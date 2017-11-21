Three More Women Step Forward To Outline Sexual Harassment By Charlie Rose – CBS Fires Figurehead…

CBS has fired long-time figurehead Charlie Rose as three more victims come forward to outline his history of sexual harassment. Additionally, PBS and Bloomberg news have also dropped Rose from their media networks.

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” Rhodes said in a statement Tuesday.

[…] On Tuesday, three new accusers came forward, this time women who work at CBS News. Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain spent weeks reaching out to Rose’s former employees and job seekers.

“I think that you can’t understate, you know, the level of influence and power that a man like Charlie Rose has,” Brittain said.

Several women “described Rose putting his hand on their legs, sometimes their upper thigh.” One said he “groped her breasts” as she drove him in a car. Two women said he “walked naked in front of them” after taking a shower.

“Some critics might say, well why were they in position, you know, to see him naked? But the thing about Charlie Rose is that he would commonly require his employees to come over to his private homes,” Brittain said. (read more)