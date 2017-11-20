Monday November 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, November 20, 2017
Thankful Hearts
“…and be ye thankful!” Colossians 3:15
Thanks-giving should always follow answered prayer. Giving thanks ought to come as naturally to us as exhale follows inhale. Isn’t our next breath of life by the permission and grace of God? Have we ever thought of using that breath just to thank Him for it? Do we ever even consider God’s continuous mercies to us with such attentiveness? As the mist of earth’s gratitude naturally rises when the sun of Heaven’s love warms the ground, so should the praises of our hearts ever rise to God in thanksgiving.
Has the Lord been gracious to you and inclined His ear to the voice of your prayer? Then thank Him as long as you live! Let the ripe fruit fall upon the fertile soil from which it drew its life. Do not fail to sing in praise of Him who has answered your prayer and has given you the desire of your heart. To be silent about God’s mercies is to incur the guilt of ingratitude; it is to act as poorly as the nine lepers who after they had been cured of their leprosy did not return to give thanks to the healing Lord. To forget to praise God, moreover, is to refuse to benefit ourselves; for praise, like prayer, is one great means of nourishing the growth of our spiritual lives. It helps to remove our burdens, to excite our hope, and to increase our faith. It is a healthy and invigorating exercise that quickens the pulse of the believer and prepares him for new enterprises in his Master’s service.
The Apostle Paul knew this continuing thankfulness, writing to the Roman believers how he thanks his God through Jesus Christ for them all (1); to Ephesian believers that they should be thanking their God and Father for everything in our Lord Jesus Christ’s Name (2); to believers at Philippi that he always thanks God for his every remembrance of them (3); to Colossae believers that they should be overflowing in thanksgiving for their faith; and that whatever they say or do should be all in the Lord Jesus’ Name, thanking God the Father through Him (4); and to the church of the Thessalonians that they should “in everything give thanks, for this is God’s will in Christ Jesus for you”(5).
The Apostle John knew too, having received Jesus Christ’s revelation which God gave Him to show to John and us that in very Heaven of heavens the four living beings “give glory, and honor, and thanks to Him…”(6); that all the angels fall on their faces before the throne of God, crying “Amen! The blessing, and the glory, and the wisdom, and the thanksgiving. . . to our God unto the ages of the ages. Amen!” (7); and that “the twenty-four elders, who sit before God on their thrones, fell upon their faces and worshipped God, saying, We THANK Thee, Lord, God, the Almighty…”(8).
If all these give thanks, then what of God’s very own dear children, blood-bought brethren, body of His Son and wife of the Lamb — shouldn’t we?
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Dan, as a Catholic at every meal we thank God for not only the food, but for family and friends. We even say our prayer when having others not of our faith or any faith belief and they are not unhappy about it. Thanksgiving is special, but for me and mine, Christmas is the best!
Thank you Dan……I enjoyed reading that. We cannot thank Him enough. Amen
Dan, very nice post, thanks. Mrs. Shark24 has been a religious education director for over 25 years. One of the things she teaches constantly from the youngest to the high school kids is to give thanks to God each and everyday. She tells them the first thing they should do when their feet hit the floor getting out of bed is say “Thank you God!”. Easy lesson for them to pick up on.
Beautiful!
About halfway down the page is the 24 hour N hemisphere aurora forecast http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/space-weather-enthusiasts
Sing to him, sing praise to him;
tell of all his wonderful acts.
Ps 105:2
I tried to play of those. Once. 🙂
Thanksgiving Blessings to you all–
Make this week a week of Thanksgiving as well as Thanksgiving Day.
Praise God for President Trump!
And a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving to you Grandma C. and all Treepers
Each year at Christmas the supermarket chain Migros makes a commercial to generate interest in having customers buy little chocolates from the cashiers while checking out, the proceeds of which are given to several charities. This year’s theme is “Let’s be sure no one is left out [all alone]”. The ad is so sweet. It is so touching especially when the little guy “cries”. But it ends well, as you will see.
Anyone have a good link to a search engine in English to help me find someone in Norway ?
Hello my fellow Treepers, I hope this post finds you all healthy, happy and well. I would just like to take a moment and give thanks to all who had sent prayers our way. They worked. We’ve all made it home safely.
I started to write a story on one of our experiences, but I can barely keep my eyes open to finish it. I’m sorry. So I just want to give a yuuge thank you to one all and may you all have a wonderful night. Beautiful dreams my Treeper friends.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
