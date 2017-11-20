Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Monday November 20th.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joins the briefing along with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to outline the ongoing policy regarding North Korea.

  1. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Q’s
    1. LaVar Ball
    2 Roy Moore
    3 Roy Moore
    4. Al Franken
    5. Al Franken
    6. Marshawn Lynch

    Reply
  2. Monadnock says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I hope she can resist the urge to pound her head against a concrete wall after these events.

    Reply
  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Tillerson taking questions

    Reply
  4. redlegleader68 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    T-Rex briefs on NORK.

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Sarah’s dad must be extremely proud of the great job his daughter is doing as press secretary.

    What I would like to see happen is that at the beginning of the press conference, it is announced that questions will only be allowed on the topics discussed in the briefing. Any media-rat that asks off topic questions will lose their credentials, any media-rat that asks the same question over and over will lose their credentials and any media rat that does not wait to be called on will lose their credentials. I suspect if these rules were in place, there would be a much smaller press gallery the next briefing.

    Reply
  7. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Really happy to see OANN is getting questions finally in these briefings! It’s about time they called on real journalists!

    Reply
  8. amwick says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    What is the press thankful for! Turned the tables on them.

    Reply
  9. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    April is such a pill…..I loath that woman, may god teach her humility soon.

    Reply
  10. Hiker Mike says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Holy Hanna!!! Was that a relevant question that April Ryan just asked?

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      November 20, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      I thought the same thing! When April spoke today I actually thought that she sounded well spoken and that her thankful list was nice …. until her smart alec emphasis tone & emphasis on the 1st Amendment and a later comment when someone else referenced the same, Sarah agreed and I could hear who I thought sounded like April saying, “Yes, but which part?” Overall, I thought April’s turn was the most well spoken I had ever heard her since watching these daily beginning in Jan. And yet, she still was Very rude in trying to insist upon a 2nd question to the point it was embarrassing. Good on Sanders for staying firm, professional and polite.

      Reply
      • Hiker Mike says:
        November 20, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        I agree.

        Ryan’s thankful sentiments and her question on North Korea caught me little off guard but she did exhibit a Cheshire Cat grin and I knew her civility was only fleeting.

        Reply
  11. G3 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Sarah- humanizing the press. Good work. Now, if they could remeber that we are all human.

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Here is just the T-Rex portion of the briefing.

    Reply
  13. fleporeblog says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    So I guess the position of the WH should be that we want Doug Jones to win the Alabama Race! Are these people this stupid? No need to respond to that question. I love the WH position because there is no room for BS. The fine folks of Alabama should be the ones that decide who their next Senator should be.

    I think that reporter that asked about the addition of 5 names was getting at something me and my brother believe and that is to remind the folks in Alabama that this Senate will be deciding on another SC pick when Justice Kennedy retires at the end of June.

    52 Republicans is much better than 51 especially if a controversial pick were to be made (Justice Pryor) and his stance against abortions. You can lose both women and still get him selected. I actual think Judge Hardiman will be selected because he is 5 years younger and a strong 2nd Amendment advocate.

    Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      November 20, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      I think there is a law against people in the Administration while in the process of fulfilling their duties from making any type of political endorsement so they have to be careful to not endorse or recommend any candidate. The Press knows this but continues to try and trip them up, hoping to create another gotcha scandal.

      Reply
  14. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    April: “Theres a black hole when it comes to intelligence…”

    oh what irony

    Reply
  15. G3 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Part of his tweet to B- ball players—
    HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!- President Trump

    Reply
  16. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 20, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I love Sarah’s kind but tough ways.
    Lovingly teasing as she keeps them on track with their Thanks Giving exercise. 😉

    p.s., missed the live broadcast but found whole briefing here:

