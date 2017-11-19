November 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #304

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
LikeLiked by 1 person
i think it’s TIME FOR SESSIONS TO GO, AND TRUMP NEEDS TO APPOINT JUDGE JEANINE AS AG.
do i hear any AMENS OUT THERE.
LikeLike
Tom Fitton w/
Judge JP
LikeLike
DeSantis and Jordan
w/ Judge JP
LikeLike
This is what pisses me off about JS. Jordan sits there and says the FBI won’t answer questions regarding whether they paid for the ‘dossier’. Why doesn’t Sessions just release all documents? If not publicly, then to Congress. It’s like he is not in charge of the DOJ. Ridiculous!
LikeLike
She is the textbook definition of Insane!
LikeLike
So, did Sean Hannity every apologize to Roy Moore and his supporters and do a full expose of all the fraudulent shenanigans?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obstruction of justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if Paddock didn’t do any shooting?
LikeLike
Excerpts:
Sexual harassment is not considered a crime, but sexual assault involves forceful physical contact.
Franken is guilty.
It could be that this constant unmasking is a distraction from a bigger issue: Pedophile rings at the very top. “Eyes Wide Shut” kind of stuff.
https://grrrgraphics.com/al-franken-the-jokes-on-you/
We’re now in a post-sexual revolution era. Who knows—maybe we’ll return to a Victorian-like time when men tipped their hats to a woman instead of making crude sexual advances. Maybe it’s better if we don’t know everyone’s sordid sexual behavior. Straight, gay or trans-whatever, maybe it all needs to go back into the bedroom. But first, the pedophile ring at the top must be exposed.
—Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/how-a-conservative-group-dealt-with-a-fondling-charge-against-a-rising-gop-star/2017/11/17
Goodman, 33, abruptly resigned this week after state legislative leaders learned of what the House speaker called “inappropriate behavior related to his state office.” Local media outlets have reported the behavior involved a consensual sexual encounter with a male visitor in his legislative office.
Emails and documents show a small circle of people discussed the complaints about Goodman before he went on to later misconduct at the statehouse.
In Ohio, supporters of Goodman’s campaign wondered why they were not alerted to his past behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Jeanine Opening Statement was good (as it usually is). Also the response with Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) and a JJ interview with Congressmen Jordan and Desantis
(She has missed/lost the plot on Judge Moore… but that is later in the show).
Judge Jeanine’s expose includes highlighting Jeff Sessions failures and apparently confused grasp of the facts, law, and even his own powers and limitations in regards his own recusal.
So people who are “Sessions truth intolerant” may want to avoid the show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so very grateful for our President.
Day in and day out he lives what he believes.
He demonstrates the power of declaring that which should be. 🙂
Romans 4:17 “… as it is written, “I have made you father of many nations.” He is our father in the sight of God, in whom he believed, who gives life to the dead and calls into being what does not exist.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Excellent!
I so admire Nigel, God bless and keep him safe.
UK’s own BIG UGLY!!!
LikeLike
FBI Informant Has Video Of Russian Agents With Briefcases Of Bribe Money In Clinton-Uranium Scandal
The informant, whose identity was revealed by Reuters as William D. Campbell, will testify before congress next week after the NDA which carried the threat of prison time was lifted. Campbell, originally misidentifed by Reuters as a lobbyist is actually a nuclear industry consultant who is currently battling cancer.
s previously reported, Campbell was deeply embedded in the Russian nuclear industry where he gathered extensive evidence of a racketeering scheme involving bribes and kickbacks.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-18/fbi-informant-has-video-russian-agents-briefcases-bribe-money-clinton-uranium-scanda
LikeLike
Thank you.
It’s going to be a wild and crazy week.
LikeLike
I look forward to the Hillary “perp walk”
Based on the video of Hillary being thrown into the Scooby-Doo ambulance van like a sack of old potatoes… I have in my mind something similar.. only she is handcuffed and being thrown into the back of a “Paddy-Wagon.
A guy can dream 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
And more than that.. it will be so funny to see all the Liberal caterwauling and screaming… it will go on for day!
LikeLike
Farage is great!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Amen. And bravo! Never forget – we have the numbers, and the courage, and the strength, and the deep, abiding love of country that will sustain us through everything and anything. We the people . . .
LikeLike
Cold Anger
Stay the Course
Covfefe Rules
Praise God
MAGA
LikeLike
Really Fake News. Ridiculous.
LikeLike