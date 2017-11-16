The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Great Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!

It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. Next week we will celebrate our wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters.

However, it makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.

From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.

Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey

BY: Samuel Parks

(November 2011)

After 5 years of trial, error, and a lot of tryptophan, I have finally perfected my recipe! Thanks to all of my friends and family who have been “willing” volunteers. This recipe may take some prep work, but believe me it’s totally worth it.

INGREDIENTS

Brine

· 1 cup Kosher salt

· ½ cup white sugar

· ½ cup molasses

· ¼ cup clover honey

· ½ gallon fresh apple cider

· 1 gallon chicken stock

· ½ Tbs. dried thyme

· 4-6 fresh sage leaves

· 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

· 1 stick whole cinnamon

· 2 bay leaves

· 1 Tbs. whole peppercorns (slightly crushed)

· 1 Tbs. whole allspice berries (slightly crushed)

· 1 Tbs. candied ginger

· 1 cup Tennessee Whiskey (Jack Daniels)

· Ice water

We hope you will consider contributing your favorite recipes while we still have time to go out and shop this week, or this weekend. Happy baking, Treepers. Remember, every recipe is enhanced by judicious applications of bacon and Jack.

Originally posted November, 2013. Re-copied this year because it’s hard to improve upon all this bacon and Jack perfection. And because I’m cold and lazy today. But seriously, mainly for the first reason.

Advertisements