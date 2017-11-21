November 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #306

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

44 Responses to November 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #306

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. daughnworks247 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Conyers?
    Ewwwww.
    Paying women w/ Congressional funds. Settled a case for wrongful termination. Sworn affadavits.
    Wow.

    • millwright says:
      November 21, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Is this account limited to Congress and staff ? Or does it cover the payoffs for things outside congress and staff ? Since we can no longer believe the “legacy media ” due to their bias, we almost have to examine these on a case-by – case basis .

    • willvecchio says:
      November 21, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Conyers and all the various Dingles (sp?) demonstrate the death of shame. How they have the unmitigated gall to appear in public after what has happened to Detroit in the 50 to 60 years they have been in office is way beyond me.

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • daughnworks247 says:
      November 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

      Thank you Citizen!

    • millwright says:
      November 21, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Finally !@ A SOS and a President comprehending “diplomacy ” in all its iterations ! Not for nothing was French long ” the language of diplomacy” . Using it you can convey multiple degrees of agreement, disagreement, contempt or even insult simultaneously ! Our millennial and media also ignore the dictum of always keep communication channels with to your enemies open ! Doing otherwise guarantees open conflict !

      Now, it remains to be seen if T-Rex and PDJT can craft an acceptable solution permitting “Lil Kim to “save face ” !

  6. Zennalou says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

    What do you make of this latest update on the death of the Border patrol agent?

    A U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation into death of a border patrol agent says the surviving agent who radioed in for help doesn’t remember what happened.

    The official, who was briefed on the investigation but is not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Monday the late Rogelio Martinez was found at the bottom of a 14-foot culvert and that investigators believe he may have fallen. The official said the incident happened after dark in an area is known for drug activity and where agents often look for drugs in culverts.

    A spokeswoman for the FBI, which is leading the investigation, said Monday in a statement that both agents were found in a culvert near Van Horn, Texas, and that both had traumatic head injuries.

    Spokeswoman Jeanette Harper said results of Martinez’s autopsy are pending.

    http://www.breitbart.com/news/the-latest-ap-source-border-patrol-agent-may-have-fallen/

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. TexasRanger says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Testimony On Uranium May Force Sessions To Name Special Prosecutor.!

    Dick Morris Video 05:50 Minutes Nov-20-2017;

  9. TexasRanger says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Danger – Obama – The Most Dangerous Man In American History.!

    How Obama is Scheming to Sabotage Trump’s Presidency……

    Obama is using his OFA “Organizing For Action” (formerly “Obama For America“) to train troops using the Saul Alinksy playbook “Rules for Radicals” in a 6 Week Training Program for all new community activist-organizer recruits to create his own Shadow Government.

    It’s time for American Christian Conservatives and Patriots to stand up and fight. The left is supporting this evil man and his Anti American agenda to bring down the United States in collusion with the media and the DNC Democrats.

    Here’s How Obama’s Building His Radical Anti-Trump Leftist Shadow Government……

    They Have A Training Manual Like Saul Alinksy’s “Rules for Radicals” – A Guide For Obama Radicals – Obama For America (now Obama’s OFA “Organizing for Action.”) – see it below.!

    Working With Obama is The Far Leftist Organization Named “Indivisible”
    https://www.indivisible.org

    The Guide – Training Manual
    https://www.indivisible.org/guide/

    Here’s The Entire Guide – Training Manual For Resisting The Trump Agenda

    https://www.indivisible.org/resource/guide-english-pdf/?wpdmdl=1777

    April LaJune Video 15:45 Minutes Jul-2017;


    DNC NWO New World Order One World Government Illuminati Deep State Shadow Opposition Government Political Correctness Obama’s Dreams From My Farther, 2016 Obama’s America, and Obama Uses Race Card Race Baiting White Shaming to Further His Radical Anti-Trump Anti-American Leftist Agenda, Leftist Democrat Obstructionist…… How Obama is Scheming to Sabotage Trump’s Presidency Using His 75,000 Trained Radicals…..
    https://nypost.com/2017/02/11/how-obama-is-scheming-to-sabotage-trumps-presidency/

  10. TexasRanger says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    We Need A NEW Election In Alabama.!

    Dick Morris Video 05:54 Minutes Nov-20-2017;

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Same faces, Different Countries!

  12. AustinPrisoner says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I don’t watch the Sarah Sanders press conference, I just occasionally read about them…I thought this administration was going to have unconventional press conferences where no name journalists would be seated and citizens could ask questions via satellite. Are they doing any of this?

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:33 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 2 people

    November 21, 2017 at 12:38 am

  17. MAGAbear says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:43 am

    I voted to pardon Wishbone the turkey on the White House poll. One of my fav bands is Wishbone Ash, so I had to go that way. 🙂

  18. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:50 am

  19. Linda says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Roy Moore is now sending out tweets that sound like POTUS lol.

  20. blakeney says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:58 am

    By the Natural Law of Basic Consistency, one can not be an actual American and be in the NFL, or be a fan of the NFL.

    The average Iranian is not nearly as anti-American as the average NFL player or fan.

    Elephants are far less anti-American than NFL players, in fact probably not at all, except for not liking the Ted Nugent canned hunt types, of course, naturally, and also complain a whole lot less, so we should have a population transfer. Elephants, with few exceptions, also have a higher IQ than a NFL player so that would be an added bonus from a population transfer.

  22. Harry Lime says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:03 am

    I haven’t heard much about this in the news…

    Man threatens to carry out another mass shooting in Las Vegas if he didn’t get his green card. Luckily they caught this nut in time.

  23. rumpole2 says:
    November 21, 2017 at 1:06 am

    TURKEY VOTE

    Which turkey should President Trump pardon in this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony?

