Friday November 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:19 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:21 am

    i PRAY everyone and your Families had a GREAT THANKSGIVING.
    GOD BLESS ALL HERE.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Classic Willie . . .

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:34 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Police commissioner: Slain Baltimore detective was to testify in case of indicted officers

    Sean Suiter, 43, “was shot and killed with his own gun” just a day before he was supposed to testify in a federal police racketeering case

    The revelation brings together two cases that have sent shock waves through the Police Department and the city as a whole: the federal prosecutions of eight members of the department’s elite gun task force, who are accused of shaking down citizens and conspiring with drug dealers, and the killing of Suiter last week in West Baltimore, the first of an on-duty officer by a suspect in 10 years.

    http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-baltimore-detective-update-20171122-story.html

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I know I forgot all about Cursday but, hopefully, the glow will reach over into today . . .

  9. dayallaxeded says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:40 am

    trypto hit the phan round here! Thankful for getting through the crazy traffic today, for low drama family (especially great this year), and for muh Treepers! Tomorrow’s another day to MAGA!

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:43 am

