President Trump Pardons White House Thanksgiving Turkey…

In keeping with modern presidential tradition, President Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron participate in the annual pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey.
Drumstick comes from Minnesota and was raised by 4-H members in Douglas County. President Trump noted that he has overturned many of President Barack Obama’s orders, but said White House counsel advised him he could not overturn Obama’s pardon last year of turkeys Tater and Tot. WATCH:
Exxxxcuuuuuse me?!!?!??? “Mrs Trump”? What the heck?
That’s FIRST LADY Melania Trump, buddy!
What the NECK? 🙂
It’s a good thing for that turkey that he wasn’t named HilLIARy in honor of Sir Edmund Hilliary.
I just hope that this “Pardoning Turkeys” is not taken as a precedent when the Clinton gang are convicted 🙂
I am surprised a liberal judge didn’t block the pardon.
I absolutely loved when he said that the one thing he can’t overturn is Barry’s pardon of his turkeys 🦃 from the year prior!
In 8 years Barry’s legacy will only be Tatar and Tot!
Barry’s legacy ….. Tate and Tot!! Bwahahaha!!!
The President and his family look great and as only fitting for our President, Drumstick
is a beautiful Turkey!!
WHY only mention last year’s pardons?
I assume that all the other “pardoned” turkeys from past years were quietly put to death.
What an awesome picture-Thanks Sundance
Is it just me or Boy it looks like Barron has grown quite a few inches since the election
4 H rules!
Mueller subpoenas pardoned turkeys, sealed indictments expected
Despite their efforts, the cows will need a new strategy for Christmas!
Lots of ivanka and Tiffany pictures at the Turkey pardon.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5105053/Tiffany-Trump-shows-bare-legs-short-coat.html
Didn’t President Trump Pardon three ungrateful liberal Turkey’s this week as well. 🙂
Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
