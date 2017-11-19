November 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #304

Posted on November 19, 2017 by

trump-president-3

26 Responses to November 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #304

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Tom Fitton w/
    Judge JP

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    DeSantis and Jordan
    w/ Judge JP

    • MAGADJT says:
      November 19, 2017 at 12:43 am

      This is what pisses me off about JS. Jordan sits there and says the FBI won’t answer questions regarding whether they paid for the ‘dossier’. Why doesn’t Sessions just release all documents? If not publicly, then to Congress. It’s like he is not in charge of the DOJ. Ridiculous!

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:26 am

    She is the textbook definition of Insane!

  7. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:26 am

    So, did Sean Hannity every apologize to Roy Moore and his supporters and do a full expose of all the fraudulent shenanigans?

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Obstruction of justice?

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Excerpts:
    Sexual harassment is not considered a crime, but sexual assault involves forceful physical contact.

    Franken is guilty.

    It could be that this constant unmasking is a distraction from a bigger issue: Pedophile rings at the very top. “Eyes Wide Shut” kind of stuff. 

    https://grrrgraphics.com/al-franken-the-jokes-on-you/

    We’re now in a post-sexual revolution era. Who knows—maybe we’ll return to a Victorian-like time when men tipped their hats to a woman instead of making crude sexual advances. Maybe it’s better if we don’t know everyone’s sordid sexual behavior. Straight, gay or trans-whatever, maybe it all needs to go back into the bedroom. But first, the pedophile ring at the top must be exposed.

    —Ben Garrison

  10. rumpole2 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Judge Jeanine Opening Statement was good (as it usually is). Also the response with Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) and a JJ interview with Congressmen Jordan and Desantis
    (She has missed/lost the plot on Judge Moore… but that is later in the show).

    Judge Jeanine’s expose includes highlighting Jeff Sessions failures and apparently confused grasp of the facts, law, and even his own powers and limitations in regards his own recusal.

    So people who are “Sessions truth intolerant” may want to avoid the show.

  11. thinkthinkthink says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I am so very grateful for our President.
    Day in and day out he lives what he believes.
    He demonstrates the power of declaring that which should be. 🙂

    Romans 4:17 “… as it is written, “I have made you father of many nations.” He is our father in the sight of God, in whom he believed, who gives life to the dead and calls into being what does not exist.”

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:42 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 12:54 am

    FBI Informant Has Video Of Russian Agents With Briefcases Of Bribe Money In Clinton-Uranium Scandal

    The informant, whose identity was revealed by Reuters as William D. Campbell, will testify before congress next week after the NDA which carried the threat of prison time was lifted. Campbell, originally misidentifed by Reuters as a lobbyist is actually a nuclear industry consultant who is currently battling cancer. 

    s previously reported, Campbell was deeply embedded in the Russian nuclear industry where he gathered extensive evidence of a racketeering scheme involving bribes and kickbacks.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-18/fbi-informant-has-video-russian-agents-briefcases-bribe-money-clinton-uranium-scanda

  14. EbonyRapror says:
    November 19, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Farage is great!

  15. Michaele Clarke says:
    November 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

    • ladyliberty11 says:
      November 19, 2017 at 1:11 am

      Amen. And bravo! Never forget – we have the numbers, and the courage, and the strength, and the deep, abiding love of country that will sustain us through everything and anything. We the people . . .

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 19, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Cold Anger
      Stay the Course
      Covfefe Rules
      Praise God
      MAGA

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 19, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Really Fake News. Ridiculous.

