November 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #307

Only the best turkeys get to survive. Planet of the Turkeys? LOL!
Evolution has taken it from there……Watch out this year for killer turkeys!!
T45 enjoyed the turkey pardoning ceremony! I laughed when he mentioned they’ve had some peculiar birds visit them at the WH. Liberals are freakin’ out about Tater and Tot, taking it seriously when it was a goodwill nod to Obama that as current president there are “some things” he cannot undo.
I loved the the part about not undoing the pardon of Tator and Tot!
I know it’s a FB link but I haven’t figured out yet how to post a pic. This is a meme from LTC West’s FB page that says: BREAKING: NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS OVERTURNS TRUMP’S TURKEY PARDONS – too funny!
This is in response to being falsely identified as a heartless big game hunter…
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2017/11/21/we-have-a-winner-ryan-zinke-gets-props-for-the-most-badass-fact-check/
https://scontentsea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-0/p526x296/23658600_537530646586065_8732686473356899777_n.png?oh=ad6b3aa32db44ebeeee925a21ae157f8&oe=5AA8418D
try again 2nd link is the photo…
https://scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-0/p526x296/23658600_537530646586065_8732686473356899777_n.png?oh=ad6b3aa32db44ebeeee925a21ae157f8&oe=5AA8418D
Well, if he ( Zinke succeeded ) he can rightly lay claim to having hunted, ” The Biggest Game ” i.e. an armed man ! OTOH, that photo may well depict a world record kill – an African elephant with gas/air pellet rifle !
“The Most Dangerous Game”
Yowza!!
Well now we know where Michelle orders her trousers from:
the Castillo San Cristobal Gift Shop.
Meet The Very Shady Prosecutor Robert Mueller Has Hired For The Russia Investigation
Excerpt:
The federal swamp is deep, dense, and deceiving. It is infested with a corrupt cabal that protects its own, and it can’t be drained fast enough.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/20/meet-the-very-shady-prosecutor-robert-mueller-has-hired-for-the-russia-investigation/
A must read. I knew he was a shady lawyer but didn’t know these specifics. It’s the corrupted using thug tactics on the innocent. This is not a good verdict on Mueller. It’s obvious Mueller wants this kind of thug intimidation to wrastle false convictions.
At the risk of beating a dead horse, this is pretty funny. Gotta do it:
Ha ha ha! That’s hilarious.
New presser by Roy Moore campaign officials, posted about 5 hours ago. It is a good one.
The first speaker gives new information on Leigh Corfman, the girl who was waiting for her parents at the courthouse.
The second speaker gives info about Nelson, the restaurant, and the mall.
The third man speaks to Alabamians on why this is all going on and how very important this election is. He says that as of last night, Judge Moore is 6 pts. up. (I posted on the open thread 1st by mistake.)
Here’s a shorter version (8 min) with better sound:
This guy who’s speaking in the first few minutes of this vid. is GREAT!
He’s nailing it!
You might want to actually hear the longer one. The whole thing is really worth it if you have the time.
M.M. Good call ! A point by point destruction – not denial – of the LSM’s “evidentiary testimony ” laying bare its blatant falsehoods and misstatements ! Three stalwart men, in the space of a half-hour destroyed the MSM meme and exposed the RINO agenda ! Check out their body language ! There’s no evidence of dissembling or evasion there !
Agreed! I’d vote for that guy. 🙂
After watching the lawyers reveal some facts……It’s worth watching (re-watching) the Leigh Corfman softball interview…KNOWING that it is a total lie.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes this is what i want roy to do. Go on offensive and do more campaigning.
Yes. It’s important Moore wins.
The alternative is to set a precedent that accusations from 40 years ago are taken seriously… which is clearly nuts.
How many here would want their current lives to be evaluated by their actions ( or alleged actions as depicted by some dim memory ) of forty years’ past ? Are you the same person today you were back then ? Do you have the same behaviors ? Do you hold to the same beliefs ?
Yes, if you’re bill klingon! 😆
I have no expertise in how perverts think (thankfully), but if a man who was intent on seducing a 14 year old and got to the place that this Corfman woman claims happened at his house, would that man stop what he intended to do because the 14 year old said stop, drive me home? Just doesn’t seem consistant with how a pedophile would act.
I agree. The story makes no sense.
Simple constructive fraud. Live on TV.
In that “interview” when Corfman claims to have told various people in the past, a half competent “journalist” would have asked for names and checked that part of the story. I suspect that Corfman would be unwilling/ unable to provide any names, but a proper interviewer would at least ask.
That was very good…loved the political strategist at the end. They are definitely playing to the carpetbaggers from the MSM swooping down on Alabama. That is a good strategy.
LOL. Probably happening as we speak. Poor turkey.
Comment read at youtube
CNN: “President Trump quietly pardons secret Russian operative, code name ‘drumstick’ “
P Trump partnered both Drumstick and his partner in espionage, WISHBONE! You formerly knew this disguised couple as Boris and Natasha…….Two notorious RUSSIAN OPERATIVES.
News at 11 on CNN……
Not partnered…..He pardoned them. He did not marry them……
Bannon the MAGA Traitor.
He’s been absent personally campaigning for Moore and hence puts this out on Breitbart after T45 defends the Ala GOP candidate. Note Breitbarf rehashes the alphabet soup media.
Heilemann on Trump’s Roy Moore Support: He Has No Problem Being on the Side of Neo-Nazis or Child Predators
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/11/21/heilemann-trumps-roy-moore-support-no-problem-side-neo-nazis-child-predators/
SNEAKY
VENGEFUL
TABLOID
NOT WINSOME
Breitbart has articles on their website from both sides.Don’t like it but better than msm! Move on!
It’s s.n.e.a.k.y cowardly Debbie Downer act and has you fooled. He enjoyed rebroadcasting the liberal slime’s tabloid vomit about Trump. Totally un-needed after a courageous MAGA WIN! The enemy wins when the few choose not to speak up. Move on is Obama’s slogan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt if there are too many people watching MSNBC that are probably voters for Judge Moore. It really doesn’t matter what this guy has to say…the two people in Alabama watching weren’t going to vote for him anyway.
They’re attacking Trump not Moore
Ewww…I don’t like that drawing of Pres Trump.
He’s not fat like that.
And if the artist is going to portray his Tweeting as his ‘pet’, then to be accurate he should show all the hundreds of vicious, nasty reply-tweets that attack his ‘pet’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My President is a handsome guy. Not a fat slob. I heart my President!
I am just watching the rerun of Tucker Carlson’s show tonight with Mark Steyn anchoring. He has an attorney on from the Las Vegas shooting whose name is Mo Aziz. WTH?
Does anyone have any idea who this guy is? Why would anyone from California or Vegas suddenly hire an Arab attorney? I must be really stupid.
I read somewhere, today, that a great part of Las Vegas is owned by the Saudis.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is a bit of back story on Texas-based Mo. I wouldn’t trust him as far as I could throw him. How does a Muslim Arab attorney suddenly show up to ‘represent’ country music victims in Vegas?
Does anyone else find this odd?
Here is the link:
http://www.vvdailypress.com/news/20171121/attorneys-filing-vegas-shooting-lawsuits-with-450-plaintiffs
Hmm. If he’s muslim and not one of the Christian Arabs I wouldn’t be surprised because of the gun control angle. I remember seeing that one of the very first plaintiffs out in public within days had him as an attorney.
It’s odd.
He’s a well-know mass tort lawyer with a national practice, Not odd.
http://rootforamerica.com/story-shocking-fbi-scandal/
Here’s a snippet from above article:
“…That’s what makes this story so shocking and outrageous. Is it possible that our FBI uses the trust and bond formed with victims of violent crime and even mass murder, to sign these victims up as clients at private law firms?
Here’s the story. JP’s niece was contacted by a FBI “Victims Specialist” a week after the Vegas tragedy- at the worst and most fragile moment of her life.
The FBI “Victims Specialist” who clearly identified herself as an employee of the FBI, said her goal was to help victims like JP’s niece receive the money “she needs and deserves.” She asked this grieving widow to sign a form and send it back to get the process started quickly.
The form- sent by an employee of the trusted FBI- was a contract to join a class action lawsuit against MGM and Mandalay Bay. Worst of all, it was a contract with two private law firms in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
There is no mistake, or miscommunication, or “he said, she said” here. I’ve seen the contract sent by the FBI to this widow. The FBI (or certainly this FBI employee) is clearly soliciting clients (the victims of the worst mass murder in US history) for a private law firm.
JP Hyan called the LA office of the FBI and it was confirmed that employees of the FBI are in fact soliciting clients of the Vegas mass murder to these private law firms. The FBI “agent on duty” saw nothing wrong with this. He strongly suggested JP have his niece speak only to the FBI “Victims Specialist.”
I called a man I’d consider an authority on the FBI. James Kallstrom is the former Assistant FBI Director. He was clearly rattled by these revelations.
“I have never heard of such an arrangement. It is one thing to comfort victims and to advise them of support that is in the public domain..it is not proper for the FBI to direct victims to for profit law firms. I hope that this is a situation brought about by staff that is not trained properly..i.n any case, the FBI should immediately conduct an investigation and correct this situation. “
–James Kallstrom
Assistant FBI Director (ret)…”
The whole article is worth reading.
Thanks for posting. Everything in this case is strange.
Well that sucks !
Yes, and that the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay contain another casino/hotel called the Four Seasons……It is Muslim owned, in fact by Saudi Arabia.
LikeLike
No but he is definitely Arab, no question.
If he is an American Citizen, or perhaps born here, then what is the problem?
Suddenly, an Arab attorney is attempting to represent people who may be suing Awaleed? Gee, sorry we lost the case…
I wondered that too, WSB.
Here’s what I think could be happening:
MGM is a huge multinational corporation.
MGM also owns, or is somehow linked, to the Concert producer.
So MGM knew there was no escaping the sh-t storm of lawsuits that was about to hit them.
From the earliest moments after the shooting happened…MGM shifted into ‘batten down the hatches’ mode, to protect the mother ship.
MGM pulled out all the stops:
— No security footage would be released to the public.
— Pull in all favors with local Law Enforcement, to keep the details hidden.
— Threaten city leaders with massive Job Losses, if MGM were harmed.
— Pull in all favors in DC, to help keep the FBI onboard with the coverup.
Next step is to get MGM legal team on the job of suckering in the Victims into taking ‘quick payoffs’…in return for signing legal docs that would prevent them from speaking out or pursing any further legal action.
Most of the Victims and families of the fallen, have no money for high-paid lawyers.
It would be attractive to them to join a ‘class action’ suit, and pay nothing up front.
This attorney, Mo Aziz, could be a part of MGM’s extended legal team.
I don’t think that Pres Trump is a part of this coverup in any way.
We all know that the FBI is full of black hats and is compromised.
“Most of the Victims and families of the fallen, have no money for high-paid lawyers.
It would be attractive to them to join a ‘class action’ suit, and pay nothing up front”
Plaintiffs never pay anything significant up front and, in this case, they will pay absolutely nothing. Legal fees is not their motivation. The verdicts and settlements in this case will be astronomical. Any plaintiff’s lawyer with a chance is offering to represent these people for zero dollars up front. None of the plaintiffs need money for high power lawyers. The high powered lawyers are knocking down their doors.
LikeLike
While that is generally true…I think this case is different than your garden variety class action cases.
This wasn’t ‘accidental death’ — it was a mass murder.
There is also a massive coverup going on.
So there is a fear factor that exists in this case…fear and intimidation.
Even the biggest high powered lawyers might be reluctant to take on a behemoth like MGM.
Money doesn’t help you much, if you’re dead.
Of if you fear for the lives of your loved ones.
If you accept the story line that is being pushed…that it was a single-shooter who acted alone, then yeah, this is just another class-action suit.
And sure, there are plaintiff’s lawyers who take on class-action cases for no money up front.
But personally, I think there is more going on in this case.
And someone very powerful is trying to cover it all up.
It would take considerable resources and money up front, to do the research and due diligence to get anywhere close to the truth in this…and then get it in front of a Judge who is not paid off.
In the meantime, MGM is in a hurry to pay people off and get them to sign a waiver of any further litigation in the future.
I do not think this is the entire wall. Just parts. I think the real wall is still secret.
Gorgeous Christmas or ornaments!
goes with
Ben Shapiro (I know, I know, but he’s MAGA now) was advertising it @
https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/products/official-merry-christmas-hat
He is not MAGA. He’s a phony, virtue signaling little twit.
Since when? When he decided to cash in and make hats?
That’s the official website for purchase not Ben’s.
buy it here!
https://shop.whitehousehistory.org/2017-white-house-christmas-ornament
Anyone remember this?
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2009/12/23/white-house-christmas-decor-featuring-mao-zedong-comes.html
http://a57.foxnews.com/images.foxnews.com/content/fox-news/politics/2009/12/23/white-house-christmas-decor-featuring-mao-zedong-comes/_jcr_content/par/featured-media/media-0.img.jpg/876/493/1421911603699.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Trump’s statement of support for Roy Moore was a massive kick to the nethers against Mitch McTurtle and all the other establishment hacks.
I really, truly love this President.
I do too❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
The Islamic State calls on Muslims to murder Barron Trump
November 21, 2017 1:45 PM By Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/11/the-islamic-state-calls-on-muslims-to-murder-barron-trump
They broadcast details of his life and even the address of his school.
I hope the security at that school is the very best possible.
Our President and First Lady probably knew there would be this degree of danger.
And they took on this job anyway.
I am so grateful to them both for sacrificing the life they had, to do this for us.
Pennsylvania Congressman Bob Brady, who oversees the settlements paid by Congress for sexual discrimination complaints, is under FBI investigation for:
• false statements
• conspiracy
• campaign fraud
Whatever happened to that healthcare journalist who was found dead a few months ago?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Umm. Buried?
Still dead.
He remains a registered Democrat and plans to vote in the mid terms and the 2020 elections.
Has anyone realize what going on in news tv? First bill o relli, then mark , then charlie rose. I am waiting for CNN. I hope they take down andeson and lemon together. I am not anti lgbt but do not like them.
They can’t take down Anderson and Lemon because their relationship is consensual.
😂
Holy crap! I am betting AG Sessions has come down HARD on Judge Navarro in the Bundy trial in Nevada! Ryan Bundy is representing himself. He had one of the Federal agents on the stand today and grilled him for 2 hours on the Constitution – and Navarro said NOT ONE WORD!!!! At one point, the agent actually asked Ryan if he could borrow HIS Constitution – Ryan handed it to him and the AGENT read verbatim from the Constitution. Navarro is also letting Ryan Bundy spend Thanksgiving with his family. Ryan asked if he could stay for the whole week-end and she said, more or less, “we’ll see.” No doubt in my mind our glorious President is taking care of this travesty of a trial!!!! Whoopee!!!!
About time the Court stands to be equal rather than one sided. Good Luck to Mr Bundy.
https://redoubtnews.com/2017/11/prosecution-report-urban-legend/
Is it possible that the entire Trump/Russia BS was just a diversion to keep the swamp dwellers complacent while the draining was being cued up? The crooks and perverts seem to be dropping like flies at an ever-accelerating pace. Even GOPe swamp dwellers are VOLUNTARILY leaving because they are facing the reality that they will not be able to profit from government anymore. Their business model has been ruined.
Wow Gee Whiz, and I thought from the “inside info” around here that AG Sessions wasn’t doing a durn thing, just sitting around doin nuthin. There are a lot of investigations that go on that they will not talk about until they are ready to drop the hammer. I suspect it will take a lot of time to get the actual documentation to convict Hillary. We shall see.
Don’t forget the TruePundit story about Mueller allegedly requesting documents and e-mails of Obama, Holder and Lynch. May turn out to be true after all.
much harder to conduct a real investigation into democrats when a democrat witch hunter already “investigated” and cleared them. people need to start thinking and scrap the wishful part
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Horrible vixen from “The View” Meghan McCain gets hitched to Ben Domenech, who I always thought seemed like a nice, pleasant guy (unlike Meghan) in a quickie marriage. Is/was Ben a Never Trumper?
http://radaronline.com/videos/meghan-mccain-married-dying-dad-senator-john-mccain-cancer-secret-wedding-ben-domenech/
Ben Domenech was an ardent Never Trumper last year.
I haven’t kept up with him…since he has been dead to me since then…so I don’t know if he has seen the error of his ways.
He spewed some nasty, elitist-sounding venom towards PDJT during the campaign.
Here is an example:
http://thefederalist.com/2016/07/17/ben-domenech-the-gop-is-going-to-cleveland-to-die/
If Ben is marrying Miss Piggie, then he must still be Anti-Trump.
Since neither one of them care about what happens to us little people, I do not feel compelled to wish them well.
Maybe McCain is worse of than we thought and she wanted to show daddy she could be an honest women before he checks out. Good for her. Just speculation on my part but….
New Fashion Statement……does Podesta have one to?
https://jodyrosselcom.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/img_1639.png?w=1237&h=936
Hilary’s and McCain’s tailors clearly flunked their haberdashery
Great for hiding ankle tracing monitors…if only!!!
The good news is…..
There wont be any women coming forward to accuse Jeff Sessions of doing anything.
Yes, it is hard to do anything when one is in a coma.
Sessions engaging in any sort of activity is not something anybody would believe… the accuser would be laughed out of town.
Steyn filling in for Tucker Carlson
Full Show
What could possibly go wrong?
Justin Trudeau Confirms 60 ISIS Fighters welcomed back into country
https://memealert.org/2017/11/21/justin-trudeau-confirms-60-isis-fighters-welcomed-back-into-country/amp/
Jihadis returning to Canada with a big red carpet, huh. Jihadis consider all non-Muslims to be enemies. So if they start killing natural-born non-Muslim Canadians, does that mean the dead Canadians have actually won? Justin Dhimmi Trudeau is a jerk of the first order.
Which means they can easily come down here through the porous Northern Border.
Not good.
But then, Justin has already let in thousands of other muslim ‘refugees’ that could also easily come down here.
Again, not good.
I wonder if this was another tilt-rotor Osprey that went down.
Seriously? This is the best that the MSM can do to push for answers in one of the biggest crimes of the century? No wonder no one watches this crap anymore. This is pathetic.
This is the only recent and decent reporting that I could find on Las Vegas. Still, not much…
Yeah, the media seems content to just shrug and say…”It’s a mystery.”
Well this is sad.. bye David..
http://variety.com/2017/music/people-news/david-cassidy-dead-dies-partridge-family-1202618273/
Trevor Loudon (Author of Enemy Within) analyses the Republican defeat in Virginia on November 7, 2017, in the context of Barack Obama’s return to Marxist power politics and the “Brown is the New White” strategy of taking total control in the United States – What Obama has planned for 2020.
This takes about 10mins to get into the interesting stuff…but worth listening to.
Obama’s Plan for a One-Party Socialist State11/7/2017 –
