President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To West Palm Beach….

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart White House en route to West Palm Beach, Florida and their Mar-a-Lago resort residence where the first family will gather for Thanksgiving.

President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool and answers some questions:

13 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To West Palm Beach….

  1. herbie says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    If I didn’t grab your Mama by the Vajayjay you wouldn’t be here son!

  2. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    After seeing another point of view of these pressers all I an say is wow what a pack of hyenas our President has to put up with.

    • MVW says:
      November 21, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      The so called ‘Press’ are the enemy of America and Americans. One crooked pack of liars and deceivers with a hate America and freedom agenda. Who their owners are, really are behind the myriad of shells needs to be outed.

      No foreign government or NGO with an agenda should be allowed. Break em up.

      Break up Google, Facebook, etc.

  3. fleporeblog says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    It won’t even be close!

    • rf121 says:
      November 21, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      I will take a ten point win in exchange for another 50 or so lib/media horn dogs being exposed that need to spend a couple of months together on a deserted island.

  4. MVW says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    McConnell is on his own on the Roy Moore fiasco. Maybe McConnell will backtrack… if he is smart and wants to keep his job, especially after the 2018 elections.

  5. Ghostrider says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    My thought of the day: The job of the feminist is not done until the US birth rate falls to zero.

  6. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    It’s going to be fantastic to see the UniParty’s diabolical plot to take over the Senate fail spectacularly

  7. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Great presser! This is always a difficult venue with Marine One roaring in the background. I know the press used the noise factor against Reagan regularly, making him appear hard of hearing. The President seems to be okay with it, but I don’t trust the press not to manipulate these situations in their favor.

  8. littleflower481 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Sound like he might campaign for Moore next week; also sounds like he had a phone conversation with Putin…where does he get all of his energy and dedication! Melania is really shining forth these days. I see Barron was interested in the press gaggle. During the turkey pardon, I noticed a slight smile on Barron’s face when his Dad said they had a few turkeys visit the White House, haha.

    • MVW says:
      November 21, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      Yes! (Melania & Barron comments)

      Didn’t Trump say something would be released on the Putin conversation? Sounds like peace… Sorry to the Military Industrial Complex… but these guys are getting plenty.

  9. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    November 21, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I saw a nasty, petty, jealous member of the very fake news hysterical drive by media described Melania’s coat as “frumpy”.

