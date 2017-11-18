Saturday November 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Saturday November 18th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!

  2. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

    The new Gravis Poll, dubbed the “Worst Poll in America” shows Moore down by only 5 now, within the margin of error. Looks like he’s improving after the media onslaught. If Gloria Allred fails to validate the yearbook, Moore will no doubt win this election.

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

    When I went into the house the kitties were already lined up at their food bowls waiting for munchies. It must be Caterday. Happy Caterday Treepers!

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 12:29 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 18, 2017 at 1:03 am

