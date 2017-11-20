President Trump Delivers Remarks During Cabinet Meeting…

Earlier today, prior to a closed meeting between Secretary of State Tillerson and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, President Trump delivered remarks to the full cabinet within the White House Cabinet Room.
During remarks (transcript below) President Trump announced that North Korea will be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, re-instituting a legal designation previously dropped by the Bush administration.
[Transcript] 11:40 A.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Good morning. We just returned from a historic 12-day trip to Asia. Everywhere we went, the American delegation was greeted with tremendous hospitality and tremendous respect. People are respecting our country again, believe me.
We brought back more than $300 billion worth of deals, which could reach well over a trillion dollars within a very near future. That means jobs for the United States at a very high level.
As you know, we’ve just come up with the best job performance in over 17 years. But this is a lot more jobs, and we think the number is going to actually get a lot better. We’re going to also put a lot of people that have not been able to find jobs, we’re going to put them back to work — because they’re not registered right now; they’ll be registered in a positive sense.
Japanese car companies will be opening up and expanding their plants in our country. We worked very closely with Prime Minister Abe on that. We’re renegotiating our bad trade deal with South Korea, and we’ve started talking about bilateral trade with many countries in Asia.
And most importantly, we’ve made clear to all countries that we cannot continue to be treated unfairly when it comes to trade any longer. It’s not fair to our companies, and it’s not fair to our workers. Last year, we lost over $800 billion on trade — on trade deals with other countries. So we had a negative number, a trade deficit of almost $800 billion with other countries. That’s not going to be happening. That’s changing. And I explained that to them. From the standpoint of Asia, they understand it. Every one of them understand it.
One of the primary goals of our trip was to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. I want to begin this morning by meeting and by talking about the fact that we will be instituting a very critical step, and that will start right now. Today, the United States is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. It should have happened a long time ago. It should have happened years ago.
In addition to threatening the world by nuclear devastation, North Korea has repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism, including assassinations on foreign soil.
As we take this action today, our thoughts to turn to Otto Warmbier, a wonderful young man, and the countless others so brutally affected by the North Korean oppression. This designation will impose further sanctions and penalties on North Korea and related persons, and supports our maximum pressure campaign to isolate the murderous regime that you’ve all been reading about and, in some cases, writing about.
Tomorrow, the Treasury Department will be announcing an additional sanction, and a very large one, on North Korea. This will be going on over the next two weeks. It will be the highest level of sanctions by the time it’s finished over a two-week period.
The North Korean regime must be lawful. It must end its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile development, and cease all support for international terrorism — which it is not doing.
Today, Cabinet discussions will also focus on crucial domestic policy issues. I want to congratulate the House of Representatives for passing a vital and historic tax cut last week, and I’m very hopeful the Senate will do the same very soon.
We’re going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas. Hopefully that will be a great, big, beautiful Christmas present.
With the Democrats giving us no votes for tax cuts, for purely political reasons — obstructionists — it will be up to the Republicans to come through for America. I think they will. I hope they will. It’s up to the Senate. And if they approve it, the House and the Senate will get together — I’ll be there right in the middle of it — and we will come up with a bill that will be spectacular for growth and spectacular for the people of this country.
Our tax plan will be bring urgent relief to hardworking families. We’ll reduce rates, increase the amount of income taxed at a rate of zero, expand the Child Tax Credit — very important, and simplify taxes as most family will be able to file on a single sheet of paper. We’ll restore America’s competitive edge so we can bring back our jobs. We want to bring our jobs back to our country. We were decimated over the last 40 years. We want to bring our jobs back to the United States.
We’ll go from being one of the highest-taxed nations in the world to one of the lowest-taxed nations in the world. Corporate rate will be reduced from 35 percent all the way down to 20 percent, which will make us competitive again, and companies won’t be leaving our country. Finally, our tax plan will return trillions of dollars in wealth to our shores so that companies can invest in America again.
At the same time, we’re working to reduce wasteful government spending. We will hear from budget director, Mick Mulvaney, who is working with my Cabinet to find taxpayer savings in each and every department.
The Cabinet members that are with us today are working on getting reductions through their various departments, and we think we’re going to be able to save a lot of money — even lower than the budgets, in the budgets that we’re submitting.
We’ll be working on healthcare, infrastructure, and welfare reform. We’re looking very strongly at welfare reform, and that will all take place right after taxes — very soon, very shortly after taxes. So we’ll be submitting plans on healthcare, plans on infrastructure, and plans on welfare reform — which is desperately needed in our country — soon after taxes.
Today, we’ll also discuss the opioid epidemic that is ravaging so many American families and communities. Last week, I was proud to nominate Alex Azar to serve as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm his nomination, and I want to thank Acting Secretary Eric Hargan for serving with such devotion and for doing such a great job in the meantime. Thank you very much, Eric.
Finally, I want to wish the American people a truly happy and blessed Thanksgiving, especially to our brave men and women serving in our military and our Border Patrol and ICE agents along the very dangerous southern border. As you heard, we lost a Border Patrol officer just yesterday, and another one was brutally beaten and badly, badly hurt. Looks like he’ll make it, but very, very badly hurt.
And we talk about the wall — we’re going to have the wall. It’s a part of what we’re doing. We need it. It’s rough territory. That’s where the drugs are coming in. A lot of things are happening along the border — the southern border — and we’re going to straighten it out.
We’ve already reduced the numbers — and you see the numbers — they’re back to 78 percent down from what they were. And those numbers will get better and better but we have to stop the massive drug flow from pouring in. And my respect to the families that were so badly hurt yesterday, because they were devastating. Those two families were devastated.
I just want to wish everybody a very, very Happy Thanksgiving. We’re going to be working very hard during the recess in Florida. We’re going to Florida. And I want to thank you all for being here, and let’s start our meeting. And to the media, to the press, thank you very much. We appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you very much.
….People are respecting our country again, believe me…..
Thanks to you President Trump. You’ve brought dignity and respect back to the White House and back to the USA!
It really ticks me off that the media refuses to acknowledge this president’s accomplishments.
I know, I know…they are the enemy of liberty and justice in our country because they are the propaganda arm of the democrats/socialists/communists that make up the Democrat party.
The people of West Virginia have no idea that he brought them so much wealth in his dealings overseas and sooner or later a democrat will take credit for it and the MSM will promote THAT falsehood all week long.
The poor sods can’t help themselves. PDJT keeps sending them off on one squirrel hunt after another. The beauty is, with the enemedia distracted by said squirrels, POTUS has plenty of space to continue his MAGA Diplomacy! I love watching this man work though, he was wrong about one thing…I will never tire of WINNING!!! 😂🤣😂
i do think its time to just run commercials simply touting his accomplishments.. . nothing political just jobs jobs jobs and employment rates etc
DHW…and, add to the ignorant media is our own Congress! They truly make me so disgusted…it’s as though we are just annoying little gnats in their quest for personal financial gains. Socialism for everyone…but them.
Take comfort in knowing there is not such thing as a media outlet that’s ‘too big to fail’.
As with the Alabama Senate race the MSM has destroyed the bond of trust they once held with their audience.
Proof of that is people are here and at other websites and not on the WaPo or MSNBC.
The MSM is done but like a wounded beast it just doesn’t realize it yet.
A Cabinet meeting on the Monday of Thanksgiving week. Work work work work work.
Mr. President, I know you have a lot on your plate but it’s ok to take a break. Lots of people combine Thur / Fri with a few more days and take a 10 day break from the world during Thanksgiving. It’s ok if you do the same.
Thank you, worriedmom, for worrying about our beloved President. I’ll worry with you and I’ll pray with you for him – ‘cuz I know you’re already lifting him up to The Lord.
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🙏🛐
Daily for our President.
🙏❤️🙏
I believe POTUS and family are headed to Mar-a-Lago this evening, could be tomorrow, can’t remember off the top of my head.
Point being, although he never stops working he really enjoys his Palm Beach estate. Just being there seems to relax him, plus he will have his family with him.
No, somebody…he has to pardon the beautiful white turkeys tomorrow! Don’t think they leave until Wednesday.
I’m sure, with the WH empty, the Xmas decorating elves will be very busy creating a wonderful display throughout the WH for the holiday season.
I see the senate is in pro forma session starting today which means they all left town and this keeps them from being in recess and having PDJT make recess appointments. So, big Luther didn’t or won’t thank PDJT for supporting him? Apparently takes 100/100 to be in recess, it would only take one.
You are so right.. I do not understand how this man accomplishes so much! Does he not sleep?
And we love him in the South too. Amazing.
.. but that Melania graphic at the end .. dynamite! Bigly
Yep, I’m going to ask, “Why is Ivanka in the cabinet meeting?”
LikeLike
they are discussing the job training initiative she has been spearheading with dept of labor.. stem training etc
Ivanka Trump is a White House emissary, and will be representing the White House in India. Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Trump represent the White House to groups, nations and heads of state who are more familiar/comfortable with messages carried by internal family members.
For decades U.S. policy has been messaged by diplomats the rest of the world views to be tenuous and politically motivated in their interactions. One of the benefits from personal emissary engagement is a level of particular confidence in the message that is delivered. In essence, they are viewed, by the cultures they engage, as more reliable and trustworthy than the more historic parseltongue politicians from other administrations.
Personal diplomacy is a particular skillset in the Trump administration that has not been utilized with effectiveness up until now. With the increased level of trust follows an increased level of confidence in the purposeful plan within the communication.
We didn’t elect a talker, we elected a do’er. The personal emissary is a reflection of the Trump administration that the message is direct, certain and true.
The approach is paying huge dividends. Look around.
Hope that answers your question.
Warmest regards.
Thank you, Sundance 👍
Allow me to dedicate this song. To the Establishment. We won’t be back again….I just refound this cool muscic….since we don’t have any new music that is worthy. So….anyway….Clean Love….Just for fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Clean Love in ” Hollywood ” 🙂
Great Oldie!
Bye Bye Byby, I won’t be back again.
I don’t really keep track of these things anymore but, perhaps it was Take Your Daughter To Work day?? 😉
Sure wish I got my sarcastic remark in before Sundance’s reply… 🙄
Hahaha… timing is everything!
Ivanka is about to head of to India next week. That is a very important visit especially since she spoke in Japan prior to our President’s arrival. The one country that would die to have her and her daughter, Arabella, go to is China. That isn’t happening as long as the North Korea situation is unresolved. As silly as that sounds, it really means a lot to the people of China.
Why is the sky blue????
It’s a ok for Ivanka to be in the meeting!
End of story.
shes big into the vocational training initiative which im sure is being discussed in the cabinet meeting
He ain’t playn’ checkers or 5d chess. Trump is playin’……
That game makes my head hurt.
Great Having a Alpha Male in the White House
Thank You President Trump for your love of our Country
Love that picture with everyone paying attention to POTUS!
Looks like there’s a stand-in for Mattis…
We have an opioid crisis because many people have (had) no hope.
Many people had no hope because obama told us there was no hope. (like carter before him)
Now we have a Builder in the WH and hope returns.
I have hope the opioid problem will end.
I am hopeful.
I am thankful for President Trump.
Heroin is an ‘opiod’. Fentanyl made in illegal drug labs is an ‘opioid’ People die from them every day. The press lumped those deaths in with the handful of people who obtained fentanyl legally and died. The media used to call it an ‘epidemic’ until someone looked it up and found out that an epidemic is a widespread INFECTIOUS disease. The media just renamed the ‘epidemic’ to ‘crisis’. There is no opioid ‘crisis’, either. Its just more fake news spin.
Thank you, Mr. President 🇺🇸
MAGA On 🦁
I read a comment here a few days ago about the tax reform effort in Congress and how the whole discussion of going after waste and fraud seems to have slipped away. Here’s a tidbit from the President’s comments up above:
“At the same time, we’re working to reduce wasteful government spending. We will hear from budget director, Mick Mulvaney, who is working with my Cabinet to find taxpayer savings in each and every department.
The Cabinet members that are with us today are working on getting reductions through their various departments, and we think we’re going to be able to save a lot of money — even lower than the budgets, in the budgets that we’re submitting.”
I suspect Mick Mulvaney can sniff out “wasteful government spending.” He seems to be really good with numbers and a pretty savvy guy. I bet the Trump Administration ends up cutting more government waste than any other administration when it is all said and done.
⭐️
Sylvia, and we need to cut even more waste from Congress! In any case, there are way too many duplicate departments and we are wasting a lot of money on unneeded and often lazy employees. Take away the public unions in DC employees as well as teacher unions and a lot of money will be in our favor and we rid of what we don’t need. The fed employees are earning more than most American workers. Why? No need to have them or their union(s).
Think it was from another poster here that I learned there are in the neighborhood of 89 agencies for welfare! That’s INSANE!
I love the reverse psychology our President is using with Jeff Flake(y), Bob Corker and Lucifer himself. By stating that Flake will vote NO to the Tax Reform Bill puts him and the other two on notice. Unlike Repeal and Replace, our President is getting out in front of these RATS.
I think our President is at a point where he realizes that he has single-handedly gotten our Economy to a point where 3% GDP is realistic for the 2017 year and 3.5% to 4% will occur in 2018.
At that point, he will campaign in those states were Democrats are most vulnerable in the Senate in 2018. Every candidate running against a Democrat can run a simple 30 second ad stating that the Democrat voted NO to Tax Reform and if elected, our President will get a YES vote.
Our President can easily make the case that if Tax Reform were to be passed by the new Congress, 6% to 7% GDP will be on the horizon. How could people call him crazy especially since he was able to produce 3% in his first year and is closing in on 4% for his 2nd year.
Our President has positioned himself into a win-win scenario no matter what happens with Flake, Corker and Lucifer. We will see DRAIN THE SWAMP on steroids in 2018!
This may be why the President wants to get the vote as soon as possible and a “bill” to his desk by December. I’ve predicted and I think the President believes that the bill will fail in the Senate. He needs everyone on the record before Christmas so that the 2018 campaign can swing into full force.
I agree that the Democrats and RINOs are going to get wiped out for voting against “middle class tax cuts” and against small business. It won’t be pretty at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
fleporeblog, I like this suggestion that in 2018 elections any one with already 2 terms completed cannot run again and this would be a great way to start Draining the Congress Swamp, and meanwhile we start looking out for patriot candidates and advise them no benefits/perks different from ours, no taking outsider monies and no illegal insider trading or you will be removed immediately. You are elected to represent us and ONLY us. We must not allow any running for re-election with more than 2 terms that they think they can “buy”. No more, no more.
LikeLike
I don’t mean to discount the important designation of North Korea but in the upcoming years I believe we’ll learn that the United States was a state sponsor of Terrorism in Syria and probably Libya under Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Sadly, you are probably right.
I am really STEAMED!!💥💥
President Trump list the accomplishments of his Administration for the American people and all the presstitutes could ask is
Judge Moore, Judge Moore, Judge Moore.
Totally rotten b’stards
Condolences and Prayers to the family of the Border Patrol agent.
Prayers for a swift recovery to the injured Border Patrol agent.
This is what we are up against – The lipstick-on-a-pig American Maoist Socialist Revolution. Congress is in on it, as well as the MSM, DNC, GOPe, NFL, etc. etc. They are all commies..
‘..Remove Capitalistic Elements; Remove Traditional and Cultural Elements; Get rid of “old” ideas, “old” culture, “old” customs, “old” habits..’, tearing down statues, etc. it’s all there.
Take a seven minute “cliif note” educational video that you weren’t taught in school – because the Maoists have inflitrated that too – and see for yourself. Draw the parallels.. it is exactly what is going on right now in America.. the “fundamental transformation” still continues.. it isn’t over.. by far.. until they are all rooted out.. and what will happen to us if they are not.. which has already started by the way..
Texian, we are seeing how the scoundrels are trying to change our Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence Having studied with Chinese doctors and one said the worst 10 yrs. of his life because professionals (his family) were sent to the agriculture areas and knew nothing about growing food so millions starved to death, and the farmers sent to the city and knew nothing about business so even more millions starved to death. Or, as my husband says, the only good thing Mao did was required education for the people and believe me they value education and why so many are so much smarter than our ill-educated students. The communists/globalists want America in their hands to rape us and enslave us but too ignorant and/or stupid to realize they will be the ones to suffer if they continue along this track because we are AMERICANS!
