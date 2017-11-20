Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Monday November 20th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joins the briefing along with Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to outline the ongoing policy regarding North Korea.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Q’s
1. LaVar Ball
2 Roy Moore
3 Roy Moore
4. Al Franken
5. Al Franken
6. Marshawn Lynch
Oh for crying out loud 😠
God bless Sarah
🌹
Blind Owl
that was my mocking the presstitutes, briefing hasn’t started yet.
I bet you pretty much nailed it.
Though the marshawn lynch may lead …..
LOL
Well pointed out the narrative!
I hope she can resist the urge to pound her head against a concrete wall after these events.
I hope she can’t resist the urge to pound their heads against a concrete wall during these events.
Maybe she should just give into temptation BakoCarl.
Tillerson taking questions
T-Rex briefs on NORK.
{{grin}} “…What the Chinese share with us…”
Da Boy from NYC got this.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=boy+from+new+york+city+you+tube&view=detail&mid=5041B0DA0935CBF2A2345041B0DA0935CBF2A234&FORM=VIRE
Gotta be the new deplorable theme song. The hell with the damn mutants.
Sarah’s dad must be extremely proud of the great job his daughter is doing as press secretary.
What I would like to see happen is that at the beginning of the press conference, it is announced that questions will only be allowed on the topics discussed in the briefing. Any media-rat that asks off topic questions will lose their credentials, any media-rat that asks the same question over and over will lose their credentials and any media rat that does not wait to be called on will lose their credentials. I suspect if these rules were in place, there would be a much smaller press gallery the next briefing.
Really happy to see OANN is getting questions finally in these briefings! It’s about time they called on real journalists!
What is the press thankful for! Turned the tables on them.
But…but…but – April found a ‘Black Hole’! Help!
April was her usual pushy, rude self.
Unfortunately, yes – she cain’t hep herself!
LOL — wow, how racist — why couldn’t it be a white hole? Too funny
Maybe, because one cannot see down a ‘black hole’ but, a ‘white one’ is visible to the naked eye – and all things in it – ?
April is such a pill…..I loath that woman, may god teach her humility soon.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Holy Hanna!!! Was that a relevant question that April Ryan just asked?
I thought the same thing! When April spoke today I actually thought that she sounded well spoken and that her thankful list was nice …. until her smart alec emphasis tone & emphasis on the 1st Amendment and a later comment when someone else referenced the same, Sarah agreed and I could hear who I thought sounded like April saying, “Yes, but which part?” Overall, I thought April’s turn was the most well spoken I had ever heard her since watching these daily beginning in Jan. And yet, she still was Very rude in trying to insist upon a 2nd question to the point it was embarrassing. Good on Sanders for staying firm, professional and polite.
I agree.
Ryan’s thankful sentiments and her question on North Korea caught me little off guard but she did exhibit a Cheshire Cat grin and I knew her civility was only fleeting.
Sarah- humanizing the press. Good work. Now, if they could remeber that we are all human.
*Remember
Here is just the T-Rex portion of the briefing.
So I guess the position of the WH should be that we want Doug Jones to win the Alabama Race! Are these people this stupid? No need to respond to that question. I love the WH position because there is no room for BS. The fine folks of Alabama should be the ones that decide who their next Senator should be.
I think that reporter that asked about the addition of 5 names was getting at something me and my brother believe and that is to remind the folks in Alabama that this Senate will be deciding on another SC pick when Justice Kennedy retires at the end of June.
52 Republicans is much better than 51 especially if a controversial pick were to be made (Justice Pryor) and his stance against abortions. You can lose both women and still get him selected. I actual think Judge Hardiman will be selected because he is 5 years younger and a strong 2nd Amendment advocate.
I think there is a law against people in the Administration while in the process of fulfilling their duties from making any type of political endorsement so they have to be careful to not endorse or recommend any candidate. The Press knows this but continues to try and trip them up, hoping to create another gotcha scandal.
I agree and Sarah always points out the Hatch Act on why she can’t endorse or speak about an upcoming election. I was referring to KAC and her interview from earlier today.
April: “Theres a black hole when it comes to intelligence…”
oh what irony
Part of his tweet to B- ball players—
HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!- President Trump
I love Sarah’s kind but tough ways.
Lovingly teasing as she keeps them on track with their Thanks Giving exercise. 😉
p.s., missed the live broadcast but found whole briefing here:
