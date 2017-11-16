Thursday November 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Fruit And The Spirit
That girl over there, you know who I mean,
She’s always around, but so seldom seen.
She acts so quiet, but not like she’s shy,
And rarely speaks out, but always replies.
She always helps others, she’s got a knack,
And never goes first, but always holds back.
She’s not in a rush, doesn’t mind a wait,
She gives her time, often getting home late.
I’ve seen her with kids, dogs and cats, too,
Giving to each the kindness they’re due.
I get the feeling she’s always at peace,
Sitting at home or out on the streets.
The guys on the team, they’re not like her,
They boast and brag, and cuss and slur.
I don’t really feel like I’m one of them,
So full of complaints, ready to condemn.
And my other friends, all looking for fun,
Not worried about the bad things they’ve done.
I don’t fit here either, it doesn’t feel right,
I feel like it’s dusk and I’m looking for light.
She seems happy, a small smile on her face,
And makes you feel good, an uncommon grace.
I’ve seen her in church, passing out flyers,
She sings every song, but not in the choir.
I read somewhere, you’re known by your fruit.
It’s what you do that becomes your repute.
It’s as though she has something inside,
Showing her the way, her own special guide.
Just what she has, I’m really not sure,
But it’s something special, honest and, well, pure.
I think I’ve found what I want in my life,
Something beyond the world and it’s strife.
I’m going to her now, trying to find
Just what I need for my peace of mind.
My fears will be gone, my worries dispelled,
And I’ll get to know her better as well.
She says to trust God, the Holy One,
And give your life to Jesus, His Son.
I’ve done that now and I really believe,
I feel so free and am truly relieved.
My cloudy life has become bright and clear,
I’ve gained a true faith and lost all my fear.
Why it took me so long, I’ll never know,
But I kneel thanking God, my heart all aglow.
Happy Cursday Treepers! When I was a little kid my Saturday mornings were spent curled up in a big overstuffed chair next to our radio. Those Saturday mornings were magical because the radio dramas could so easily bring high adventures to an imaginative little kid. My favorite Saturday morning radio show was “Sgt. Preston Of The Yukon” who, with his loyal dog King, always caught the bad guys. But what first captured my imagination on those long ago Saturday mornings was the show’s stirring theme music. As I grew older I always wondered about the origin of the Sgt. Preston theme music. Then, one night, listening to my local classical station, I heard it! I immediately called the station to tell them they were playing the Sgt. Preston theme music. The announcer laughed and told me he’d already had several phone calls about the same thing. Of course the music wasn’t really called the “Sgt. Preston Of The Yukon theme”. It’s real name was the “Donna Diana Overture” which was composed by an Austro-Hunarian military bandmaster named Emil von Reznicek and first performed in 1894. I still think of it as the Sgt. Preston theme, however.
