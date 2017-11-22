Search For Missing Argentine Submariners Enters Critical Phase…

According to officials who are familiar with the characteristics of the missing submarine, if submerged, there is approximately a seven day supply of oxygen. The vessel has been missing since November 15th…. President Trump tweeted about it today:
MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – The search for an Argentine navy submarine missing in the South Atlantic for one week reached a “critical phase” on Wednesday as the 44 crew on board could be running low on oxygen, a navy spokesman said.
Dozens of planes and boats were searching for the ARA San Juan, a mission that has plunged relatives of the sailors into an anguished wait for news and transfixed the South American country of 44 million people.
If the German-built submarine, in service for more than three decades, had sunk or was otherwise unable to rise to the surface since it gave its last location on Nov. 15, it would be using up the last of its seven-day oxygen supply.
“We are in the critical phase…particularly with respect to oxygen,” navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters. “There has been no contact with anything that could be the San Juan submarine.” (read more)
Sad..
hopefully they will be recovered / remembered ..
Bless you.
We are always in Gods hands
If it sank in water deeper than the pressure hull’s crush depth, oxygen won’t be an issue.
This doesn’t auger well for the ability to find a North Korean diesel missile sub sitting on the bottom off Los Angeles.
If someone stole the submarine, what would they use it for and how would they do it? With current technology, the old u boats could be replicated so doubtful…
Alas, it’s likely lost. The sub could eject some sort of jury rigged VHF aerial on a float that could be used to transmit on 121.5 in shallow (70 metre) water. It would carry a floating ELB, this is easily deployed. Lots of deliberately ejected floating bedding lifejackets etc would have been heaven for searching aircraft on its planned route, didn’t happen.
I believe you are right Pop, but still holding out hope.
Are you a submariner? would it be plausible to discharge some of their ballistics in order to identify their location? There must be procedures for such events.
Praying they are rescued and cyber hugs to their Families.
It’s a diesel sub, be carrying oil, easily discharged, an oil slick is one of the best aerial search indicators from altitude.
Munitions? Unlikely.
Thank you POP have a Blessed Thanksgiving.
The weather in the search area is bad with up to 20 foot waves up until yesterday. It’s suppose to get worse again soon too.
https://weather.com/news/news/2017-11-22-argentine-navy-submarine-missing
How does these even happen???
Hopefullly there will be a happy outcome.
If.boats can sink, it’s not much of a stretch to recognize that subs can fail to resurface. It’s a dangerous job.
We have lost our share over the years. I had a sub buddy who told me that for new crew members they would show them a string tied tight between two bunks before the sub descended. As the sub went down the string would go slack as the pressure on the hull increased. No thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s been used in more submarine movies than I can recall as well. It’s truly incredible the forces that nature can exert. I hope they find these missing submariners, or at least evidence of what happened to that boat so their families can have closure.
May God be with the sailors and their families in this time of need!
Prayers for these sailors and their families.
hunt for ‘octubre rojo’…
What in the world does Argentina need a submarine anyway? Probably some old boat we threw-away long ago.
30 year old German sub has not been serviced since 2008,launched in 1983
according to article Sundance linked.
Praying for the submariners safe return. It brings to mind the Chilean coal miners who were trapped underground for 69 days. As a former underground coal miner I thought at the time it was a nearly hopeless cause because it was such a long time underground, a deep mine and a great distance from the entrance. Yet they were saved in large part because they took care of each other, ensuring no one was left behind. Plus the US coal miners played a magnificent role in rescue.
I think of that often. American ingenuity and skill, a remarkable discipline and will to live on the part of the miners, and the Blessings of Providence combined to create an epic story with a happy ending.
Deep underground, deep underwater, both are Spooky as Hell and my hat’s off to those who thusly dare.
This touches me dearly as I have an extreme fear of deep water and I have anxiety of thinking of these brave men and woman. I can only imagine what feelings they are going through.
May God let them be found in time 🙏
Lord, God, Father Almighty, in your mercy please hear the call of all people who are begging you to rescue those on that submarine. Please have pity on them and their loved ones. We ask this in Jesus’ Name. Amen.
There are 4 prominent Patron Sts. of hopeless cases one of which is St. Philomena. She is one of the earliest known Christian martyrs. Her tomb was discovered in ancient Roman catacombs.
I will pray and ask for her to pray also for the safe rescue of the submariners. I chose her because “She was scourged, thrown into a river with an anchor around her neck, and shot through with arrows. Miraculously surviving all these attempts on her life, she was finally beheaded.”
https://www.catholiccompany.com/getfed/four-patron-saints-of-impossible-causes/
