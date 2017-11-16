What Happens When Heroine of Brangelina-Peaceniks Creates Genocide?…

The entire apparatus of the American moonbat-left ignores it, and simultaneously attempts to send it into the inconvenient memory-hole of nothingness, that’s what.

Nobel prize winning Aung San Suu Kyi is the State Counselor of Myanmar (Burma), and has for years been the de-facto personification of a heroine for far left Brangelina Peacenik treehuggers.

Lauded by the Birkinstock crew: Bog Geldof, Bono, and President Obama as the “Asian Mandela“, Aung San Suu Kyi was elevated to almost mythological status by Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, the U.S. State Department and international human rights groups. In short, she was their heroine.

Unfortunately Aung San Suu Kyi was also susceptible to the intoxicating self-importance of expressed western globalism; and entirely inept in understanding the value in cultural nationalism, and the value of national identity, when there’s no framework of democracy to underpin her desired political and social changes.

After months of weakness, willful blindness and duplicity in allowing genocide against the Rohingya Muslim population, the bloom is off the ruse. Follow modern peacenik liberalism to its natural and logical conclusion and you find totalitarian dictatorships created by losses in national sovereignty. Despite the apologetic and defensive posture of the New York Times the reality remains.

[New York Times] … Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her resistance to the old military dictatorship, she has long been lauded as the living symbol of her nation’s yearning for democracy. Now, her legacy has been seriously tarnished by her refusal to condemn those within her own government who are behind the killings, rapes and acts of terror perpetrated against the Rohingya in northwestern Rakhine state since late August. (more)

Thank God we have Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the helm to help navigate this mess in Burma. Rex Tillerson makes a trip to Burma and showcases exceptional diplomatic intelligence in how he navigates the issue.

China would like nothing more than to expand its geopolitical importance in the region; and if the U.S. moves too brashly, China will rise in defense of Aung San Suu Kyi as a political tool to expand their influence.

In order for any democratic national institution to remain functional, the democratic system of government first requires a strong sense of national identity. It’s the removal of that national identity that allows tribal forces to begin fighting for control in the void.

In Burma the military is a powerful force and Aung San Suu Kyi didn’t spend the time cultivating the larger national pride, centralizing and pulling it inward from all regions and tribes, before she began looking externally toward the intoxicating siren voices of the Peaceniks.

Good Recap:

Advertisements