“Stealin’ Be Ok, No Big Deal” – LeVar Ball Showcases Mentality Behind His Son LiAngelo Ball Shoplifting in China…

UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested in China for shoplifting while attending basketball tournament. UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said the players stole from three stores in China including sunglasses stolen by LiAngelo Ball from a Louis Vitton store. They were facing 10 years in prison. President Trump asked President Xi Jinping for leniency. The three players were released.
Thug life on display – After watching this bizarro interview with his father I can completely understand why LiAngelo Ball thought it would be perfectly okay to shoplift in China and live a life beyond the boundaries of ordinary moral behavior. Somehow this guy thinks he’s making a point that will benefit his son – epic fail.
The father of the UCLA basketball player who was arrested in China for shoplifting sunglasses appears on CNN to explain why he feels President Trump did nothing to help his son get released from Chinese authorities.
Wow great English!!!
Oh my goodness this man communicates like Maxine! Are they related by chance? One brick short of a load!
I have no clue what this guy is even saying! I am LOL at the CNN guy trying to figure it out too!
Can anyone follow this fragmented conversation? He wanted a ride on Air Force One as a reward for being a thug and raising thugs exhibiting thug behaviors.
This reminds me of “they protest the flag and the national anthem because police violence! …no, they don’t hate this country!” arguments. Sorry, but you’re attacking the primary symbols of this country — this entire country — to focus on a cause within the country. Thug mentality — use a firebomb to cure cancer.
At 17:33, I finally heard what this is all about. It’s about him (no surprise there) and his ego and that he couldn’t do for his son what the president could do. He feels his fatherhood has been diminished by the president of the United States of America — that the POTUS emasculated him. The POTUS may as well have been a super-hero, he’d still be acting the same way.
He wanted to do for his own son and is angry because the president had stolen his thunder.
And now I go back to look at the president’s tweet “I should have left them in jail!” My first thought was “oh, POTUS should have phrased that as a question — should I have left them in jail?” But he knew who he was actually dealing with and spoke to the man in terms he would understand.
The president speaks the language of the people he is addressing.
This thug father can’t seem to express himself clearly. And now we know why Don Lemon didn’t do this interview. It would have been absolutely humiliating for Lemon to have to deal with this embarrassing example of black behavior. Let’s see if Lemon doesn’t come back criticizing the host for being culturally/racially insensitive causing the father to lose control. (It’s always the white man’s fault.)
Poor fella.
He pining for Obama.
Combine that with a barely functioning software package and OMG.
He’s doing this to raise his baller brands’ profile. Soon his made in China crap will be flying off the shelves; some of it might even get paid for.
I predict this is the last we see of Lavar Ball unless somehow Tucker can get him on for more laughs
