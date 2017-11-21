The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Great Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!
It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. Next week we will celebrate our wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters.
However, it makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.
From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.
Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey
BY: Samuel Parks
(November 2011)
After 5 years of trial, error, and a lot of tryptophan, I have finally perfected my recipe! Thanks to all of my friends and family who have been “willing” volunteers. This recipe may take some prep work, but believe me it’s totally worth it.
INGREDIENTS
Brine
· 1 cup Kosher salt
· ½ cup white sugar
· ½ cup molasses
· ¼ cup clover honey
· ½ gallon fresh apple cider
· 1 gallon chicken stock
· ½ Tbs. dried thyme
· 4-6 fresh sage leaves
· 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
· 1 stick whole cinnamon
· 2 bay leaves
· 1 Tbs. whole peppercorns (slightly crushed)
· 1 Tbs. whole allspice berries (slightly crushed)
· 1 Tbs. candied ginger
· 1 cup Tennessee Whiskey (Jack Daniels)
· Ice water
We hope you will consider contributing your favorite recipes while we still have time to go out and shop this week, or this weekend. Happy baking, Treepers.
Originally posted November, 2013.
– from epicurious.com – spiced sweet potato and parsnip tian, to which you can add winter squash and/or turnips. Any combination works. May drizzle maple syrup for last few minutes.
– from epicurious.com – planked salmon with maple glaze. Glaze is also great on all poultry, pork, ham, shrimp etc. I make a pint batch and keep in freezer.
– from kingarthurflour.com – maple sugar pie and also a nut version – yes, there is a trend here
– light appetizers- line Mini muffin tins with prosciutto, bake 10”@ 350. Cool. May do ahead. Fill with chopped apple or pear, with chopped toasted/glazed pecans or slivered almonds.
– chopped fresh mango, lime juice and zest, chopped red onion, chopped fresh cilantro, pasteurized backfin crabmeat and served in Belgian endive spears or Boston lettuce cups
chicken leg meat with skin marinated in Tsuyu soy sauce/ little bit cooking wine/black chili oil(optional) for hour. then coat meat in melted butter or was it light olive oil then potato flour then pan fry till golden color surface then bake till full cook. not sure about cooking time but it’s my mother’s favorite to eat. the end result is outside savory gooey texture to the mouth inside hot soft meat
OK – here’s a family favorite that won the Valdosta Daily Times cooking contest years and years ago. One daughter absolutely loves brandy sauce!
PUMPKIN MOUSSE
1 env. unflavored gelatin
1/2 c. sugar
2 lg. eggs
1/8 tsp. salt
1/4 c. cold water
1 c. fresh or canned pumpkin puree
3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. each ground nutmeg and allspice
Place the gelatin, sugar, eggs, salt and water in a small saucepan, and beat until smooth. Cook, stirring constantly, over moderately low heat until the sugar and gelatin dissolve and the mixture thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Do not boil or the mixture may curdle. Remove from the heat and set in a large pan of cold water. Let the gelatin mixture cool to lukewarm, stirring occasionally. Beat in the pumpkin, then the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 15 minutes, then fold in the dessert topping. Spoon into a large serving bowl or into 6 to 8 individual dessert dishes. Cover with plastic food wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Serves 6 to 8.
Brandy Macadamia Praline Sauce
—
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 Tbsp water
1/4 cup butter
1 egg, beaten
1/4 cup lightly toasted chopped pecans or macadamia nuts
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 Tbsp Brandy or to taste (or no brandy all water)
—
To Serve:
Spoon Mousse into dishes.
Top with Brandy sauce and Whipped Cream – I use real cream – add 1-2 Tsp sugar before whipping until stiff peaks form.
—
Note – The Mousse may also be prepared and put into a homemade prebaked and cooled graham cracker crust or pie crust then chilled.
Home made crust really is best, but sometimes we have to hurry with company coming. My recipes follow.
—
CRUSTS
—
Graham Cracker Crust – Martha Stewart
6 1/2 ounces graham crackers (12 crackers), finely ground (1 1/2 cups) in food processor
2 1/2 ounces (5 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted or salted butter – leave off salt below.
1/4 cup sugar (adding a Tablespoon of brown suger is extra good)
1/3 teaspoon salt
Mix together and press into pie pan. Bake until lightly brown.
—
Easy Never Fail Oil Crust – makes one double crust, halve for single crust
Whisk together in bowl
2 cups white flour
1 tsp salt
Whisk together in 2 cup measure or small bowl
1/2 cup oil
1/3 cup water
Add liquid to dry ingredients and mix until all the flour is incorporated
Halve and roll out between two sheets of saran wrap, waxed paper or parchment.
Turn into ungreased pie pan.
If single crusts – prebake @ 350 degrees until not quite brown.
If double crust – fit lower crust into pie pan, fill with fruit, top with upper crust, cut off extra, pinch edges together, pierce, bake according to filling directions.
Cheap, quick, easy and delicious!
Bonus – How to pinch pretty edges to impress the Mother in Law
Bon Apetit!
SORRY – I left out an ingredient for the Mousse – 3 Cups Frozen Dessert topping – or 3 Cups real Cream whipped until stiff. Save some for topping the dessert at the end!
Last time my wife made Mousse, I got an antler stuck in my throat!
They do go wild when you bite down on ’em!
LikeLiked by 5 people
🤣😂🤣🤓🤓😎😁
You are Lucky it was not Moosehead.
ROFLMAO.
I used to use it on my hair when I was younger…..
it has a MANLY scent ‘o’
I never knew about Bacon-fried Turkey! What is it stuffed with? Sausage Stuffing! LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
From kingarthurflour.com – Lighter than air Parmesan puffs. Crisp, cheesy hollow deliciousness. For most crispy, use bread flour. For best taste, use the best parmesan you can – parmigiano reggiano is best. Feel free to add chopped fresh herb(s) of choice and/or sprinkle with extra cheese before baking or reheating. Make ahead, freeze and reheat without thawing.
Big ones, using 1-2” diameter dough balls, are seriously yummy with morning ciffee or tea – a great local bakery has them every weekend. Enjoy the minis with pre-dinner or cocktail party libations.
I made this myself… super duper easy… imagine the best ice cream you have ever had in your life.. rich, smooth, delicious.. Pretty sure I made a double batch and gave some away…
White chocolate macadamia nut pudding shots
1 small Pkg. white chocolate pudding (instant, not the cooking kind)
¾ Cup Milk
¾ Cup Trader Vic’s Macadamia Nut Liqueur
8oz tub Cool Whip
Directions
1. Whisk together the milk, liquor, and instant pudding mix in a bowl until combined. 2. Add cool whip a little at a time with whisk. 3.Spoon the pudding mixture into shot glasses, disposable ‘party shot’ cups or 1 or 2 ounce cups with lids. Place in freezer for at least 2 hours
BTW I do not normally like cool whip.. but somehow it is turned into ice cream..
Creole Green Beans (has lots of bacon!)
Ingredients:
Chopped onions, celery, red and green peppers – about a 1/2 cup each
Frozen or canned French beans or slender tender whole fresh or frozen beans.
Canned stewed tomatoes
1 tsp sugar, salt, pepper, dash of worcestershire, tiny dash of tobacco optional.
Bacon – and lots of it.
Directions:
– Fry up bacon until crisp to taste. Crumble or chop.
– Sauté vegetables in a little olive or veg. oil until tender, but still crisp. (I skip this step and add the chopped vegetables to tomatoes with a bit of olive oil for taste)
– Add tomatoes, sugar, salt, pepper, sauces, add beans, heat until green beans are done to taste. For large beans, pre-steam the green beans until done, then cover with tomato mixture, heat, then proceed.
– Place in serving bowl.
– Sprinkle liberally with chopped bacon.
This is soooooooooo good!!!
TOBASCO – not – tobacco – I hate WP auto-spell.
Ok – it's tabasco
For anyone needing a really easy, no fail turkey recipe, this is it. Trust me on this, you can do it, even if you don’t cook a lot. You will not have an intact turkey that you can put on a platter and carve, but you will have moist and delicious fall off the bone turkey.
Remove the giblets and neck bone, rinse the turkey well. Salt and pepper the turkey. Place aromatics in the cavity if desired. I like orange rind, a cinnamon stick, half an apple, and sage leaves and a few rosemary sprigs.
Line roaster with heavy duty foil torn off long enough to completely wrap and seal the turkey. You will need several pieces overlapping. The goal is to completely wrap the turkey and crimp the foil so that the turkey steam cooks.
Place turkey on foil, put about 5 cups of water in bottom of pan, along with rubbing butter on turkey if desired. Seal the foil tight. Cook overnight at 200 degrees. Large turkey will need extra time, most are going to be done in about 8 hours. I usually cook a medium turkey 8-10 hours. It should be just literally falling off the bone.
If you don’t seal well two things happen. The water evaporates and the turkey then dries out.
For my first turkey, I tried to season it and cook it inside one of those Reynold’s cooking bags, “for the juiciest turkey ever.” I seasoned it Puerto Rican style, the kind that I know best: olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper and oregano…
Only, on little problem: I added ground oregano to the mix, not oregano leaves.
So, on that day, we were getting ready to bring the turkey to our friends’ apartment, since we were having a gathering with a nice group of friends from different parts of the country. (One of our friends was from Guam, for example: at that time, we were all living in the Arlington, VA area.) I also made flan for the group. My husband cooked two Cornish game hens to fool our friends when we arrived to their apartment. (He did!)
Then, the time came for us to show the turkey at the table: the turkey that I seasoned. Yes, the meat fell off the bone. Yes, it was delicious. And yes, it was… green. Our friends could not stop looking at it. They all thought it was delicious… Yet, they all seemed to be expecting something to come out of the cavity of the turkey. Perhaps, they were expecting the creature from the movie “Alien”…
I can never get over that experience. I ditched the turkey bags. Since then, I brine. It looks good in pictures and at the table, but I’d rather not see that alien creature coming out of the turkey. Turkey gravy covers multitude of dry meats.
My Mom used to cook turkeys stuffed with turnips the turnips turned out delicious and they added a zing ( taste in your nostrils) to the turkey and the gravy .
She always used evaporated milk for her mashed potatoes
Turnips work well in pot roast also .
My Mom used evaporated milk and REAL butter for the mashed potatoes, too! And on turkeys – just cleaned out, salt, pepper, and stuffed with onion and celery for the aromatics. It helps the general atmosphere…… “food’s cookin’!!” (And, no, we don’t eat the celery and onion. This is the South. We cook dressing in a separate pan.)
Ditto on the butter, but i never use margarine. AND yes on the dressing in a pan too. Cornbread dressing! My mama made the worst dressing in the world. Thank goodness my MIL made really good dressing.
My husband and I like it, and only one son also likes it, so I try to make a little pan, almost never do, I can’t make just a little bit of anything. No one else eats it, the weirdos.
Pan cornbread dressing has to be good and soupy when it’s put into the oven, then watched. It has to have enough butter and/or oil to keep it moist. Not too much regular loaf bread crumbs or it will not have that good cornbread texture. Mama and Grandma made it with celery, onion, sage and/or poultry seasoning, salt and pepper.
As for the gravy, we always started our gravy with a Roux, to make it nice and brown, because my father’s side of the family were Louisiana Cajuns. Mama put in giblets (all those parts in the bag) boiled with seasonings in the gravy, then chopped, but I never liked them much. Some folks add sliced boiled eggs. I might add a little bit of chopped cooked neck meat and some of the broth from the giblets, but I don’t like chopped livers and gizzards or boiled eggs in my gravy.
We always had MawMaw’s giblet gravy. Oh the faces people made in the Midwest when I said we were having giblet gray for Thanksgiving… most people had to be told what it was…I just make a small amount for myself now since my Oklahoma husband thinks that it’s gross.
Quick tip for starting a Roux to avoid lumps… put hot turkey drippings in a mason jar and add warmed broth, put your flour in, put the top on the jar and shake real hard. Pour into your gravy pan – no lumps at all.
The cornbread has to have bacon drippings in it, as well as the iron skillet you cook it in has to have some melted bacon drippings in it while you are making it hot enough to melt titanium getting ready to put the dressing mix into it…..we cook celery and green onion tops cut up and mixed into the cornbread batter when we first bake it….then it goes into the serious mixing with chicken broth, and all the serious seasonings to go into the over all covered to keep from drying out…..which is the worst thing that can happen to it, next to not cooking it LONG enough…..takes a LOT of time for serious cornbread dressing…and needs a lot of pepper….and butter as well…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes on the eggs…absolutely agree that giblets are not for human consumption, but can get some flavor from them…..but stuff that was originally a body filter is not going into my mouth….
Cream cheese in mashed taters is good too.
We have serious Cranberry Lovers in the Family – this has turned out to be the Favorite and recipe I always get asked for – easiest Cranberry dish I’ve ever made.
Brandied Cranberries – yields 2 1/2 Cups to serve about 6
18 oz fresh cranberries (12oz = 3 cups)
1 cup white sugar
1/4 cup Brandy (I use brandy & Grand Marnier)
Spray Jelly roll pan (1/2 sheet pan) with Pam
spread raw cranberries and sprinkle evenly with sugar
Cover pan with aluminum foil, sealing edges
Bake @ 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Let cool a bit and scrape into bowl & stir in Brandy
Serve at room temperature
For those wanting to avoid sugar – we eat these all year.
Spiced Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges
4 small sweet Potatoes
2 TBL Olive Oil
1/2 tsp Ground Cumin
1/2 tsp Salt
1/4 tsp fresh ground pepper
1/8 tsp Allspice
Pre-Heat oven to 475 degrees
Lightly oil shallow roasting pan (1/2 sheet works well)
Combine Oil and Spices in large bowl
Peel Sweet Potatoes and cut into wedges
Toss in oil/spice mixture and spread in single layer in pan
Roast for 15-20 minutes, turning once until browned & crisp.
Happy Thanksgiving to All
From wholefoodsmarket.com -quinoa bake with garlic – sort of like a a quiche – very easy and yummy. Since quinoa is a complete protein, this is a good option if there are vegetarians, but is a good side for anyone.
That should be quinoa egg bake
We’ve had a tradition in our family for decades. We have turkey not only on Thanksgiving, but also on Memorial Day Sunday! It’s six months away from November, and we’ve got on TV the Indy 500! In fact, I’d have trouble watching the race without the scent of turkey cooking in the kitchen! Once the bird starts cooking, I’ll even watch part of the Monaco GP for some international flavor, while popping ice cold beers! I try to get a 27-30 pound bird because it looks
so good to the eyes! The biggest one I ever did was 37 pounds, but I’m almost 70 and not looking to work out like the old days. One of my favorite things is making after dinner drinks for the guests. I’ve got a 32 oz. Waring stainless steel commercial blender I make pina coladas in. I can make two drinks at a time. Each consists of 6 oz. pineapple juice, 2 oz. Bacardi Superior Light Rum, 1 oz. Coco Lopez, 1 oz. heavy cream, 4 oz. ice cubes. Pour into frozen hurricane glasses, top with pineapple/cherry garnish on plastic swords, add 2 straws if sharing, and you’re good to go. (I can and do make the drinks stronger if requested). Another favorite is a variation of Holiday Iced Coffee. You need to make the night before several trays of coffee ice cubes, the stronger the better. Frosted tall tumbler. Equal parts of a good brand vanilla vodka, and Baileys Irish Cream. Add the cubes. Some recipes call for 3-1 ratio of Baileys to vodka, then adding half and half. That’s for wimps. Make it as strong as you wish. Happy Thanksgiving, Treepers!
Fetched you out of the bin Dave…. 😦
I haven’t done one for a long time, but a small turkey cooked on the grill rotisserie is to die for. Great for a summer party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I just remembered an old one: Brined Santa Maria Tri Tip BBQ.
Take a large beef tri tip, put it a zip lock bag with salt, pepper, paprika, oregano, couple of beers and a few shots of tequila (OK, if you have some too).
Let the beef PARTY at the back of the fridge for a few days. Ignore it if it seems like there’s a mariachi band lurking behind the milk and the eggs.
BBQ it slowly, slice on the bias. OMG. Best BBQ I’ve ever had.
I picked this recipe up from the BJ Journal and made some modifications. The turkey comes out looking like it should be on a magazine cover and is so delicious it makes my mouth water to think about it. Enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving y’all.
Roast Turkey with Honey Glaze
Posted on: October 12, 2015
MAKES 12 SERVINGS
HANDS-ON TIME: 1 HOUR | TOTAL TIME: 4 HOURS
MODIFIED BY NANA 11/13/15
What You Need:
1 (12 lb.) Turkey, giblets removed
2 Lemons, halved (I used between 4-6 Tblsp bottled juice)
2 Fuji Apples, quartered
1 Onion, quartered
3 Tbsp. Salted Butter
½ cup Honey
Kosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper, to taste
Make It:
1. 30 min. before cooking, remove turkey from refrigerator and rub skin with 1 cut lemon. (If bottled juice used baste with brush.) Season generously inside and out with salt and pepper.
2. Place cut lemons, apples and onion inside cavity.
3. Transfer turkey to a roasting pan
4. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400˚. Place turkey in hot oven and cook 30 min.
5. Turn oven down to 350˚. After 30 min., tent bird with foil.
6. Heat butter with honey in small saucepan over medium-low, stirring, until butter is just melted and honey flows easily.
7. Cook 2 hr., then remove foil and baste skin with the honey mixture Replace foil and cook until a meat thermometer in the center registers 175˚, about 1 hr. If pan seems dry, add a little Swanson Chicken Broth.
8. Remove foil; baste with honey mixture. Cook until thermometer reaches 180˚, about 10 min.
9. Transfer turkey to a warm platter, tent with foil and let sit 15 min. before carving. Serve warm or cold.
Per Serving: 820 cal. • 43g fat • 89g protein
My comments:
This recipe was taken in main part from BJ’s Journal. The main change I made was eliminating honey baste from inside turkey cavity. I think a little honey flavor goes a long way. I wanted the turkey to taste like turkey and avoid strong honey flavor that the cavity basting would have given it. I also used Fuji apples instead of Gala, kosher salt instead of table salt and bottled lemon juice instead of fresh lemons because that is what I had on hand. I would recommend if you use fresh lemons that you squeeze the juice from them then baste the juice on the turkey. I would do this to make sure the skin is not damaged by rubbing the rind on the skin.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Ingredients
2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 ounces)
3/4 cup butter, melted
3 tablespoons sugar
FILLING:
2 cups whipped topping
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
TOPPING:
2 packages (3 ounces each) strawberry gelatin
2 cups boiling water
2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed
Additional whipped topping and pretzels, optional
Directions
In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter and sugar. Press into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
For filling, in a small bowl, beat whipped topping, cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread over pretzel crust. Refrigerate until chilled.
For topping, dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Stir in strawberries with syrup; chill until partially set. Carefully spoon over filling. Chill for 4-6 hours or until firm. Cut into squares; serve with whipped topping if desired. Yield: 16 servings.
I really like to add Hatch green chiles and crumbled corn chips to my stuffing. Delicious with the gravy, which by the way includes the bottle of Madeira in which the turkey roasts.
ROSEMARY PROSCIUTTO WRAPPED PRAWNS/SHRIMP:
This is very very easy to make and its very very good.
fresh minced garlic several cloves
lots and lots of rosemary
decent sized shrimp to prawns
lemon juice
1 piece of prosciutto per prawn
1 toothpick per prawn
tin foil
1. peel prawns put in container with lid with the following:
2. mince 3-4 cloves of garlic
3. add lots of lemon juice
4. pick off lots of rosemary
5.close lid put in fridge for 30-60 mins
phase 2:
1. take shrimp and wrap 1 piece of prosciutto around it and put the toothpick in. I pinch the ends of the shrimp together when I put the tpick in.
2. after all shrimp are wrapped and picked have a cookie sheet with tin foil ready. I will layer the bottom of the foil with lots of rosemary
3. put all shrimp on top of rosemary
4. cover shrimp in lots of rosemary, and the garlic/lemon/rosemary from that the shrimp marinated in.
5.cover the top in tin foil and try to seal it with the bottom layer of tinfoil so the rosemary smoke/flavor stays in the foil which works its way into the shrimp and prosciutto
6. You can cook them on the grill or in the oven. I don’t have a time limit typically check often to see how shrimp are doing and I will also some times flip the shrimp.
You won’t need any kind of salt or seasoning. I’ve never come up with a sauce to try it with either. This is very good, had it at a resort in Mexico and have been making it ever since. Typically will have some asparagus with it and a salad as its pretty rich but incredible.
Below is a recipe posted in the July “Healthy Recipes” thread. It pairs nicely with any poultry, but especially turkey. Several Treepers here and at Stella’s Place tried and liked it.
RENE’s COLE SLAW — from a Paula Deen cookbook
Dressing: Combine these ingredients in a small glass bowl, adding salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate while preparing the vegetables. Just before serving, pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and toss well.
… 1/2 cup mayonnaise (I recommend Hellman’s)
… 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
… 1 tablespoon yellow hotdog mustard
… 1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons honey
Salad: Place these ingredients in bowl large enough for mixing/tossing:
… 5 cups shredded cabbage
… 1-1/2 cups dried cranberries
… 1/2 cup slivered almonds (toasted if desired)
… 1/2 diced celery (I prefer sliced wafer thin)
… 1/2 cup chopped scallions, white and green parts
… 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
=============================
Note 1: This is my most-asked-for summer BBQ side dish, and also a must-have for our Thanksgiving turkey dinners. Nutritional information can be found at: http://recipeofhealth.com/recipe/paula-deens-renes-coleslaw-107332rb
Note 2: I don’t mind shredding 5 cups of cabbage by hand (for a single batch). When doubling or tripling this recipe, however, I often use store-bought pre-shredded cabbage — just not the angel hair cut because it goes limp very quickly after the dressing is added.
CRANBERRY DESSERT
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
Cream together 1/2 cup butter and 1-1/2 cups sugar. Add 2 eggs, 1/4 cup hot water, and 2 tsp. vanilla.
Sift together 2 cups flour, 2 tsp. baking soda, 2 tsp. nutmeg, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. salt. Add to above mixture.
Stire in 4 cups fresh cranberries and 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts. Pour into baking dish. Bake for 45-60 minutes.
Scoop individual portions onto plates, then drizzle generously with ICE CREAM SAUCE:
In a medium saucepan, gently melt 1/2 cup butter. Stir in 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup light brown sugar, and 1 tbsp. flour until combined. Slowly add 1/2 cup half-and-half (or light cream). Bring to a simmer and cook 3-5 minutes until thick, stirring constantly. Add vanilla if desired.
Do you chop the cranberries or put them in whole?
Sounds delicious!
No need to chop, Georgia … The heat while baking makes the cranberries explode into the batter. Not everyone is a cranberry fan but, if you are, this one is yummy — especially with the sauce!
Sounds wonderful!!!
How long to you cook it?
Is it like a pudding or a cake, cut into squares or is it softer than a cake?
Thanks, Kathy!
(My Grandma used to make a yellow cake she called ‘pudding cake’)
You’re welcome, Georgia … The dessert is baked for 45-60 minutes (not very exact, eh?) probably because of the fresh cranberries. Their juices provide the only liquid to the batter but — because it’s impossible to precisely measure the amount of that juice BEFORE baking — I guess a longer baking time is suggested in the recipe to adjust the final moisture.
Reducing the amount of fresh cranberries (maybe 1/3 cup less) might make the dessert more cake-like. Another option would be to add 1/4 cup dried cranberries (in addition to the 4 cups fresh cranberries) to soak up some of the juices.
BTW, the butter in the sauce will solidify when it cools off, making it less appealing. So I usually place the sauce in a thermal gravy dispenser, which makes “drizzling” easier and also quick to reheat in the microwave.
So, you don’t use a cake tester or straw to see if it’s done, just when the liquid is sufficiently dissolved? I’m going to put a little orange juice and grated rind in mine….just because I love the combination.
A toothpick test should be enough, as the dessert will be more like cake than pudding. But if you’re planning to add orange juice, then I would definitely include some dried cranberries — possibly even soaking them a the orange juice overnight (covered).
The grated rind sounds like a very nice addition, so will give it a try. I usually make a small batch of cranberry-orange relish to serve at Thanksgiving — a few of us prefer it much more than the jellied stuff.
For anyone who loves deviled eggs, but hates to boil and peel them, someone found an interesting way to prepare them. Bake whites and yolks separately, mash yolks and pipe onto cooked whites. How easy is that? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgNeWL8GGRk
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, BebeTarget … My grandkids love deviled eggs AND working in the kitchen. This looks like a fun project!
Something different:
We haven’t done a turkey in my household for several years now. We do Cornish Hens! I know, you can’t stuff them since they’re so small, but it’s more convenient for us. You’ll need a large crock pot. I cook the stuffing separately. .
Large crock pot with lid
Cornish Hens (allow 1/2 or 1 hen per person, I get them frozen)
1 lb chopped nuts
1 cup applesauce, plain or with cinnamon
1 medium pickle, dill or sweet, chopped
1/3 cup broth or wine
bacon strips, 2 strips per hen (I use turkey bacon since my husband can’t digest pork)
cooking spray
salt and pepper at the table for serving
Spray the inside of the crock pot. Place the chopped nuts on the bottom of the pot. Mix the applesauce, chopped pickle, and broth or wine in a bowl. Pour this mixture over the nuts. Remove the wrapping from the frozen hens. Rinse in cold water and pat dry. Place them in the pot, breast up. Put 2 bacon strips on each hen. Cover the pot and cook on Low for 6 1/2-8 hours (depending on how many hens you’re using) or until the meat starts to fall off the bones. Turn the pot off. Remove the hens and place on a hot platter. Mash the nut mixture in the pot. Pour the mixture over the cooked hens or put in a bowl and serve as a side dish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many Virginians does it take to change a lightbulb?
12
one to change the bulb, and 11 others to sit on the porch and talk about what a “good ole bulb that ole bulb WAS…..”
Happy Thanksgiving….family used to live in Marion Va.
i’m saving all these Turkey recipes, thanks folks looks like we have some good cooks here.
my wife does the Turkey but always like to try a different way to cook them.
I live where turkey is not appreciated and sweet potatoes or yams are considered ‘famine’ food unless you are wandering about in the cold and the old guy pushing his food cart has steamed sweet potatoes (wrapped in paper that you eat like an ice cream cone, squeezing from the bottom to push out of the skin) whilst warming your hands, along with chestnuts in bags.
So in honour of Zurich Mike, the US Bacon Ambassador of Switzerland, I dedicate this Chinese bacon-esque recipe. It is rich and delicious. A nice side-dish to Turkey in all its glorious friends.
2 T veg or peanut oil
3 T rice wine (shaoshing or dry sherry)
1 small bay leaf
2 star anise
1 small cinnamon stick
1/2 t salt
1 small bunch scallions( use the white in the cooking, the green for garnish)
2 small slices ginger
40 grams rock sugar (or brown sugar)
3 T dark soy sauce
1 T light soy sauce
1/2 T black vinegar (this is Jinjiang vinegar, you can use red wine vinegar)
500 g 5-layered belly pork
water
Method
Boil water and boil gently the pork belly for two minutes, rinse and put aside and cut into 4×4 inch pieces.
Heat oil in pan, add the rock sugar, add scallions and ginger and slowly saute until they are golden brown and fragrant and all the spices, star anise, cinnamon and bay leaf, saute one minute
Add pork and quickly sear outside
Add both soy sauces and stir quickly
Add rice wine and deglaze pan
Add enough water to cover the meat and rock sugar, cover pan, lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes at least.
Add vinegar and continue simmering for around 15 more minutes or until liquid is reduced to around 30% of original volume.
Taste for seasoning, add optional salt
Turn up heat to quickly reduce sauce until it reaches a syrupy consistency and thickly coats the meat
Serve with rice
clearly where you hang out is not filled with a bunch of Confederate General statues that must be torn down to pander to the BLM crowd and the college snowflakes.
No, I ‘hang out’ where a cross and a picture of our Lord is forcibly being replaced by a tacky picture of the ‘the Supreme Leader’.
I’m going to be a little different this year & post a recipe for Scented Pinecones. If you have guests coming over, these are great to have in the space where you gather before & after eating.
What You Need
Pinecones
Essential oils (cinnamon, clove, peppermint—whatever you like!)
Gallon zip-top bag
Large bowl or sink filled with water
Cookie sheet
Oven
http://www.apartmenttherapy.com/diy-scented-holiday-pinecones-225986
I’m drooling already reading some of the posts here ! Got two random ideas for this year at our house . First is a southwestern take on the tradition corn from Kent Rollins : hominy cooked in sautéed bacon and onions, hatch chilies and sour cream, topped with cheddar cheese . Second is a “forced” asparagus loaf from Townsends’ traditional cookery : a french loaf that’s been cut and emptied of crumb to make a bowl and toasted in butter, to which you add some pared and gently boiled asparagus spears and a custard made of egg yolks and lightly scalded cream and seasonings of your choice. Alternately layer asparagus spears and custard and top with reserved crust/ Cut holes into this crust to poke cooked spear tops for garnish. Slice crosswise to serve. Allspice the the traditional spice of choice, but you can experiment; even add some bacon bits to the sauce if you desire. Of course, I’m brining my turkey and it will get the usual butter/herb mixture infused under the skin before roasting belly down for a while to crisp the back skin and then breast up to finish. All on a miroquot with some sherry and chicken stock. A side dish that’s a P-D tradition in our house is “filling”; a mixture of cooked mashed potatoes, eggs, celery, onions, garlic, herbs, pepper and salt oven roasted until brown on top.
Prize winning pie:
SWEET POTATO PECAN PIE (can be made with Pumpkin of course!)
INGREDIENTS:
For the sweet potato bottom layer:
1 un-baked 9 inch pie shell,
1 cup sugar,
¼ teaspoon of cinnamon,
1½ cups cooked and mashed fresh sweet potatoes or pumpkin
½ cup evaporated milk,
½ teaspoon salt,
2 eggs,
½ stick solid butter (4 tablespoons),
1 tablespoon of vanilla.
For the pecan top layer:
1 tablespoon butter (melted),
½ cup sugar,
½ cup white corn syrup,
1 extra large egg (beaten),
1 teaspoon vanilla,
1/8 teaspoon of salt,
1 rounded cup of chopped pecans
DIRECTIONS:
Place all sweet potato ingredients in mixer bowl and blend for about one minute. Spread evenly on bottom of 9 inch pie shell. Wait to put sweet potato pie filling in pie shell until the pecan filling is prepared.
In medium bowl, mix butter, sugar, syrup and egg together (by hand). Add all other ingredients and stir until blended. Stir in pecans and mix well. Carefully spoon pecan filling over top of sweet potato filling. Bake in pre-heated oven at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes until filling is set.
To Dress Pie Top:
After pie has cooled, put ½ cup of plain cooked sweet potato in middle of pie and decorate with whipped cream topping around sweet potato and top with three whole pecans.
Recipe courtesy Helen Smith.
Notes:
1) I skip the dressing with plain sweet potato part and serve a slice with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg….or just slice and serve.
2) I might add a few pecan halves in a circle around the pie edge or on top of each potential piece before baking.
So good it really doesn’t need any extra toppings!
My recipe is simple. We cooked two of these last weekend along with frying two and smoking one. It’s called Trash Can Turkey. We inject the turkey with whatever commercial injection spices we can find at the store.
Trash Can Turkey is amazingly simple. First, take a steel trash can. Fill it with wood and light it on fire. You need to burn off the zinc coating or it might kill you. It also sanitized the insides cause…well…it is a trash can.
Place heavy duty aluminum foil on the ground 1-2″ wider than the trash can diameter.
Pound a 2′ piece of rebar into the ground. Set an empty soup can on top of the rebar then set the turkey into it through the cavity.
Place trash can top down over the turkey. Shovel a full 20 lb bag of charcoal around the base of the can and on top. Fold excess foil around coals to retain some heat. It if’s very windy, build a firebreak out of plywood. Don’t get plywood too close to coals as it may catch fire. (or so I’ve been told)
Let cook about two hours. Slowly remove trash can and check temperature. Cook more if needed. I’ve done 17-22 lb birds in about two hours.
The trash can acts as a big pressure cooker. Juices are retained and it makes an absolutely delicious turkey.
Unfortunately, my four offspring all hate turkey. Three of them will be with us this weekend and my wife asked them what they wanted. We’re having chicken wings and pizza. (Oh well I do still get to use the turkey fryer for chicken wings.)
thanks for the entire image and description….no joke…and somehow I bet nearby there will be some serious ATV racing as it will be too cold for mud finals……lol
I get two requests every year as must haves: Mache Choux and make ahead mashed potatoes. The Mache Choux is a cajun corn recipe – so yummy! Must use FRESH corn, none of that frozen or canned stuff. I found the recipe on Allrepices.com, so all credit to them (I don’t change a thing, just double the recipe for a party of 8 – 10).
The second is make-ahead mashed potatoes that reheat the day of in a crock pot – it has changed my whole prep timeline for the better. Only last minute rush is the gravy…may look for a make ahead gravy that can be done when I make my stock (Tuesday). I will post the potato recipe when I dig it out as I have lots of tweaks written on the sheet, but here is the corn recipe.
Happy Thanksgiving! Love having this recipe thread, thank you Menagerie.
Recipe By:YOYO78
“This is a Cajun recipe I’ve had forever! I first prepared it when I was in my high school class in Metairie, Louisiana. It’s awesome!”
Ingredients
6 ears corn, husked and cleaned
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large onion, thinly sliced
1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1 large fresh tomato, chopped
1/4 cup milk
salt to taste
cayenne pepper
1/4 cup chopped green onions
8 strips crisply cooked bacon, crumbled
Directions
Cut corn off the cobs by thinly slicing across the tops of the kernels; place in a medium bowl. Cut across the kernels again to release milk from the corn, add milk to bowl. Set aside.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and green pepper, cook until onion is transparent, about 5 to 8 minutes. Combine corn, tomatoes, and milk with the onion mixture. Reduce heat to medium low, and cook 20 minutes longer, stirring frequently to prevent sticking. Do not boil. Season with salt and cayenne pepper. Lower heat, cover skillet, and cook 5 to 10 minutes longer. Stir in green onions and bacon. Remove from heat and serve.
Oooooo I’ma gonna have to try this, maybe for Christmas, sounds delicimous!!
Thanks Bee! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!💖🇺🇸💖
Blessings💖💖💖
Blessings💖💖💖
My great aunt Mary in Thibodaux, LA, used to make crab and corn chowder that was out of this world!
It started out like Mache Choux, then she added crab, cream, broth, milk, white wine and/or water, seasonings (salt, pepper, tabasco, etc.) heat, add a pinch of flour or corn starch if it’s too thin.
Bon Appétit!
Yuuuuuuuuuummmmmmmmm!!!! And then sommmmmmmme!!!…. ZM, if you are with us tonight would you agree to top off each bowl with crumbled bacon just b4 serving??….with a glass of Jack of course 🥓🥓🤓🥓🥓😎🥓🥓
YUM!
My contribution.
For Christmas, Thanksgiving or any special occasion.😃
Jose Cuervo Christmas Cookies
1 cup of water
1 tsp baking soda
1 cup of sugar
1 tsp salt
1 cup or brown sugar
4 large eggs
1 cup nuts
2 cups of dried fruit
1 bottle Jose Cuervo Tequila
Sample the Cuervo to check quality. Take a large bowl,
check the Cuervo again, to be sure it is of the highest quality,
pour one level cup and drink.
Turn on the electric mixer. Beat one cup of butter
in a large fluffy bowl.
Add one peastoon of sugar. Beat again. At this point
it’s best to make sure the Cuervo is still ok, try another
cup just in case.
Turn off the mixerer thingy.
Break 2 leggs and add to the bowl and chuck in the cup
of dried fruit.
Pick the frigging fruit off the floor.
Mix on the turner.
If the fried druit gets stuck in the beaters just pry
it loose with a drewscriver.
Sample the Cuervo to check for tonsisticity.
Next, sift two cups of salt, or something. Who geeves
a sheet. Check the Jose Cuervo. Now shift the lemon juice and strain
your nuts.
Add one table.
Add a spoon of sugar, or somefink. Whatever you can
find.
Greash the oven.
Turn the cake tin 360 degrees and try not to fall
over.
Don’t forget to beat off the turner.
Finally, throw the bowl through the window, finish the
Cose Juervo and make sure to put the stove in the wishdasher.
Cherry Mistmas!
🤣😂🤣
😂😂😂
Thanks, Cisco, now that’s my idea of a Happy Thanksgiving 😆
I’m feeling nostalgic, so I’ll be making Cookie Salad. I’m in the Midwest, so salad just means ingredients mixed together in a bowl, no vegetables required. This classic include all cookies and fruit.
Ingredients:
1 package vanilla pudding mix
1 container coolness whip or 2 cups stiff whipped cream
1 cup buttermilk
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
1 can fruit cocktail, drained
1 can crushed pineapple, drained
1 package fudge stripe cookies, crushed
Mix cool whip, buttermilk, and pudding mix in a bowl to combine. Add fruit. Mix in 2/3 of the crushed cookies. Put in fridge for at least an hour, it can be made the day before. Right before serving, garnish with the rest of the crushed cookies.
As easy as it gets, not very healthy, but it reminds me of home.
I apologize for the typos, my phone seems to act up when I post here.
No matter how you make your turkey or salmon or duck they are all like twice as good if you brine them overnight………
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. It’s a beautiful thing.
Kids Love these for a snack.
Cheese Straws
1# Cheddar cheese
1 3/4 cup flour
1 tsp salt
1/4# butter
Grate cheese & combine with other ingredients, beat until creamy.
Divide dough in half & roll to 1/4″ thickness.
Cut into 6″ strips & twist. Chill on ungreased cookie sheet in freezer for 15 minutes.
Bake @ 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Makes 5-6 dozen.
CANDIED YAMS … made with Jack Daniel’s #7 … http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/paula-deen/ol-no-7-yams-recipe-1941476
My only suggestion is to use 2 cups water — not 3 cups — when making the syrup. It can always be thinned out with more water (or Jack Daniels) before pouring over the yams. CAUTION: If adding extra bourbon, be sure to let the syrup cool down a bit beforehand (unless you enjoy getting burned and/or cleaning bubbled-over syrup from your stovetop).
MIDWEST SAUSAGE & DRIED CHERRY STUFFING
… http://abcnews.go.com/GMA/recipe?id=6950343
The amount of stuffing roasted inside turkeys never seems to be enough for both Thanksgiving dinner AND leftovers the next day. So I’ve always prepared an outside-the-bird dressing, and stopped looking for “the best” recipe after finding this one by Sarah Moulton. The only change I’ve ever made is to use challah bread instead of white.
Thanks for these. Our recipe is simple… we buy a Turducken (sausage stuffed), bake it with sweet potatoes and veggies until it’s done (a somewhat longer process, it’s all meat.. This year, however, the parsnip/sweet potato tian posted above looks like it may have to make an appearance!
Mmmmm!
Turkey bacon and whiskey-three of my favorites-the Holy Trinity!
Who WOULDN’T eat that (rhetorical question)?
Yup,YOU know who!!!
I am looking for a GREAT but simple Oyster Dressing/Stuffing recipe
OYSTER INFO … A friend asked if I had any recipes for stuffing made with cornbread and oysters (I did not). But I was able to recommend a place in Maine to obtain fresh oysters (Little Island Oyster Co.). Someone I know received a batch of these not long ago for her milestone birthday, and she was over-the-moon delighted with the quality. I’m not an oyster fan myself, but did watch LIOC’s YouTube videos to see how they’re farmed — and now fully understand why hand-raised oysters are so high-priced. Those in this business can also call themselves Darn Hard Workers !!!
I must add one thing; I want an oyster recipe that omits the cornbread and uses stale bread instead.
….and thank you for the info Kathy….I love oysters and know how labor intensive they are….thanks for sharing that info though
DHW … I have yet to be disappointed by any Paula Deen recipe … http://www.pauladeen.com/oyster-dressing … Substituting white bread for the cornbread and crackers wouldn’t seem risky to me at all, because PD’s flavorings are always just right. If interested in this recipe, I would suggest:
(a) increasing the amount of bread by roughly the same amount of omitted cornbread/crackers (my guess is 3 cups);
(b) holding back all the chicken stock until after the beaten eggs and oyster liquor have been incorporated;
(c) gradually adding in the chicken stock until the moisture level of the mixture suits your preference — you’ll know.
===============
This GENIUSKITCHEN.COM recipe calls for either plain bread OR cornbread, and seems fairly simple. I’ve never included evaporated milk in any stuffings, but HAVE used it successfully in a variety of seafood chowders. http://www.geniuskitchen.com/recipe/moms-oyster-dressing-stuffing-155118
===============
Hope this helps! [K]
Kathy: Thanks so much for this recipe it's not the one I was looking for BUT at the bottom of your posting was another link to geniuskitchen.com for an oyster stuffing….as I was reading the ingredients I could see my mother adding them to the mixing bowl she used….like a series of flashbacks….this is just like the recipe she used…thanks so much…..if you hadn't sent me that PD link I wouldn't have found the one I was looking for…..thanks again Kathy
You're very welcome, DHW … Happy Thanksgiving!
Here is mine, which is a tradition:
Three bags of dressing (bread cubes, seasoned).
1 onion and 4 sticks celery, braised in butter and dumped into the bowl of dressing
2 to 4 pints of oysters (depending on how expensive they are 😉 ), rinsed and cut (I use scissors) into pieces directly into the dressing
Mix the dressing as directed on the bag (usually chicken stock with some amount of melted butter).
Mix all together
Spoon into a large baking pan (will make enough for two pans)
Dot the corners and edges with butter (makes for a nice crispy crust)
Bake at 400F for about 40 minutes or until crispy on top.
Everyone loves this… and I make extra to send home with the in-laws.
However, I did not make this last year and nor will I make it this year as the hurricanes caused raw sewage to go into the bay…
Forgot that the onion and celery should be chopped 😉
Well, I am exhausted from all the recipes as I did a mental image of the effort and time….I drooled all over my keyboard window shopping for food ideas, and now I gained 16 pounds just from reading the darn CTH thread……
I think maybe ordering in a pizza on Thanksgiving and tell everyone afterwards that I cooked for three days for all the family members that all came to my house, brought gifts, and well behaved kids, and everyone had a great time talking about religion and politics and gender subjects at the family dinner table……
Here’s the truly addicting snack recipe posted last year by Rescue Writer …
BACON CRACK
1 container of Pillsbury Crescent Dough Sheet or regular Crescent Dough
1 lb. Bacon, cooked semi-crispy
1 cup Brown Sugar
1/2 cup Maple Syrup, may vary
A pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Spread the dough thinly on a parchment lined baking sheet. Gently poke shallow holes in the dough with a fork. Top the dough with a thin layer of maple syrup and all the crispy bacon. Add another thin layer of the syrup onto the bacon and cover it with all of the brown sugar (or brown sugar/cayenne pepper mix).
Bake it at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes or until golden. Let it cool for at least 15 minutes and break/cut into pieces.
Simply put, this is my favorite way to prepare smoked oysters. This dish is salty, spicy, and exotic. It is best served with hunks of a rustic European bread to dip or spread. I always drain smoked oysters and let them soak for a half hour in cold brine to freshen them and remove the excess oil.
1 eight ounce package of cream cheese
1 and a half cups of good mayonnaise
2 teaspoons of Crystal hot sauce
1 tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon of lemon zest
4 ounces of prepared olive tapenade OR a small can of chopped black olives
1 can of smoked oysters, washed, drained, and chopped.
Mix all of the ingredients and chill. This will make about two cups
This is from my blog, http://www.butfirst.wordpress.com, which has a lot more appetizer recipes…thanks to all who have submitted recipes…can't wait to try them for our family gathering…
Over the years I’ve gotten really tired of turkey. But I have developed a unique recipe for creating a turkey dinner that everyone seems to love.
Ingredients:
1 – 12 to 16 lb turkey, no additives, frozen (Costco)
1 – lb of bacon, preferably Hempler’s Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Center Cut (Costco)
1 – Cup Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey
Preparation:
Cut the bacon into bite-size pieces, and fry at medium temperature, stirring frequently, until done to your taste. Remove from heat, drain off any fat, then spread out the bacon on paper toweling to remove as much remaining fat as possible. Place the bacon in a bowl.
Serving Suggestion:
Sit in your most comfortable chair, nibbling on the bacon pieces, while sipping on the Jack and contemplating which local food bank you are going to donate the frozen turkey to.
Pimento Cheese Biscuits
Easy🇺🇸Simple🇺🇸Fast
I took a pic of this recipe with my phone camera so wherever I am I have fave recipes with me…sorry if pic turns out wonky🤓
These have a kick to them becuz of cayenne & black pepper so maybe not good for young-uns or elderly with sensitive taste buds. Great as a side biscuit with dinner, or for leftovers, or breakfast with 🥓🥓, egg or sausage in ’em…Big hit when I made them!!
Just got this recipe via email from Char Broil grills. It’s like they read Zurich Mike’s mind…
BACON WRAPPED MAPLE BOURBON APPLE PIE
http://www.charbroil.com/cook/bacon-wrapped-maple-bourbon-apple-pie
Never made it, so can't attest to taste.
