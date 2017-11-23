President Donald Trump Thanksgiving Message…

Posted on November 23, 2017 by

President Donald Trump delivers his Thanksgiving message to the nation:

  1. NYGuy54 says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    • Carrie2 says:
      November 23, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      Lindsay, Pres. Trump always appreciate our military at all levels and was raised to be charitable is you have money and he taught the same to his children. We have been blessed and need to definitely thank God today for our Trump.

  2. Laurie says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Thank you Lord for this man. Truly President Trump, and family is your gift to to America.🙏

  3. andyocoregon says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    President Trump never stops working for America. He’s an inspiration to everyone.

  4. freq says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving President Trump and Godspeed to you…
    also Happy Thanksgiving to all the fine people here as well…

  5. Lucille says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President. May you, the First Lady and your family all have a blessed day, not only today on Thanksgiving, but every day of the year! God bless you!

  6. Lucille says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    The ladies are at it again…such fun and caring people….
    How To Reply When Someone Mention The President At Thanksgiving Dinner
    Diamond and Silk – The Viewers View

  7. Minnie says:
    November 23, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    God bless you, Mr. President and thank you for leading our beloved country to MAGA 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸

