The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Posted on November 16, 2017 by

bacon_turkeyGreat Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!

It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. Next week we will celebrate our  wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters.

However, it  makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.

From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.

Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey
BY: Samuel Parks
(November 2011)
Jack Daniels TurkeyAfter 5 years of trial, error, and a lot of tryptophan, I have finally perfected my recipe!  Thanks to all of my friends and family who have been “willing” volunteers.  This recipe may take some prep work, but believe me it’s totally worth it.
INGREDIENTS
Brine
·         1 cup Kosher salt
·         ½ cup white sugar
·         ½ cup molasses
·         ¼ cup clover honey
·         ½ gallon fresh apple cider
·         1 gallon chicken stock
·         ½ Tbs. dried thyme
·         4-6 fresh sage leaves
·         2 sprigs fresh rosemary
·         1 stick whole cinnamon
·         2 bay leaves
·         1 Tbs. whole peppercorns (slightly crushed)
·         1 Tbs. whole allspice berries (slightly crushed)
·         1 Tbs. candied ginger
·         1 cup Tennessee Whiskey (Jack Daniels)
·         Ice water
Pop over there for the rest of the recipe. Sure looks excellent!
We hope you will consider contributing your favorite recipes while we still have time to go out and shop this week, or this weekend. Happy baking, Treepers. Remember, every recipe is enhanced by judicious applications of bacon and Jack.
Originally posted November, 2013. Re-copied this year because it’s hard to improve upon all this bacon and Jack perfection. And because I’m cold and lazy today. But seriously, mainly for the first reason.
7 Responses to The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

  1. moe2004 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:22 am

    YEAH! Let the recipes begin…

  2. 100% YOOPER says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Goody, I was waiting for this thread!

    I am in search of an old family recipe my MIL used to make for saffron buns. She was from Ohio if that helps.

  3. skeinster says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I fooled around with this to fit our family taste:
    http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/creamy-rosemary-potatoes-2669224

    Just leave out the rosemary and green onions and substitute white cheddar for the Parmesan.
    Especially good if your menu features ham, as well as turkey.

  4. Minnie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Love this!! You’ve made my day – thank you!!

    OK, everyone, time to break out the stretchy pants 🙂

  5. skeinster says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:29 am

    In the interest of public safety, I will not post my grandmother’s Fruit Salad recipe.
    Let me just say that it includes whipped cream, mayo, cream cheese, confectione’s sugar, and mini marshmallows.

  6. 100% YOOPER says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Gleasons

    My grams recipe.

    3 cups flour
    1/2 cup spry 😁(Crisco)
    1/4 tsp baking powder
    1 tsp salt
    1 cup milk
    1egg

    Beat together milk & egg
    Mix like pie crust
    Roll out & cut in small strips

    That’s all her recipe said.

  7. Socrates says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:33 am

    How about some TURDUCKEN……………………………TURKEY DUCK AND CHICKEN

