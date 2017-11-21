President Trump Pardons White House Thanksgiving Turkey…

In keeping with modern presidential tradition, President Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron participate in the annual pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey.

Drumstick comes from Minnesota and was raised by 4-H members in Douglas County. President Trump noted that he has overturned many of President Barack Obama’s orders, but said White House counsel advised him he could not overturn Obama’s pardon last year of turkeys Tater and Tot. WATCH:

