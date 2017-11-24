November 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #309

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
She is so prepared for her job that she makes the MSM look like babbling hyenas. This, I thought, was one of her finest moments…although there are so many.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
StateDept waste our money like this? TRex…this is not our job…end this!
LikeLike
The only time SNL got it right all year.
So funny…Trump Dog
Trump Dog
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dog was the smartest person in the room!
LikeLike
Lucifer is 17 years older than his wife. They married when she was 26 and he was 43. I assume they were dating for some time before that. He was one of the first to condemn Roy Moore. Keep in mind that the only thing we know for sure was that he asked young women out on dates, with their mother’s permission.
LikeLike
Lucifer is 17 years older than his wife. They married when she was 26 and he was 43. I assume they were dating for some time before that. He was one of the first to condemn Roy Moore. Keep in mind that the only thing we know for sure was that he asked young women out on dates, with their mother’s permission.
LikeLike
Lots of leaks tonight from the Special Council. Talk about Flynn flipping and Manafort with Russians. Not sure if there is anything substantive. May be just an attempt to set a long weekend narrative.
LikeLike
New York Times … Nuff said
LikeLike
How do you know that was leaked from the SPECIAL COUNSEL?
The New York Slimes just makes stuff up when they can’t get the “news” they want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t put it past the NY Slimes or Washington Compost to throw out unsubstantiated stories during the holiday just to try and annoy Trump people. It’s what weasels do.
LikeLike
WASHINGTON – Lawyers for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, notified the president’s legal team in recent days that they could no longer discuss the special counsel’s investigation, according to four people involved in the case, an indication that Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal.
Flynn’s lawyers had been sharing information with Trump’s lawyers about the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who is examining whether anyone around Trump was involved in Russian efforts to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
http://www.startribune.com/a-split-from-trump-indicates-that-flynn-is-moving-to-cooperate-with-mueller/459608293/
LikeLike
Illustrates mine too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This implies that Sessions is very slowly making progress, but he isn’t.
LikeLike
Jeff session deserve to die. He is the worse trump cabinet pick. The worse AG of all time. Even lynch and eric holder protect obama. But not jeff session.
LikeLike
I see a double digit victory in the making!
LikeLike
POTUS giving great shoutouts today.
Hope everyone enjoyed Thanks Giving.
LikeLike
Yawn.
LikeLike
Our little friends also celebrated Thanksgiving!:
LikeLike