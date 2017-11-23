Thursday November 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“Big Daddy?”
LikeLike
Happy Thanksgiving from beautiful WNC mountains
LikeLike
Here’s the original Thanksgiving Proclamation from Geo. Washington. Oct. 3, 1789:
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Washington/05-04-02-0091
LikeLike
Les Paul along with Mary Ford pioneered multi-track recording. He was a pretty good guitar player, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RIP
LikeLiked by 1 person
WISHES FOR TODAY …
May your stuffing be tasty, may your turkey be plump.
May your potatoes and gravy have nary a lump.
May your yams be delicious and your pies take the prize.
And may your Thanksgiving dinner stay off of your thighs!
~~Anonymous
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump: “ . . . I encourage all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings.”
Thanking God
Thank God for your wealth,
But even if you’re poor.
You have God’s Spirit inside,
And who could want more.
Thank God for your health,
If sick, then for your soul.
For we have eternity
With God – our bodies whole.
Thank God for your friends,
But even if you’ve none,
You’ve got the very best –
God’s given you His Son.
Thank God for your family,
But if an orphan you be,
Because of faith in God’s Son,
You’re God’s own adoptee.
Thank God for your righteousness,
But if your sins abound,
They’re all covered by Jesus’ blood,
Hidden away, never found.
Thank God for your knowledge,
But though you be a fool,
You can be a fool for Christ
‘Til you see New Jerusalem’s jewels.
Thank God for your strength,
But if you’re weak and small,
Your faith can move mountains,
For God can do it all.
Thank God for your happiness,
But if you cry and mourn,
Ours is the God of comfort,
Rejoice, you’ve been reborn.
Thank God if you’re the CEO,
But if no one offers you pay,
You can find enrichment
At home when you pray.
Thank God for your riches,
But if you haven’t a dime,
Store up riches in heaven,
They’ll be there for all time.
Thank God for your faith,
But if your spirit’s poor,
A kingdom will be given you
When you’re at heaven’s door.
Thank God for your honor,
But if you live in shame,
Christ has covered all your sin
By His righteous Name.
Thank God for your confidence,
But if you’re mild and meek,
You can soar on eagles’ wings.
God gives you what you seek.
Thank God for times of ease,
But if you’re beset by trials,
Remember God is with you,
Holding your hand all the while.
Thank God if you’re satisfied,
But if you need something more,
Christ offers you abundant life,
Just knock, he’s at the door.
Thank God for peace and safety,
But if you look around and fear,
Put all your trust in God,
For His peace is always near.
Thank God for your freedom,
But if you are restrained,
You have freedom in Christ
And can count your loss as gain.
Thank God for your long life,
But if this is your last day,
You’ll soon be home with our Lord,
In His peace with joy always.
Thank God for everything,
For He has given us all.
And then, we’ll live forever
With Christ in heaven’s halls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God for BakoCarl poems.
Thank God for all Treepers comments on TCTH, esp. here in open thread.
Thank God our country is back for WeThePeople.
Thank God for our wonderful MAGA President Trump.
Thanksgiving Blessing to all of our wonderful Treepers. We Love you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Thanksgiving from Switzerland! It’s a work day here, of course, so no turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie for me! 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today you’re entitled to pig out! Get to it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the wonders He has done,
His miracles, and the judgments He pronounced,
you his servants, the descendants of Abraham,
his chosen ones, the children of Jacob.
He is the Lord our God;
his judgments are in all the earth.
Ps 105: 5-7
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanksgiving and Cursday celebrations began at midnight…
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAVE A WONDERFUL DAY OF GRATITUDE….
LikeLiked by 1 person