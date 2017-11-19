Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- Jake Tapper

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney appears on CNN today with Jake Tapper to discuss the Tax Reform Bill and the current Senate version.

Tapper has the ‘Media Matters’ talking points cued up; however, unfortunately for Tapper, Mulvaney knows the intricacies and swats the annoying gnatter chat. Actually, in the $30k example provided by Tapper – Mulvaney went easy on him.

Interestingly, Mick Mulvaney was also appointed to be the interim head of the CFPB this week; which has ramifications for left-wing economic control loons far greater than the tax reform package.  [More on that later.]  OMB Director Mick Mulvaney also appeared on CBS with John Dickerson (below):

12 Responses to Sunday Talks: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney -vs- Jake Tapper

  1. Katherine McCoun says:
    November 19, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    he is fantastic! I love his facts and figures. He is Always Prepared.

  2. Johnny Bravo says:
    November 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Trump is clear and Trump is focussed on helping middle America.

    CNN are not seeking clarity, they are seeking fuzziness and lack of clarity. Mr “yackity yack” Tapper can I introduce you to Mr “Tell it how it is” Mulvaney?

  3. Johnny Bravo says:
    November 19, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    It appears to me that, honesty and truth is making a comeback and is coming back into vogue…

    John 8:32
    And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

  4. SoCalPatriot says:
    November 19, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    He is an excellent representative on behalf of tax relief…articulate, smart and non-argumentative.

    • JC says:
      November 19, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      Exactly, SCP. Mulvaney is non-threatening but lethal in his preparedness and grasp of every budget issue; he’s conversational but incisive. Still get a kick out of watching the look in his eyes and the quirk of his smile as he forms his answer even before Eeyore Tapper stumbles halfway through his question. President Trump’s Cabinet are all seasoned experts in their fields, dealing with media gnats embarrassingly ignorant in theirs.

  5. Archie says:
    November 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Trump could really be credited with saving America if he would force the dissolution of the CBO.

  6. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 19, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Tapper would rather lie about Trump than grant poor people a tax cut.

  7. bulwarker says:
    November 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Remember, all the media critics analyzing the tax plan have no idea what the final bill will look like. They just want any reason to derail reform while insulting the administration – don’t be fooled.

  8. Kyle Battle says:
    November 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Stunning the amount of BS that Washington creates. Mulvaney does well to distill it all down to some simple precepts. Ridiculous how some “non-partisan” group can lob a grenade at this attempt to simplify the tax code and reduce tax burdens by claiming something bad’s going to happen in 10 years – really? Since when is some future Congress 10 years down the road beholden to a Congress in 2017? Such asinine BS. Any yet people like Mulvaney have to go on these chat shows and defend our principles against such ridiculous crap.

    • paulraven1 says:
      November 19, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      Yes, I agree. But good to remember that we don’t have to go on these shows. We choose to. And there are multiple ways to expose and humiliate the hosts AND make our case. For some reason, we continue to allow them to maintain their legitimacy as interview and news-broadcasting platforms.

  9. Oldschool says:
    November 19, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Can we clone mulvaney?

