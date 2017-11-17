Comrade General Jeff Sessions Breaks The Ice…

In the opening moments of a speech to the Federalist Society Attorney General Jeff Sessions broke the ice with a little Russian humor:
.
That has to be word a few thousand spontaneous ‘splodey heads.
I am actually happy to see Jeff Sessions making a joke out of this nonsense!
I’ve never seen Sessions like that. Didn’t know he had such a good sense of humor. Wonderful to be able to finally laugh at the stuff.
Was pretty funny. May be most animated I’ve ever seen him speaking publically.
Sessions has been reading CTH and decided to follow the re-branding of Kim Jong-un!
like…I didn’t know he had it in him.
I’ve been to a Rush concert, in Hamilton. Does that count?
Me, too 🙂 (Chicago, 1980. Neal Peart is awesome!)
I’m no Rush expert, but it seems to me that at some point his name went from being pronounced “Pert” to “Pee-art.” I know others who have noticed this. Anyone know when it happened or why?
It would be funny if he actually did his job.
We don’t know that he isn’t.
👍
He’s not even running his department. Why hasn’t Sessions called Rosenstein on the carpet to explain his allowing Mueller to waste money on issues which do not require a special counsel and which have nothing to do with the election?
I go back and forth on that myself, but one thing I know for certain is President Trump has absolutely no problem firing anybody-Scaramucci only lasted 5 minutes. If POTUS wanted AG Sessions gone, he would be gone.Our President is one smart cookie.
That’s it for me.
It can be a little confusing when President Trump tweets or makes extemporaneous remarks than make it seem that he’s not satisfied with Sessions’s performance.
Then we know (or should know) that he baits his political enemies for sport. And if we watch carefully enough we can see President Trump and AG Sessions interacting without any sign of rancor or even tension. President Trump has stated publicly that the AG is doing a good job and he (Trump) is happy.
Calling Bs, Ray. Over 4000 human sex traffic perverts arrested…300 MS-13 monsters arrested, rescinding many laws and “guidances” by Lynch no longer in play, etc. I do not consider that nothing…just because you want to see something more exciting.
This is his job:
and, he has to work around the huge hunks that he recused himself from. SMH
With all that manure, there has got to be a pony someplace – Ronald Reagan said in a sarcastic voice.
Patience is a virtue.
How long?
At around 8 years into the Trump administration the Sessions is doing his job on the sly people will finally get it.
Unless the President finally loses patience with him and fires him for his inaction.
Long since PAST an acceptable time for “Strategic Patience” 🙂
We are STILL talking about “investigating Hillary”?
We have been talking that for 30+ years.
Look up.. that is the graphic that Sean Hannity had on to explain about HRC. Looks like a mess to me… and part of it has to do with the campaign, and part with Uranium One.
You want this unravelled by when?
It is silly to strive to unravell it all… all at once.
Hillary could be indicted for crimes RIGHT NOW.. and more investigated while she is being tried, or even in prison.
What you are sugesting is… if you are going do do a crime… do lots more crimes, make it as corrupt and complicated as possible… then it will take so long to unravel you avoid punishment.
“It is silly to strive to unravell it all”
Nuke it from orbit…. it’s the only way to be sure.
😉
Thrice.
Not to mention that DOJ/FBI was maintaining a gag order on an informant that claims to have info on Clinton/Uranium One corruption. No way to be making a secret investigation when you won’t let people talk that claim to have evidence against the target.
Due to Trump, that person is now allowed to speak.
Glad AG Sessions doesn’t take that idiotic advice.
IF, IF, IF you are trying to get a case or cases that are actually prosecutable, you don’t rush and tip your hand so people can start deleting information, creating fake documents, etc. or allowing other to cover their tracks.
And getting the job done is HIS responsibility and up to PDJT to determine if it is being done. All others need to STFU and trust PDJT even if they don’t trust AG Sessions.
“Start deleting information”
Start????? LOL
Bleachbit, hammers, immunity deals for co-defendants who dont testify against main criminal, agreement for FBI to destroy laptops…..etc etc…
Clintons have been hiding evidence for over 30 years. And you think you can sneak up on them slowly now and grab evidence before they hide/destroy it?
Actually… Comey already listed a BUNCH of potential indictments of Hillary. He already investigated for months…. had the evidence to back the list of crimes he recited.
HE was corrupt and did not indict.
The evidence is (presumably) still on file. Type it up as an indictment… simple.
The rap version…..
I don’t have a time frame for duration. I just want it started — yesterday.
Best thing to do when Mueller’s Special WitchHunt turns up evidence against HRC and her henchmen is to remain quiet and let the SWH keep hunting.
I have complete confidence in how PDJT is dealing with Sessions and Mueller.
For the first time in months, I have a glimmer of hope that his department is actually investigating Uranium One, the dossier, the meeting with Don Jr in Trump tower. Cautiously neutral.
Now what’s going on behind the scenes that would make AG Jefferson Beauregard so happy and confident to joke about Russians? Hmmm….
LikeLiked by 16 people
✅
THANK YOU JOHN….and to all those inpatient,airheaded ppl- Do you really want PDJT MOVEMENT end up as JFK ??? This is third attempt since 1960….to MAGA..they allmost killed RWR too. so shut your mouth once for all…and be patient….
Quit telling posters to shut their mouth. This is a free country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I never see the people tired of Sessions’ apparent inaction tell his supporters to shut up, but I often see his supporters tell his detractors to shut up. Obviously, I’m only talking about those of his supporters that resort to this.
When you have the facts, pound the facts. When you don’t have the facts pound the table.
I don’t mind anyone supporting him (after all, at this point in time we can’t know for sure who is right or wrong), and lively debate keeps us closer to the truth. Demanding one side shut up is not debate, and does not advance the truth.
Astute observations and well said mimbler.
My personal feeling- no one should be silenced ( unless done through the rule of law )
Wow. No words.
If you really believe the Kennedys were into MAGA – you’ve certified yourself as an airhead.
I agree Sejmon. It may be a free country, but that is no excuse for trolls and agitators who spend ALL DAY basing AG Sessions, ever day.
Make your point. Post your thoughts. Then your point is made so then allow others to post without every single things becoming an excuse to bash the man.
I don’t think telling fellow posters and people of good faith who voted for Trump perhaps expecting more vigorous and conspicuous action against corruption to “shut you mouth” is helping your argument.
He’s mocking the issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting I’ll have to admit.
WHO KNEW! 🙂
I bet all those folks in the pix you posted have been to Russia. Round up those treasonous bxxxxturds!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My five year old is constantly “russian” to the bathroom because he waits too long. Does that count?
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was awesome!
I trust Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I agree, Sentinel.
Fair enough. I don’t.
Best I have heard from Sessions in a while….. but he still needs to GO! 🙂
It was funnier when I read it earlier in a tweet… he needs to work on his delivery 😎
I thought his delivery was perfect … especially that final off-handed bit about ‘Anybody got any relaties in Russa? …Cousins?
I’m “iffy” about Sessions, though I’m still willing to wait and see, as there may well be a lot of stuff going on that we don’t know about. We definitely can’t discount that there is investigating going on that we don’t know about.
Yeah.. right…. there are investigations alreay underway… sure.
Funny… no leaks?
Many people were SURE that Comey had other investigations/grand jury going on Clinton Foundation etc back in 2016… but seems not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even if/when there is…. an investigation to “unravel” all Clinton crimes would take years… decades maybe. Even if there were then indictments… the trial and legal maneuvers would take more years…. then the fun begins with appeals.
Unless Hillary is indicted for some specific part (eg emails) NOW… she (and many of us) will be long dead before it is all “unraveled” and passed through the judicial system.
When he was being grilled about the SC for Hillary he said something about having Wray at the FBI now. I take that as a hint of his game plan.
I posted earlier (agreeing with Judicial Watch).. that these Clinton matters should be dealt with by DOJ and FBI. Special prosecutors result in a political circus… as we can see with Mueller.
Wray should be on to it… long since…. but I doubt he is. Sessions needs to go… and Wray needs to get off his A$$ or go too.
I am reminded of the Monty Python Dead Parrot sketch…. the fact that we see no signs of life in Sessions investigating Clintons.. is NOT because he is resting.. or pining for the Fjords… the Clinton stuff is DEAD… it never was.
Yeah, I get the part about being “iffy”, but what keeps coming back into my mind is that the President remains very confident in pursuing his agenda and doesn’t seem at all distracted by the DOJ, Mueller, etc. Maybe that’s all an act, but the vibe I get is that stuff is happening to go after wrongdoers, but the results aren’t yet visible.
What was so awesome about this conference in front of the Federalist Society actually proved why President Trump picked him, and to this day stands beside him.
He has accomplished so much, and it was wonderful to hear!
So many problems that we have addressed and asked for resolutions for he is either working on or has accomplished.
Biggest problem, is citizens short term memory and one track mind of Hillary, Hillary, Hillary like we have Russia, Russia,. I think AG Sessions is getting there. Thank you for sharing it and I loved your pictures!
Loved it!
That was delightful. Happy the grueling inquisition is over. Don’t mess with us Keebler elves!! Maybe President Trump clapped him on the back because it’s tough out there facing those wonky sketchy types under the hot mic.
Go judge MOORE Go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
idjit, you’re off topic and spamming
It’s rabid nonsensical spamming commenters like you who turn people off Moore, your clown candidate that people can barely tolerate if it weren’t for Wapo. Keep it up just like the outright liars who claim to be conservatives spamming twitter with threats that the US Office in Birmingham is pursuing the women in court for defamation. I’ll go post this in the proper thread for all to read now.
No cousins in Russia, son, but we do have a confession and easy prosecution of Hillary for her offences against national security while Sec of State, for your attention.
You understand the alarm out there that politicians above a certain rank are above the law even when they confess , don’t you?
What’s the problem? Prosecute, she’ll plead no contest.
Good to see the AG yuck it up a little. I hope and expect to see much more of this around spring time. Those expecting big news on anything related to swamp investigations before Christmas are setting themselves up for unnecessary disappointment. Investigations will be handled similar to military strategy in that details will remain very close to the vest until complete. Trust your President.
The best Joy has ever looked
Advantage Sessions!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add in! 🙂
That’s great!
Legendary Russian Ambassador Kislyak Explains How He Personally Helped Steal US Elections
The US msm, the Dims, the GOPe should be forced to watch this repeatedly. Shame on them all!!!!
Exactly!
This video was fascinating and is exactly why so many of us are so angry at the utter and complete disrespect to our President shown by another political party.
From the very beginning of the video they explain how the “narrative is affecting political alliances…with the “Famous history of our democracy”
Other nations have always been fascinated by the “smooth transition of power after an election here in the US, and yet, for the very first time in our history there was no smooth transition, there was no “honeymoon” and yes the world is watching, yes they wonder about alliances and deals to be made, since President Trump could be impeached at any moment, or worse, controlled by the narrative.
Which Russia (by evidence of this video) believes they are being punished because of this “political atmosphere”
I really wish that people reaLIZE THAT WE ARE BEING WATCHED ON THE WORLD STAGE, no, I am not speaking of a NWO, or why we should cow-tow to what other nations are demanding of us, but that we realize that it DOES weaken us and our deal makings, we can have Sovereignty which I believe in, but what happens in the world DOES affect us and our pocketbooks, but mostly our safety.
We cannot appear to be weak. We can’t let our President being seen as “illegal, illegitimate, or about to be impeached.
Sessions entire speech begins at the 12:17 in this video:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions addresses his critics in his conclusion, starting at the 36:01 mark.
I heard Elaine Chao is getting a toy turtle.
Did you happen to hear if it was battery operated or not?
Would be a great excuse to not have to give the speech. “Oh, you’re from Russia? Thanks, I’ll recuse myself now. TTFN folks!”
That was funny….if only Sessions would run the DOJ in the aggressive Law & Order way to clean up DC. If only…
what, in a shoot em up sort of Law an order or….. LOL, ahh if only
Fabulous and relaxed as someone with the upper hand.
Sessions on the light side and funny. I still have faith in Sessions, He may not be a good Orator, I think their is alot being done, that we are not aware of. Trump would have asked for his resignation. DOJ moves at a snail pace, due to all the legalities. I still have faith that this will all come together to drain the swamp
All the screaming and conniption fits haven’t convinced you? Me neither.
I’d like to stress that what we are STILL talking about is STARTING an INVESTIGATION into Hillary and related matters. It will take many years to fully investigate Clintons… even if there is a will to get at the truth. Then Many more years more to get it to trial.
The Current investigation into “Muh Russians” has been going since July 2016 and has a long way to go yet. And that is an investigation into NOTHING.
Precipitated by sessions recusal
We don’t know what Sessions Justice Department is investigating and what it isn’t investigating. As Sessions said, as part of the conclusion of his speech:
“We will not confirm investigations and leak-sensitive law enforcement information to get a few cheap headlines.”
Comey/Lynch said something very similar… in that case it was code for…..
“We ain’t investigating squat”
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
There’s a Jeff Sessions that I dreamed of
Once in a lullaby
Its about time to just start mocking the press and the Democrats on a regular basis. Talk about splodey heads. That will push their ‘reset buttons’ for dang sure… You think they crazy now, wait till you do it and get laughs doing it. Showing that their attacks have no effect whatsoever and that you consider them zero threat. The Left has no sense of humor whatsoever.
If memory serves Reagan was quite good at zinging his enemies in a jovial mostly polite manner. He had a lot of charisma as does Trump. Hillary comes off as nurse Ratched dressed like Chairman Mao in those ridiculous Bond villain pant suits. I keep looking for the white Angora cat or demands for sharks with freaking laser beams.
I thought it was funny and his delivery was spot on.
I’m not yet ready to throw in the towel on AG Sessions. I’m one who largely believes that a lot is happening behind the scenes, many arrests we’ll never see or hear about
We’re all dying for prosecutions but we also must remember that there’s an art to the timing of revelations and actions before the public will fully accept and understand it. That’s why our Lion had to first take down the lamestream media. It’s a tricky and tenuous thread of the needed for our noble President. There’s elections. There’s the threat of civil war. If we’re patient and he’s as strategic as I believe he is, it will all come in due time.
The 2018 Congressional elections will be very important. It may or may not be the right time before then. That largely depends on many other revelations the public come to know and accept. Remember, we live this. Most people don’t pay that much attention.
I’m willing to be patient while everything lines up.
If AG Sessions indicts, charges, refers to a grand jury, investigates or does anything meaningful to those in our government who broke the law from ANY PARTY – I will apologize to all Treepers, Tree Huggers, Moss and Vine Hangers On, Small Roots, Saps, Seedlings and Dead Leaves that visit this site.
