Sunday November 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is Now and Ever shall be, world without end, Amen 🙏
Wishing all a Blessed, Safe and Peaceful Sunday.
🙏❤️🙏
“Yet if Andrew Murray is right, the overwhelming problem of the harvest is not primarily our lack of laborers, for the Lord of the Harvest has promised to ekballo them! It is primarily a lack of prayer.” – Lou Engle, Pray! Ekballo!
Re: President Trump praying with the OU softball team – what an absolutely wonderful and uplifting thing to see!
. . . and with respect to prayer . . .
When we pray to God, we are praying to the only One by whom all things are possible.
When we pray to God, we don’t ask because we deserve help, but because God is so merciful.
When we pray to God, it is our faith in His Son, Jesus, as Savior and Messiah that allows us to come before God’s throne.
When we pray that God’s will be done in our lives, it is God’s Holy Spirit that will guide us in the ways that only God knows are best for us.
God knows we are going to pray before it enters our mind.
God knows what we’re going to pray before we pray.
God knows exactly what we’re praying about even if our prayer is deficient.
God knows what we need even if we don’t ask for it.
God knows what He’s going to do before He hears our prayer.
God answers our prayer in the way He knows is best for our relationship with Him.
Prayer doesn’t change God, or His plans, or His actions, but it changes us who pray.
When we pray to God, we recognize Him as Sovereign, the One Who has the power and authority to answer prayers.
When we confess our sins to God in prayer, we recognize we are flawed and our sins are an offense to Him.
When we make a request to God in prayer, we recognize we are dependent on Him to accomplish what we want.
When we thank God in prayer, we recognize we are grateful to God for what He has done or will do.
When we praise God in prayer, we recognize we respect God for what He has done and who He is.
This is fun with great clips of President Trump, song and snow falling too.
Ha!
This is great, thanks for the uplifting love before bedtime.
🙂
Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name;
make known among the nations what he has done.
Ps 105:1
Those old Cubs didn’t carry a starter ! But you can “crank” one ( provided you have sufficient altitude ) by diving . I’m presuming this is a gag shot and there’s someone in the back seat flying, or that suckers gonna turn hard right from the asymmetrical drag ! IAC, there’s lots of soft air below and a lot of landing places to choose from !
Shadows of things to come…
Islamists Barge Into French Monastery During Prayers, Demand Nuns Convert To Islam
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/11/18/islamists-barge-french-monastery-prayers-tell-nuns-convert-islam/
