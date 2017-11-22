November 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #307

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • keebler AC says:
      November 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

      T45 enjoyed the turkey pardoning ceremony! I laughed when he mentioned they’ve had some peculiar birds visit them at the WH. Liberals are freakin’ out about Tater and Tot, taking it seriously when it was a goodwill nod to Obama that as current president there are “some things” he cannot undo.

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Meet The Very Shady Prosecutor Robert Mueller Has Hired For The Russia Investigation

    Excerpt:
    The federal swamp is deep, dense, and deceiving. It is infested with a corrupt cabal that protects its own, and it can’t be drained fast enough.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/20/meet-the-very-shady-prosecutor-robert-mueller-has-hired-for-the-russia-investigation/

    • keebler AC says:
      November 22, 2017 at 3:20 am

      A must read. I knew he was a shady lawyer but didn’t know these specifics. It’s the corrupted using thug tactics on the innocent. This is not a good verdict on Mueller. It’s obvious Mueller wants this kind of thug intimidation to wrastle false convictions.

  8. sunnydaze says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:24 am

    At the risk of beating a dead horse, this is pretty funny. Gotta do it:

  9. M. Mueller says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    New presser by Roy Moore campaign officials, posted about 5 hours ago. It is a good one.

    The first speaker gives new information on Leigh Corfman, the girl who was waiting for her parents at the courthouse.

    The second speaker gives info about Nelson, the restaurant, and the mall.

    The third man speaks to Alabamians on why this is all going on and how very important this election is. He says that as of last night, Judge Moore is 6 pts. up. (I posted on the open thread 1st by mistake.)

  11. keebler AC says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Bannon the MAGA Traitor.

    He’s been absent personally campaigning for Moore and hence puts this out on Breitbart after T45 defends the Ala GOP candidate. Note Breitbarf rehashes the alphabet soup media.

    Heilemann on Trump’s Roy Moore Support: He Has No Problem Being on the Side of Neo-Nazis or Child Predators
    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/11/21/heilemann-trumps-roy-moore-support-no-problem-side-neo-nazis-child-predators/

    SNEAKY
    VENGEFUL
    TABLOID
    NOT WINSOME

    • Sharon says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:05 am

      Breitbart has articles on their website from both sides.Don’t like it but better than msm! Move on!

      • keebler AC says:
        November 22, 2017 at 1:18 am

        It’s s.n.e.a.k.y cowardly Debbie Downer act and has you fooled. He enjoyed rebroadcasting the liberal slime’s tabloid vomit about Trump. Totally un-needed after a courageous MAGA WIN! The enemy wins when the few choose not to speak up. Move on is Obama’s slogan.

    • SoCalPatriot says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:30 am

      I doubt if there are too many people watching MSNBC that are probably voters for Judge Moore. It really doesn’t matter what this guy has to say…the two people in Alabama watching weren’t going to vote for him anyway.

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:47 am

  14. WSB says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:48 am

    I am just watching the rerun of Tucker Carlson’s show tonight with Mark Steyn anchoring. He has an attorney on from the Las Vegas shooting whose name is Mo Aziz. WTH?

    Does anyone have any idea who this guy is? Why would anyone from California or Vegas suddenly hire an Arab attorney? I must be really stupid.

    • M. Mueller says:
      November 22, 2017 at 12:56 am

      I read somewhere, today, that a great part of Las Vegas is owned by the Saudis.

    • WSB says:
      November 22, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Here is a bit of back story on Texas-based Mo. I wouldn’t trust him as far as I could throw him. How does a Muslim Arab attorney suddenly show up to ‘represent’ country music victims in Vegas?

      Does anyone else find this odd?

      • Trish in Southern Illinois says:
        November 22, 2017 at 1:54 am

        http://rootforamerica.com/story-shocking-fbi-scandal/
        Here’s a snippet from above article:
        “…That’s what makes this story so shocking and outrageous. Is it possible that our FBI uses the trust and bond formed with victims of violent crime and even mass murder, to sign these victims up as clients at private law firms?

        Here’s the story. JP’s niece was contacted by a FBI “Victims Specialist” a week after the Vegas tragedy- at the worst and most fragile moment of her life.

        The FBI “Victims Specialist” who clearly identified herself as an employee of the FBI, said her goal was to help victims like JP’s niece receive the money “she needs and deserves.” She asked this grieving widow to sign a form and send it back to get the process started quickly.

        The form- sent by an employee of the trusted FBI- was a contract to join a class action lawsuit against MGM and Mandalay Bay. Worst of all, it was a contract with two private law firms in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
        There is no mistake, or miscommunication, or “he said, she said” here. I’ve seen the contract sent by the FBI to this widow. The FBI (or certainly this FBI employee) is clearly soliciting clients (the victims of the worst mass murder in US history) for a private law firm.

        JP Hyan called the LA office of the FBI and it was confirmed that employees of the FBI are in fact soliciting clients of the Vegas mass murder to these private law firms. The FBI “agent on duty” saw nothing wrong with this. He strongly suggested JP have his niece speak only to the FBI “Victims Specialist.”
        I called a man I’d consider an authority on the FBI. James Kallstrom is the former Assistant FBI Director. He was clearly rattled by these revelations.
        “I have never heard of such an arrangement. It is one thing to comfort victims and to advise them of support that is in the public domain..it is not proper for the FBI to direct victims to for profit law firms. I hope that this is a situation brought about by staff that is not trained properly..i.n any case, the FBI should immediately conduct an investigation and correct this situation. “
        –James Kallstrom
        Assistant FBI Director (ret)…”
        The whole article is worth reading.

      • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
        November 22, 2017 at 3:48 am

        Yes, and that the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay contain another casino/hotel called the Four Seasons……It is Muslim owned, in fact by Saudi Arabia.

    • NebraskaFilly says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:30 am

      No but he is definitely Arab, no question.

    • Wiggyky says:
      November 22, 2017 at 1:35 am

      If he is an American Citizen, or perhaps born here, then what is the problem?

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 22, 2017 at 2:35 am

      I wondered that too, WSB.

      Here’s what I think could be happening:

      MGM is a huge multinational corporation.
      MGM also owns, or is somehow linked, to the Concert producer.

      So MGM knew there was no escaping the sh-t storm of lawsuits that was about to hit them.

      From the earliest moments after the shooting happened…MGM shifted into ‘batten down the hatches’ mode, to protect the mother ship.

      MGM pulled out all the stops:
      — No security footage would be released to the public.
      — Pull in all favors with local Law Enforcement, to keep the details hidden.
      — Threaten city leaders with massive Job Losses, if MGM were harmed.
      — Pull in all favors in DC, to help keep the FBI onboard with the coverup.

      Next step is to get MGM legal team on the job of suckering in the Victims into taking ‘quick payoffs’…in return for signing legal docs that would prevent them from speaking out or pursing any further legal action.

      Most of the Victims and families of the fallen, have no money for high-paid lawyers.
      It would be attractive to them to join a ‘class action’ suit, and pay nothing up front.

      This attorney, Mo Aziz, could be a part of MGM’s extended legal team.

      I don’t think that Pres Trump is a part of this coverup in any way.
      We all know that the FBI is full of black hats and is compromised.

      • kathyca says:
        November 22, 2017 at 3:28 am

        “Most of the Victims and families of the fallen, have no money for high-paid lawyers.
        It would be attractive to them to join a ‘class action’ suit, and pay nothing up front”

        Plaintiffs never pay anything significant up front and, in this case, they will pay absolutely nothing. Legal fees is not their motivation. The verdicts and settlements in this case will be astronomical. Any plaintiff’s lawyer with a chance is offering to represent these people for zero dollars up front. None of the plaintiffs need money for high power lawyers. The high powered lawyers are knocking down their doors.

        • wheatietoo says:
          November 22, 2017 at 3:52 am

          While that is generally true…I think this case is different than your garden variety class action cases.

          This wasn’t ‘accidental death’ — it was a mass murder.
          There is also a massive coverup going on.
          So there is a fear factor that exists in this case…fear and intimidation.

          Even the biggest high powered lawyers might be reluctant to take on a behemoth like MGM.
          Money doesn’t help you much, if you’re dead.
          Of if you fear for the lives of your loved ones.

          If you accept the story line that is being pushed…that it was a single-shooter who acted alone, then yeah, this is just another class-action suit.
          And sure, there are plaintiff’s lawyers who take on class-action cases for no money up front.

          But personally, I think there is more going on in this case.
          And someone very powerful is trying to cover it all up.
          It would take considerable resources and money up front, to do the research and due diligence to get anywhere close to the truth in this…and then get it in front of a Judge who is not paid off.

          In the meantime, MGM is in a hurry to pay people off and get them to sign a waiver of any further litigation in the future.

          Like

  16. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:58 am

  17. codasouthtexas says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Gorgeous Christmas or ornaments!

  18. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Trump’s statement of support for Roy Moore was a massive kick to the nethers against Mitch McTurtle and all the other establishment hacks.

    I really, truly love this President.

  19. Lucille says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:07 am

    The Islamic State calls on Muslims to murder Barron Trump
    November 21, 2017 1:45 PM By Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/11/the-islamic-state-calls-on-muslims-to-murder-barron-trump

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 22, 2017 at 2:52 am

      They broadcast details of his life and even the address of his school.

      I hope the security at that school is the very best possible.

      Our President and First Lady probably knew there would be this degree of danger.
      And they took on this job anyway.
      I am so grateful to them both for sacrificing the life they had, to do this for us.

  20. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Pennsylvania Congressman Bob Brady, who oversees the settlements paid by Congress for sexual discrimination complaints, is under FBI investigation for:

    • false statements
    • conspiracy
    • campaign fraud

  21. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:21 am

  22. AustinPrisoner says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Whatever happened to that healthcare journalist who was found dead a few months ago?

  23. Trumpfan1 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Has anyone realize what going on in news tv? First bill o relli, then mark , then charlie rose. I am waiting for CNN. I hope they take down andeson and lemon together. I am not anti lgbt but do not like them.

  24. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:29 am

  25. NebraskaFilly says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Holy crap! I am betting AG Sessions has come down HARD on Judge Navarro in the Bundy trial in Nevada! Ryan Bundy is representing himself. He had one of the Federal agents on the stand today and grilled him for 2 hours on the Constitution – and Navarro said NOT ONE WORD!!!! At one point, the agent actually asked Ryan if he could borrow HIS Constitution – Ryan handed it to him and the AGENT read verbatim from the Constitution. Navarro is also letting Ryan Bundy spend Thanksgiving with his family. Ryan asked if he could stay for the whole week-end and she said, more or less, “we’ll see.” No doubt in my mind our glorious President is taking care of this travesty of a trial!!!! Whoopee!!!!

  26. joeknuckles says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Is it possible that the entire Trump/Russia BS was just a diversion to keep the swamp dwellers complacent while the draining was being cued up? The crooks and perverts seem to be dropping like flies at an ever-accelerating pace. Even GOPe swamp dwellers are VOLUNTARILY leaving because they are facing the reality that they will not be able to profit from government anymore. Their business model has been ruined.

  27. Sylvia Avery says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Horrible vixen from “The View” Meghan McCain gets hitched to Ben Domenech, who I always thought seemed like a nice, pleasant guy (unlike Meghan) in a quickie marriage. Is/was Ben a Never Trumper?

    http://radaronline.com/videos/meghan-mccain-married-dying-dad-senator-john-mccain-cancer-secret-wedding-ben-domenech/

  28. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:11 am

  30. rumpole2 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:14 am

    The good news is…..

    There wont be any women coming forward to accuse Jeff Sessions of doing anything.

  31. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Steyn filling in for Tucker Carlson
    Full Show

  32. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:32 am

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Justin Trudeau Confirms 60 ISIS Fighters welcomed back into country

    https://memealert.org/2017/11/21/justin-trudeau-confirms-60-isis-fighters-welcomed-back-into-country/amp/

    • Lucille says:
      November 22, 2017 at 3:07 am

      Jihadis returning to Canada with a big red carpet, huh. Jihadis consider all non-Muslims to be enemies. So if they start killing natural-born non-Muslim Canadians, does that mean the dead Canadians have actually won? Justin Dhimmi Trudeau is a jerk of the first order.

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 22, 2017 at 3:27 am

      Which means they can easily come down here through the porous Northern Border.
      Not good.

      But then, Justin has already let in thousands of other muslim ‘refugees’ that could also easily come down here.
      Again, not good.

  33. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:40 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 2:51 am

  35. Harry Lime says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:06 am

    Seriously? This is the best that the MSM can do to push for answers in one of the biggest crimes of the century? No wonder no one watches this crap anymore. This is pathetic.

  37. Pam says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:56 am

  38. pmdea says:
    November 22, 2017 at 4:07 am

    Trevor Loudon (Author of Enemy Within) analyses the Republican defeat in Virginia on November 7, 2017, in the context of Barack Obama’s return to Marxist power politics and the “Brown is the New White” strategy of taking total control in the United States – What Obama has planned for 2020.
    This takes about 10mins to get into the interesting stuff…but worth listening to.
    Obama’s Plan for a One-Party Socialist State11/7/2017 –

