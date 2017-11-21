Three More Women Step Forward To Outline Sexual Harassment By Charlie Rose – CBS Fires Figurehead…

CBS has fired long-time figurehead Charlie Rose as three more victims come forward to outline his history of sexual harassment. Additionally, PBS and Bloomberg news have also dropped Rose from their media networks.
(Via CBS) CBS News has fired “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct, CBS News president David Rhodes announced Tuesday.
“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” Rhodes said in a statement Tuesday.
[…] On Tuesday, three new accusers came forward, this time women who work at CBS News. Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain spent weeks reaching out to Rose’s former employees and job seekers.
“I think that you can’t understate, you know, the level of influence and power that a man like Charlie Rose has,” Brittain said.
Several women “described Rose putting his hand on their legs, sometimes their upper thigh.” One said he “groped her breasts” as she drove him in a car. Two women said he “walked naked in front of them” after taking a shower.
“Some critics might say, well why were they in position, you know, to see him naked? But the thing about Charlie Rose is that he would commonly require his employees to come over to his private homes,” Brittain said. (read more)
Charlie really knew how to uncover things.
Apparently he didn’t know how to ‘pup’ a tent either.. He forgot to put the canvas over it..
Well said.
JOURNALISTS!!!
JURINALISTS! (Swedish pronunciation)
I think journalism died when the Sumerians quite using cuneiform.
Well maybe Homer was Kosher? Pliny the elder?
At this rate the leftist media will not have any commentators left.
Whose next? Todd, Dickerson, Wallace, Cuomo, Lemon, Blitzer, Shepard …
Cooper, Walters, Rather, Cronkite, Murrow?
Baba Wawa?!?
Say it ain’t so, Baba! Say it ain’t so!
Rose, for history sake, is a disgusting, vile form. A gollum scraping along to indulge his perversions and moral decay.
yeah I agree with that description… That is my perception but I’ll wait to make sure it’s not grifter women looking for payday but he has admitted like a liberal whiny pijama boy so walk the plank…..
Howie, please supply us with the plank …
I know some I would love to see exposed! ( and, no, not in THAT way! 😂😂)
Some of those might be safe from being accused by women.
Rush played a clip of Charlie railing against Trump over Access Hollywood. I might dig it out to pass around.
PLEASE YOU’VE GOT TO DO THAT!!!!!!!! I’ve been feeling sorry for him. That’ll cure me. You’ve got to find that.
–I’m also remember he helped Roman Polanski out in the weirdest softball interview of all time.
having worked in corporate and dealt every day with these accuser women I cannot just believe them..Even for guys I’d love to see go down. I’ve seen too many hit jobs and plots and grifter gals looking for settlement money…You can’t just jump up and tell me some guy touched you with no evidence or collaboration….98% of the claims where I work are bogus for settlement money…Sanctimonious women who are always the victims and you are guilty no questions asked is not a way to live….Women will be left out of the job market as liabilities…………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rose admitted, I believe Conyers is also copping to it.
Moore denies it.
Not the same thing.
Moores accusers are total frauds and forgers with no credibility unless your on FOX news….
Agreed.
Certain women expect to create a world with no men. It is a concerted effort of many women towards that aim. Accoding to them not only men are sexual predators but they are the aggresive group of our socitities commiting most of the crimes and generators of wars. I, for once, dont want to live in such a world. Most probably I wont, even if they succeed with such a craziness. I am an 80 year old woman. I have eight wonderful grandsons and it worries me even the intent of such a foolishness . I cant forget the faces of crazy women who released their venom during Mr Trump inauguration ceremony, including old woman Madonna and somebody by the last name Judd. Both could be the subjects of nighmares. They looked so ugly and malevolent.
funny… NPR radio had nothing to say about the Charlie Rose problem. tonights stories were about using police dogs to catch criminals and how they tend to bite real hard and the ATT/Time Warner merger delay…
I am looking forward to the revelations about Wolf Blitzer.
My guess is it will involve chickens?
And the farmer, the sheep, the cabbage, the boat, and the river…
Gerbils..
No doubt they will be foul.
Wolf will likely claim the chickens consented?
The really stupid men think they must harass women in their immediate area..Always gets you fired….Why..these guys have money and it’s so easy to have a gal come over and twirl or do the twist and then go home never to bother you again. There are millions of them.. Why expose yourself to co workers……….Complete idiots…….
Exactly. First rule of business, don’t poop in your own back yard.
Why aren’t these guys behind bars? If it was you or me, you know we would be in the slammer simply on allegation.
When you embrace an ideology of moral relativism, & when you believe it’s perfectly acceptable to lie to & deceive the people in order to push said ideology, you lose the trait of common decency, honor & integrity
Is it any wonder the majority of these immoral, perverted, self entitled bottom feeders are leftists?
Turn down for what, Charlie? lol I love it, all these establishment jackasses getting dragged kicking and screaming into the sunlight. BRING US MORE!
I don’t watch HBO. Having said that, I happen to see a clip of Bill Maher with Chelsea Handler on his show. These two missed their calling and need to join the circus. Seriously. Neither one of them can tell a decent joke. They really are not funny at all. Never have I witnessed two leftists contortion themselves into the biggest liberal pretzels ever trying to defend Al Franken. And Bill Clinton. As I was watching, I felt like a dog that heard a high pitched whistle – must have looked hysterical to watch……..cocked my head to the left with such a confused expression. Wow, they are pretty unbelievable.
Just something about Charlie said that he liked women –I was just wondering when the hammer would drop on him.
Charlie was a handsome man, back in the day.
He probably had a lot of women fawning over him, vying for his attentions.
It probably went to his head, a long time ago.
As he got older, he probably just ‘expected’ any woman to be attracted to him.
So the creepy tactics that he got away with as a young man…became repulsive when he got older.
Perhaps he was just too arrogant to realize it.
It would be interesting to know the real story about ‘who gave him that black eye’.
There is something I can’t pin down about him–there was something in an interview he did about a similar topic that just didn’t sound right. So seeing him on the list doesn’t shock me.
I know what you mean.
He has a sort of ‘leer’ at times, that hints of him having a lascivious nature.
I am no prophet. And I have not been that good at predicting things on my own. But I have come to understand that before we start rejoicing over the fall of our enemies, we should try and find out of such information is not a distraction from bigger pictures. What do we know about the Vegas shooting, or DOJ investigations, or any other thing that our Congress may be trying to pass in the middle of said such distractions? OH LOOK A SQUIRREL! Doesn’t cut it in this age of deceit.
“Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain spent weeks reaching out to Rose’s former employees and job seekers.”
So the WAPo reporter went seeking victims? Sketchy.
Witch hunt. This witch hunt is starting to sadden me. I liked Rose. He seemed decent for a biased liberal.
–So now every low rent journalist can go after a bigger name to get a scalp, and make a name for themself.
–The way they say “8 come forward to accuse Rose” like it happened organically is such a crock.
–How about “I sniffed around a famous guy, found 8 women who were upset he hadn’t helped their careers more, found a way for all of us to get some attention.”
–I don’t like harassment but I don’t like witch hunts either.
–I’m now asked to choose between nasty men and witch hunting hysterical mobs who are the same people who ignored real rapes by Bill Clinton in recent memory.
After Rose’s interview with Tim Cook, I was convinced he was a homosexual..who knew. This barrage of allegations of misconduct seems to have reached a frenzy. Some frauds have been uncovered fairly quickly, e.g. Roy Moore’s accuser. As for the rest, I’m sure some are genuine, but there are probably others jumping on the bandwagon. I know this, it’s making life more difficult for professional females (and their male colleagues), who seek nothing more than collaborative working relationships, and ‘normal’ interaction (not harassment).
Yeah. I don’t like it. I’ve never been into mob rule. I hate powerful people abusing their positions, but hysterical mobs are just as dangerous. This is getting like the Radical Phase of the French Revolution. Just mobs looking for scalps. I don’t trust this feeding frenzy mentaliy.
–They’re going to turn it onto regular people soon. Or you’ll see it at your job, like it’ll filter down to the rest of us.
–I do NOT TRUST this mentality.
I love women and have hundreds of special friends so I can speak….They are not always miss congenial and if you hurt them they will come back. Their sense of being rejected or hurt is not something to play with……Then again there are so many opportunists that you better keep your eyes open. They have 3 tricks…You touched their kid inappropriately..immediate guilt…Domestic abuse.. they grab their necks or hit their face and call the cops..You go to jail no questions asked for 24 hours and get on a list…….Work place harassment…This is easy and they can hurt you bad with only accusations………It’s not easy to be a man…….
