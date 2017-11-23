President Donald Trump Thanksgiving Message…

President Donald Trump delivers his Thanksgiving message to the nation:
HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!
Lindsay, Pres. Trump always appreciate our military at all levels and was raised to be charitable is you have money and he taught the same to his children. We have been blessed and need to definitely thank God today for our Trump.
Thank you Lord for this man. Truly President Trump, and family is your gift to to America.🙏
AMEN!
President Trump never stops working for America. He’s an inspiration to everyone.
Happy Thanksgiving President Trump and Godspeed to you…
also Happy Thanksgiving to all the fine people here as well…
Thank you, Mr. President. May you, the First Lady and your family all have a blessed day, not only today on Thanksgiving, but every day of the year! God bless you!
The ladies are at it again…such fun and caring people….
How To Reply When Someone Mention The President At Thanksgiving Dinner
Diamond and Silk – The Viewers View
God bless you, Mr. President and thank you for leading our beloved country to MAGA 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
