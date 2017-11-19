Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- Jake Tapper

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney appears on CNN today with Jake Tapper to discuss the Tax Reform Bill and the current Senate version.

Tapper has the ‘Media Matters’ talking points cued up; however, unfortunately for Tapper, Mulvaney knows the intricacies and swats the annoying gnatter chat. Actually, in the $30k example provided by Tapper – Mulvaney went easy on him.

Interestingly, Mick Mulvaney was also appointed to be the interim head of the CFPB this week; which has ramifications for left-wing economic control loons far greater than the tax reform package. [More on that later.] OMB Director Mick Mulvaney also appeared on CBS with John Dickerson (below):

