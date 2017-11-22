Wednesday November 22nd – Open Thread

Posted on November 22, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

45 Responses to Wednesday November 22nd – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:16 am

    For some reason we haven’t herd from Enya. Don’t know why . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. LionWatchesTonight (@HarrisonCorrin1) says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Fun holiday feast with dogs/cat from humane society of Utah to promote animal adoption. Happy Thanksgiving to all.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Look to the Lord and his strength;
    seek his face always.
    Ps 105:4

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. M. Mueller says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:26 am

    New presser by Roy Moore campaign officials, posted about 5 hours ago. It is a good one.

    The first speaker gives new information on Leigh Corfman, the girl who was waiting for her parents at the courthouse.

    The second speaker gives info about Nelson, the restaurant, and the mall.

    The third man speaks to Alabamians on why this is all going on and how very important this election is. He says that as of last night, Judge Moore is 6 pts. up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:28 am

    O.J.’s Lawyer Goes Nuts on ‘Greedy Goldmans’ for Going After Money They Won in Lawsuit

    The family of Ronald Goldman is renewing their efforts to collect the $70 million O.J. Simpson owes them and the family of Nicole Brown Simpson, now that the former football star is out of prison for an armed robbery conviction. Simpson’s lawyer isn’t exactly pleased. The money is part of a 1997 judgment that was awarded when Simpson was found liable for the deaths of Ron and Nicole in a civil case

    Goldman family attorney David Cook submitted a court filing last week regarding the money, and O.J.’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne took to Twitter to tell the world what he thinks of the Goldman family.

    LaVergne went on to call the Goldmans motions “frivolous” and driven by a desire for “publicity.”

    “He’s what, attacking the victim?” Cook said to Law&Crime. “The optics are terrible when you have Mr. LaVergne, who is an O.J. apologist, demonize Fred Goldman.”

    “He can bully, harass, demonize all he wants, but all of that washes away under the light of God,” Cook said.  “Mr. Simpson has to accept responsibility for what he did.”

    https://lawandcrime.com/celebrity/o-j-s-lawyer-goes-nuts-on-greedy-goldmans-for-going-after-money-they-won-in-lawsuit/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. The Devilbat says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Today, November 22nd is the fifty fourth anniversary of the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy – JFK. He surely was no angel but at least he was not a communist. He railed against communism in a speech he gave just before he was shot.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. deqwik2 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:47 am

    I am Thankful for for a lot of things in my life & I am thankful that I don’t live near LA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 12:55 am

      If you are traveling this week, I wish you safe travels & may the angels guard & protect you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Yep, sure enough…this little clip looks like some weird Performance Art,
      When I was in HS, on the Sunday evenings of long Holidays, we had a habit of tailgating up on a hill beside The Grapevine, the freeway which led from LA over to Bakersfield.
      From up there, we estimated we could see about 10 miles in each direction, and it was pretty solid cars, as far as you could see.
      That was Way Back Then, in he 60’s! Can’t even fathom what its like now.
      Although, in all fairness, even when I was a kid, when a new Freeway went in, it was either 4 or5 lanes wide, in both directions. ‘Course back then there was still some common sense left in CA.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Lost in Vegas says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:31 am

      I’m thankful that I don’t live in California.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Lumina says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:51 am

    A little music for the holiday…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Lucille says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:01 am

    The longer version of vid someone posted the other day…

    FLASHBACK: Studio Light Falls and Almost KILLS the Clintons

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • millwright says:
      November 22, 2017 at 2:37 am

      Any more info on this ? Sounds like a great app for veterans !! Sometimes, ( I suspect ) what’s needed for our vets is a lot of “little things” rather than some unwieldy massive pogrom to get them “over the humps and bumps in the night ” . In years’ past it was the VFW, and AL , or the neighborhood bar run by a vet where a vet that was feeling “stressed out ” could go to “be among others who knew ” . Traveling across the nation with an old ‘” chancher mechanic” ( my boss & dear friend ) I visited a lot of these places and saw ( from an outsider’s perspective ) how healing was an on-going thing !

      Like

      Reply
  21. Harry Lime says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Rest in Peace David Cassidy

    Like

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:10 am

    Like

    Reply
  24. ray76 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Like

    Reply
  25. millwright says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:19 am

    While so many are celebrating traditional Thanksgiving we have this .

    A Vegn’s Nightmare : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zfzT7QfLZc

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. smiley says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:38 am

    Newton Farm

    oil on board

    ca 2012

    Josh Clare ~ American (Utah) ~ Contemporary ~ Impressionism

    more here…

    http://www.joshclare.com

    🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s