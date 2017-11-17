President Trump Hosts NCAA Championship Teams at the White House…

Earlier today President Donald Trump celebrated several NCAA championship-winning teams at the White House, including:

♦Arizona State Women’s Triathlon ♦Florida Baseball ♦Maryland Men’s Lacrosse ♦Maryland Women’s Lacrosse ♦McKendree Women’s Bowling ♦Ohio State Men’s Volleyball ♦Oklahoma Men’s Golf ♦Oklahoma Men’s Gymnastics ♦Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics ♦Oklahoma Softball ♦Penn State Men’s Wrestling ♦Penn State Women’s Rugby ♦Texas A&M Men’s Indoor Track and Field ♦Texas A&M Women’s Equestrian ♦Utah Skiing ♦Virginia Men’s Tennis ♦Washington Women’s Rowing ♦West Virginia Rifle.

Raw Video of Event:

  1. FL_GUY says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    President Trump likes to reward intelligence, excellence and winning; the left like to promote stupidity, mediocrity and losing.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Our President truly loves this part of his job! You can see it in his smile. In many ways, he is a kid at heart!

  3. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    This guy is amazing!…Ummm…our President is amazing. PDJT just keeps going and going. The PSU girls lacrosse were having so much fun visiting the White House and being honored by their President. True class. Had to stop and comment. Now to watch the other 26 min.

    Thanks for posting SD. I would have never known about this otherwise.

  4. LBB says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    The best of the best. What’s not to love.

  5. mot2grls says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    President Trump has so much vitality. His interest in other people and liove of life shines through, especially with the youth.

