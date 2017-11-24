Friday November 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
i PRAY everyone and your Families had a GREAT THANKSGIVING.
GOD BLESS ALL HERE.
Classic Willie . . .
Police commissioner: Slain Baltimore detective was to testify in case of indicted officers
Sean Suiter, 43, “was shot and killed with his own gun” just a day before he was supposed to testify in a federal police racketeering case
The revelation brings together two cases that have sent shock waves through the Police Department and the city as a whole: the federal prosecutions of eight members of the department’s elite gun task force, who are accused of shaking down citizens and conspiring with drug dealers, and the killing of Suiter last week in West Baltimore, the first of an on-duty officer by a suspect in 10 years.
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-baltimore-detective-update-20171122-story.html
I know I forgot all about Cursday but, hopefully, the glow will reach over into today . . .
trypto hit the phan round here! Thankful for getting through the crazy traffic today, for low drama family (especially great this year), and for muh Treepers! Tomorrow’s another day to MAGA!
