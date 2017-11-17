Comrade General Jeff Sessions Breaks The Ice…

In the opening moments of a speech to the Federalist Society Attorney General Jeff Sessions broke the ice with a little Russian humor:

.

That has to be word a few thousand spontaneous ‘splodey heads.

97 Responses to Comrade General Jeff Sessions Breaks The Ice…

  1. Minnie says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    😂😂😂

  2. CleanhouseinDC says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Was pretty funny. May be most animated I’ve ever seen him speaking publically.

  3. moray watson says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    I’ve been to a Rush concert, in Hamilton. Does that count?

  4. ray76 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    It would be funny if he actually did his job.

    • Minnie says:
      November 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      We don’t know that he isn’t.

      👍

      • ray76 says:
        November 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

        He’s not even running his department. Why hasn’t Sessions called Rosenstein on the carpet to explain his allowing Mueller to waste money on issues which do not require a special counsel and which have nothing to do with the election?

        • kittytrump84 says:
          November 17, 2017 at 5:21 pm

          I go back and forth on that myself, but one thing I know for certain is President Trump has absolutely no problem firing anybody-Scaramucci only lasted 5 minutes. If POTUS wanted AG Sessions gone, he would be gone.Our President is one smart cookie.

          • mariner says:
            November 17, 2017 at 5:35 pm

            That’s it for me.

            It can be a little confusing when President Trump tweets or makes extemporaneous remarks than make it seem that he’s not satisfied with Sessions’s performance.

            Then we know (or should know) that he baits his political enemies for sport. And if we watch carefully enough we can see President Trump and AG Sessions interacting without any sign of rancor or even tension. President Trump has stated publicly that the AG is doing a good job and he (Trump) is happy.

        • Tegan says:
          November 17, 2017 at 5:51 pm

          Calling Bs, Ray. Over 4000 human sex traffic perverts arrested…300 MS-13 monsters arrested, rescinding many laws and “guidances” by Lynch no longer in play, etc. I do not consider that nothing…just because you want to see something more exciting.

      • amwick says:
        November 17, 2017 at 5:06 pm

        This is his job:

      • blakeney says:
        November 17, 2017 at 5:48 pm

        With all that manure, there has got to be a pony someplace – Ronald Reagan said in a sarcastic voice.

    • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
      November 17, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Patience is a virtue.

      • ediegrey says:
        November 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

        How long?

        • joninmd22 says:
          November 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

          At around 8 years into the Trump administration the Sessions is doing his job on the sly people will finally get it.

          Unless the President finally loses patience with him and fires him for his inaction.

        • Joe Blow says:
          November 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      • rumpole2 says:
        November 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

        Long since PAST an acceptable time for “Strategic Patience” 🙂
        We are STILL talking about “investigating Hillary”?
        We have been talking that for 30+ years.

        • amwick says:
          November 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

          Look up.. that is the graphic that Sean Hannity had on to explain about HRC. Looks like a mess to me… and part of it has to do with the campaign, and part with Uranium One.
          You want this unravelled by when?

          • rumpole2 says:
            November 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm

            It is silly to strive to unravell it all… all at once.

            Hillary could be indicted for crimes RIGHT NOW.. and more investigated while she is being tried, or even in prison.

            What you are sugesting is… if you are going do do a crime… do lots more crimes, make it as corrupt and complicated as possible… then it will take so long to unravel you avoid punishment.

            • BobbyCannoli says:
              November 17, 2017 at 5:27 pm

              “It is silly to strive to unravell it all”

              Nuke it from orbit…. it’s the only way to be sure.

              😉

            • mimbler says:
              November 17, 2017 at 5:32 pm

              Not to mention that DOJ/FBI was maintaining a gag order on an informant that claims to have info on Clinton/Uranium One corruption. No way to be making a secret investigation when you won’t let people talk that claim to have evidence against the target.

              Due to Trump, that person is now allowed to speak.

            • Albertus Magnus says:
              November 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

              Glad AG Sessions doesn’t take that idiotic advice.

              IF, IF, IF you are trying to get a case or cases that are actually prosecutable, you don’t rush and tip your hand so people can start deleting information, creating fake documents, etc. or allowing other to cover their tracks.

              And getting the job done is HIS responsibility and up to PDJT to determine if it is being done. All others need to STFU and trust PDJT even if they don’t trust AG Sessions.

              • rumpole2 says:
                November 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

                “Start deleting information”

                Start????? LOL

                Bleachbit, hammers, immunity deals for co-defendants who dont testify against main criminal, agreement for FBI to destroy laptops…..etc etc…

                Clintons have been hiding evidence for over 30 years. And you think you can sneak up on them slowly now and grab evidence before they hide/destroy it?

          • rumpole2 says:
            November 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

            Actually… Comey already listed a BUNCH of potential indictments of Hillary. He already investigated for months…. had the evidence to back the list of crimes he recited.
            HE was corrupt and did not indict.
            The evidence is (presumably) still on file. Type it up as an indictment… simple.

            The rap version…..

          • paulraven1 says:
            November 17, 2017 at 6:02 pm

            I don’t have a time frame for duration. I just want it started — yesterday.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      November 17, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Best thing to do when Mueller’s Special WitchHunt turns up evidence against HRC and her henchmen is to remain quiet and let the SWH keep hunting.

      I have complete confidence in how PDJT is dealing with Sessions and Mueller.

    • uvaldegirl says:
      November 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      For the first time in months, I have a glimmer of hope that his department is actually investigating Uranium One, the dossier, the meeting with Don Jr in Trump tower. Cautiously neutral.

  5. John Doe says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Now what’s going on behind the scenes that would make AG Jefferson Beauregard so happy and confident to joke about Russians? Hmmm….

  6. TwoLaine says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    WHO KNEW! 🙂

    I bet all those folks in the pix you posted have been to Russia. Round up those treasonous bxxxxturds!

  7. Risasi says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    My five year old is constantly “russian” to the bathroom because he waits too long. Does that count?

  8. Sentinel says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I trust Jeff Sessions.

  9. rumpole2 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Best I have heard from Sessions in a while….. but he still needs to GO! 🙂

    It was funnier when I read it earlier in a tweet… he needs to work on his delivery 😎

    • jsbachlover says:
      November 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      I thought his delivery was perfect … especially that final off-handed bit about ‘Anybody got any relaties in Russa? …Cousins?

      I’m “iffy” about Sessions, though I’m still willing to wait and see, as there may well be a lot of stuff going on that we don’t know about. We definitely can’t discount that there is investigating going on that we don’t know about.

      • rumpole2 says:
        November 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

        Yeah.. right…. there are investigations alreay underway… sure.
        Funny… no leaks?
        Many people were SURE that Comey had other investigations/grand jury going on Clinton Foundation etc back in 2016… but seems not.

        • deqwik2 says:
          November 17, 2017 at 5:25 pm

          He just let it out that he is investigating the leakers.

          • rumpole2 says:
            November 17, 2017 at 5:31 pm

            Right.. LOTS of leakers… but NOBODY has leaked news of Hillary investigations… which suggests that there are NONE… yet.

            Even if/when there is…. an investigation to “unravel” all Clinton crimes would take years… decades maybe. Even if there were then indictments… the trial and legal maneuvers would take more years…. then the fun begins with appeals.
            Unless Hillary is indicted for some specific part (eg emails) NOW… she (and many of us) will be long dead before it is all “unraveled” and passed through the judicial system.

            • deqwik2 says:
              November 17, 2017 at 5:40 pm

              When he was being grilled about the SC for Hillary he said something about having Wray at the FBI now. I take that as a hint of his game plan.

              • rumpole2 says:
                November 17, 2017 at 5:48 pm

                I posted earlier (agreeing with Judicial Watch).. that these Clinton matters should be dealt with by DOJ and FBI. Special prosecutors result in a political circus… as we can see with Mueller.
                Wray should be on to it… long since…. but I doubt he is. Sessions needs to go… and Wray needs to get off his A$$ or go too.

              • rumpole2 says:
                November 17, 2017 at 5:51 pm

                I am reminded of the Monty Python Dead Parrot sketch…. the fact that we see no signs of life in Sessions investigating Clintons.. is NOT because he is resting.. or pining for the Fjords… the Clinton stuff is DEAD… it never was.

      • jrapdx says:
        November 17, 2017 at 5:18 pm

        Yeah, I get the part about being “iffy”, but what keeps coming back into my mind is that the President remains very confident in pursuing his agenda and doesn’t seem at all distracted by the DOJ, Mueller, etc. Maybe that’s all an act, but the vibe I get is that stuff is happening to go after wrongdoers, but the results aren’t yet visible.

  10. clearmorning7 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I loved the video, was laughing right along. Who knew that he had such a sense of humor.
    What was so awesome about this conference in front of the Federalist Society actually proved why President Trump picked him, and to this day stands beside him.
    He has accomplished so much, and it was wonderful to hear!
    So many problems that we have addressed and asked for resolutions for he is either working on or has accomplished.
    Biggest problem, is citizens short term memory and one track mind of Hillary, Hillary, Hillary like we have Russia, Russia,. I think AG Sessions is getting there. Thank you for sharing it and I loved your pictures!

  12. keebler AC says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    That was delightful. Happy the grueling inquisition is over. Don’t mess with us Keebler elves!! Maybe President Trump clapped him on the back because it’s tough out there facing those wonky sketchy types under the hot mic.

    • sejmon says:
      November 17, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      Go judge MOORE Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      • keebler AC says:
        November 17, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        idjit, you’re off topic and spamming

      • keebler AC says:
        November 17, 2017 at 6:00 pm

        It’s rabid nonsensical spamming commenters like you who turn people off Moore, your clown candidate that people can barely tolerate if it weren’t for Wapo. Keep it up just like the outright liars who claim to be conservatives spamming twitter with threats that the US Office in Birmingham is pursuing the women in court for defamation. I’ll go post this in the proper thread for all to read now.

  13. POP says:
    November 17, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    No cousins in Russia, son, but we do have a confession and easy prosecution of Hillary for her offences against national security while Sec of State, for your attention.
    You understand the alarm out there that politicians above a certain rank are above the law even when they confess , don’t you?
    What’s the problem? Prosecute, she’ll plead no contest.

  14. Golden Advice says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Good to see the AG yuck it up a little. I hope and expect to see much more of this around spring time. Those expecting big news on anything related to swamp investigations before Christmas are setting themselves up for unnecessary disappointment. Investigations will be handled similar to military strategy in that details will remain very close to the vest until complete. Trust your President.

  15. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    The best Joy has ever looked

  16. Joe S says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Advantage Sessions!

  17. dianeax says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    That’s great!

    So is this video that immediately followed. 😂

    Legendary Russian Ambassador Kislyak Explains How He Personally Helped Steal US Elections

    • mikgen says:
      November 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      The US msm, the Dims, the GOPe should be forced to watch this repeatedly. Shame on them all!!!!

    • clearmorning7 says:
      November 17, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      This video was fascinating and is exactly why so many of us are so angry at the utter and complete disrespect to our President shown by another political party.
      From the very beginning of the video they explain how the “narrative is affecting political alliances…with the “Famous history of our democracy”
      Other nations have always been fascinated by the “smooth transition of power after an election here in the US, and yet, for the very first time in our history there was no smooth transition, there was no “honeymoon” and yes the world is watching, yes they wonder about alliances and deals to be made, since President Trump could be impeached at any moment, or worse, controlled by the narrative.
      Which Russia (by evidence of this video) believes they are being punished because of this “political atmosphere”
      I really wish that people reaLIZE THAT WE ARE BEING WATCHED ON THE WORLD STAGE, no, I am not speaking of a NWO, or why we should cow-tow to what other nations are demanding of us, but that we realize that it DOES weaken us and our deal makings, we can have Sovereignty which I believe in, but what happens in the world DOES affect us and our pocketbooks, but mostly our safety.
      We cannot appear to be weak. We can’t let our President being seen as “illegal, illegitimate, or about to be impeached.

  18. Howard Richman says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Sessions entire speech begins at the 12:17 in this video:

  19. Tossed Salad says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I heard Elaine Chao is getting a toy turtle.

  20. summerscauldron says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Would be a great excuse to not have to give the speech. “Oh, you’re from Russia? Thanks, I’ll recuse myself now. TTFN folks!”

  21. Coast says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    That was funny….if only Sessions would run the DOJ in the aggressive Law & Order way to clean up DC. If only…

  22. greenvalleygal says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Fabulous and relaxed as someone with the upper hand.

  23. TeaForAll says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Sessions on the light side and funny. I still have faith in Sessions, He may not be a good Orator, I think their is alot being done, that we are not aware of. Trump would have asked for his resignation. DOJ moves at a snail pace, due to all the legalities. I still have faith that this will all come together to drain the swamp

  24. rumpole2 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    I’d like to stress that what we are STILL talking about is STARTING an INVESTIGATION into Hillary and related matters. It will take many years to fully investigate Clintons… even if there is a will to get at the truth. Then Many more years more to get it to trial.

    The Current investigation into “Muh Russians” has been going since July 2016 and has a long way to go yet. And that is an investigation into NOTHING.

  25. blakeney says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Somewhere over the rainbow
    Way up high
    There’s a Jeff Sessions that I dreamed of
    Once in a lullaby

  26. jbrickley says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Its about time to just start mocking the press and the Democrats on a regular basis. Talk about splodey heads. That will push their ‘reset buttons’ for dang sure… You think they crazy now, wait till you do it and get laughs doing it. Showing that their attacks have no effect whatsoever and that you consider them zero threat. The Left has no sense of humor whatsoever.

    If memory serves Reagan was quite good at zinging his enemies in a jovial mostly polite manner. He had a lot of charisma as does Trump. Hillary comes off as nurse Ratched dressed like Chairman Mao in those ridiculous Bond villain pant suits. I keep looking for the white Angora cat or demands for sharks with freaking laser beams.

  27. PatriotKate says:
    November 17, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I thought it was funny and his delivery was spot on.

    I’m not yet ready to throw in the towel on AG Sessions. I’m one who largely believes that a lot is happening behind the scenes, many arrests we’ll never see or hear about

    We’re all dying for prosecutions but we also must remember that there’s an art to the timing of revelations and actions before the public will fully accept and understand it. That’s why our Lion had to first take down the lamestream media. It’s a tricky and tenuous thread of the needed for our noble President. There’s elections. There’s the threat of civil war. If we’re patient and he’s as strategic as I believe he is, it will all come in due time.

    The 2018 Congressional elections will be very important. It may or may not be the right time before then. That largely depends on many other revelations the public come to know and accept. Remember, we live this. Most people don’t pay that much attention.

    I’m willing to be patient while everything lines up.

  28. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    If AG Sessions indicts, charges, refers to a grand jury, investigates or does anything meaningful to those in our government who broke the law from ANY PARTY – I will apologize to all Treepers, Tree Huggers, Moss and Vine Hangers On, Small Roots, Saps, Seedlings and Dead Leaves that visit this site.

