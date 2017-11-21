President Trump Pardons White House Thanksgiving Turkey…

In keeping with modern presidential tradition, President Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron participate in the annual pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey.

Drumstick comes from Minnesota and was raised by 4-H members in Douglas County. President Trump noted that he has overturned many of President Barack Obama’s orders, but said White House counsel advised him he could not overturn Obama’s pardon last year of turkeys Tater and Tot. WATCH:

14 Responses to President Trump Pardons White House Thanksgiving Turkey…

  1. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Exxxxcuuuuuse me?!!?!??? “Mrs Trump”? What the heck?

    That’s FIRST LADY Melania Trump, buddy!

  2. FL_GUY says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    It’s a good thing for that turkey that he wasn’t named HilLIARy in honor of Sir Edmund Hilliary.

  3. rumpole2 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I just hope that this “Pardoning Turkeys” is not taken as a precedent when the Clinton gang are convicted 🙂

  4. Evan Miller says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I am surprised a liberal judge didn’t block the pardon.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    I absolutely loved when he said that the one thing he can’t overturn is Barry’s pardon of his turkeys 🦃 from the year prior!

    In 8 years Barry’s legacy will only be Tatar and Tot!

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 21, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    What an awesome picture-Thanks Sundance
    Is it just me or Boy it looks like Barron has grown quite a few inches since the election

  8. waltherppk says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Mueller subpoenas pardoned turkeys, sealed indictments expected

  9. Gil says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Despite their efforts, the cows will need a new strategy for Christmas!

  11. grandmotherpatriot says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Didn’t President Trump Pardon three ungrateful liberal Turkey’s this week as well. 🙂
    Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

