Saturday November 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
The new Gravis Poll, dubbed the “Worst Poll in America” shows Moore down by only 5 now, within the margin of error. Looks like he’s improving after the media onslaught. If Gloria Allred fails to validate the yearbook, Moore will no doubt win this election.
and we are PRAYING JUDGE MOORE WINS HANDS DOWN.
interesting read at breitbart… treepers encouraged each other to make a small donation to Moore … and it looks like his fundraising has take off:
.http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/11/17/report-roy-moore-fundraising-surges-since-attacks/
When I went into the house the kitties were already lined up at their food bowls waiting for munchies. It must be Caterday. Happy Caterday Treepers!
I find that funny!
I know it would knock me out of my bed, having someone banging on my second floor window, hahahahaha
