November 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #303

Thank God and thank you, President Trump, many right here in my family’s backyard.
Dozens of people on Long Island were arrested in the last month as part of a nationwide sweep of MS-13 members conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of Operation Raging Bull.
According to ICE, Raging Bull led to the arrest of 267 MS-13 members both in the United States and in El Salvador. According to Newsday, 38 of the arrests were made on Long Island — the highest concentration of arrests in the country.
https://patch.com/new-york/levittown-ny/dozens-li-arrested-ms-13-roundup
This is my neck of the woods. I absolutely hate Zero for letting these vicious animals infiltrate so many unsuspecting communities.
Re: SDS – Sessions Derangement Syndrome
My wife knows about my addiction to the Treehouse, but she does not visit here. However, after almost 35 years, she listens and relates to my rantings.
One interesting point of interest in my wife’s background is the fact that she served on a Federal Grand Jury for 22 months! She is sworn to secrecy of course, but I knew where she was going every Tuesday for all those months. Obviously, I will not divulge where that Federal District was nor the time frame nor the type of cases. She has also been a Jury/Coroners Inquest Foreperson a couple of times, so she is very versed in how our Judicial System, both criminal and civil, works.
When I explained my frustration with my fellow Treepers (not all, but you all know to whom I am referring) who want Sessions/DOJ to do something, she agreed with me it can only be attributed to naivete, life experiences that are not very complex or sophisticated or perhaps just beyond one’s ken. I concurred. The system moves at a glacial, very frustrating pace, but it is inexorable. Hang in there, it is coming!
Yeah… lets assume there are Hillary investigations, there is a draft indictment of Hillary (1995)
We just need to be patient, it’s only been 22 years.
Ridiculous. No one has been investigating for 22 years. Anyone wanting willing and able to do anything has only been investigating for one year. And they can only investigate what hasn’t been destroyed burned or killed to this point. Calm down and show patience.
Look how much they’ve done on the phony Russia story. Yet nothing on Hillary’s very real crimes and collusion. Trump himself expressed tons of disgust with Sessions.
–It’s not looking good. I’d like to see Sessions take back his vacated Senate seat and get an AG that will work with Trump the way Bobby Kennedy backed up his brother or Eric Holder enacted Obama’s agenda.
–Sessions has not been effective and he’s let this Russia farce go on while doing nothing against the Clinton crime syndicate.
You can say what you want about RFK but he was a hell of an AG.
It took Treasury 2.5 years to imprison Al Capone. He operated in the open, basically just in Chicago, and was deteriorating mentally due to advanced syphilis. Sessions is up against the Clinton crime network, the largest organized crime syndicate in history, and he has a badly compromised FBI and DOJ to do the job of bringing them down. Its a huge undertaking, but he is meticulous and tenacious, so absolutely the right man
It took two years to investigate and bust a fraud ring in college basketball that recently took down Rick Patino!! Two years!! Come on people, OUR GUYS hit the ground running one year ago but had to start from scratch with whatever hadn’t been destroyed or killed! Give them time to do it right or you’ll have another Menendez mistrial, OJ acquittal or Bergdahl slap on the wrist.
Thank you for this original post, citizen816, concerning significant strides in rounding up and hauling away the criminal, murdering scum.
They are responsible for countless murders here in my County, alone.
Unfortunately, this post devolved, quickly.
Yes!
Thank you, citizen 🙂
Putting the Christmas Tree up before Thanksgiving? Seems every year the Christmas Season begins earlier and earlier. Shucks, why not just leave the trees up year round and be done with it? Stretching it out so far it just take the true feeling of Christmas blah and tired of it by the time Christmas actually arrives.
Ahhh Instant Gratification personified.
Many, many people begin their Christmas tree preparations the weekend after Thanksgiving.
Considering the size of the tree chosen to bless the White House, I assume it’s a monumental task.
They’ve already lit a few Christmas lights on the main drag in my town and I LOVE IT. My mom just put up her tree because she’ll be too tired and busy at Thanksgiving.
–Time is speeding by, you never have time to enjoy anything. If we can make Christmas joy last longer there is nothing wrong with that.
–I saw Etsty sellers who were putting up Christmas themes on their stores this week.
–There’s been such a war on Christmas for so long, just enjoy having the best season of the year extended.
–I think it’s wonderful human beings figured out a way to make dreary Winter into the season of giving, God and joy.
Agree 100 percent, Mia.
Resurgence of faith, hope, peace and love, thanks to our duly, legally elected President.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah and Blessed New Year, to all.
It’s been a long-time coming and by golly, we’re going to celebrate!!
I hesitate to post this because there are so many of these “tick tick, something big is going to happen soon” things that end up being nothing, but for whatever it’s worth, Hannity tweeted this tonight:
“Tick tock….. From now into next year on many fronts!!!! Monday starts what will become an avalanche. Love to all deplorables. Tick tock!!”
https://mobile.twitter.com/seanhannity/status/931677555463159808
Yes, Sara Carter alluded to pretty much the same thing on Fox this evening (Ingraham?)
Appears the sh*& will hit the fan – GOOD!!!!!!
Monday is going to be John Solomon’s update on Uranium One evidence.
He has used that reference in the past “on many fronts”….when he said he knew about some things that were going to come out in the near future.
Hope it is substantial.
The only tick-tock going on is in Hannity’s head. He’s been doing this for weeks on end…and it’s usually a dud. For him, it’s a ratings grabber.
Sarah Carter, John Solomon…both of Circa news…haven’t produced anything surprising or of real value since Bannon left the White House. When he leaked, it was to them.
Hannity is always behind this site when it comes to real news, or a revelation.
Think it has something do with the whistle blower on Uranium one testifying…
I’m getting used to disappointment too. The only one I’ve ever seen tease things and always deliver is Trump. Everyone else has a bad track record, but I’ll keep my fingers crossed.
Al Franken, Roy Moore, Allred and McConnell: a Sexy Mess in the Senate
I love our President and this tweet tells me he is in good hands!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just love this.
Beautiful!
A picture speaks 1,000 words 🙏
Thanks for sharing. 👍
This is a good site that lists mos of the Presidents accomplishments and it updates
http://www.magapill.com/
What Donald Trump has accomplished so far is truly amazing.
Trump supporters are proud of the job President Trump has done so far. He has achieved many of the campaign promises he made despite the lack of help he’s received from the Republican Party and the obstructionists in Congress. With just 1 year in office Trump’s accomplishment list growing and growing yet you wouldn’t know that if get your news from the “Main Stream Media”.
How long do you see Positive Trump news stay in the headlines?
It’s almost like seeing a shooting star, you have to be in the right place at the right time and then it’s over just as fast as it began. MAGAPILL was created to preserve President Trump’s Legacy by archiving the Trump News that gets under reported or in many cases, not reported at all. There is one thing that the establishment Republicans, Democrats and the establishment Media all have in common… They want President Trump to fail.
The establishment Republicans, who are basically Democrats at this point, are refusing to implement the MAGA agenda. The Democrats don’t have an agenda that they can say out loud without getting completely rejected so they are just in obstruct mode. The establishment Media has become a political arm. All of the journalists have left the building and we are left with political operatives telling you how to think about their slanted stories.
They are all trying their hardest to paint a picture of failure and disaster and we can’t let them succeed in doing that. If we don’t capture and archive what’s really going on, we’re leaving it up to the MSM to define Trump’s Presidency and his Legacy.
I’m already so sick of hearing about sex scandals, real or fake, that it’s not even funny. It’s to the point where it’s like white noise to me. My eyes just glaze over and I tune it out. Granted, I’m sure it’s partly because I follow the news so closely, but I think it won’t be too much longer before it has the same effect even on less news-obsessed observers. If it truly is the dems’ plan to build up this hysteria and then turn it on Trump, then I think it’s going to backfire big time. We need to remember that these people are not geniuses. They routinely shout themselves in the foot. Their only real advantage is that they are willing to stoop lower than their opposition (which includes us deplorables and part of the GOP).
I am actually more worried about the real victim. You know the story of shepard crying wolf.
I think that real cases with actual evidence will always be prosecuted, but this “court of public opinion” crap with no evidence has got to stop.
One of my favorite memes. I hope no one is tired of seeing it. 😀
Nope, still not tired 🙂
We will keep winning, and we will like it!!
🙂 🙂
LOL…hadn’t seen it before. I like it.
Video I found on Scott Adams twitter. Some good clips.
Ex CIA- Robert David Steele – Trump Counter Coup In Play, Deep State, Pedophiles, Satanist Are Toast
Video 42:35 Minutes Nov-15-2017;
Why are all the spooks that go on record, British or American, named Steele?
Just sayin!
Ha!
