November 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #301

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Excerpt:
I pointed out that black Americans have just as much stake and heritage in this country as anyone else. The first person to die in the Revolutionary War was Crispus Attucks, a black man. There were black Minute Men. I mentioned Andrew Jackson and the…
Excerpt:
Trump’s brand of nationalism may be the glue needed to keep our country together. At least for a while longer.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/mending-a-fractured-america/
Lou, Wake Up… the deceptions are controlled opposition making up the UniParty!
Tried posting about this earlier but the post disappeared.
Tonight Laura Ingraham reported that the Las Vegas shooting investigation was taken away from the Homicide Task Force and assigned to the “FIT” (Force Investigation Team) which usually investigates things like police involved shootings. Reason given was due to the discharge of a weapon by an LEO upon entering Paddock’s room. Homicide detectives reportedly very angry. Sure seems like a downgrade.
Yet another anomaly in this slow-walk of an investigation. They’re hoping we all just move on and forget about it. Not gonna’ happen! The lawsuits filed today may put the investigation back on the front burner soon. One can only hope…
The liability of Mandalay Bay/MGM will be staggering if in fact Mandalay management allowed Paddock to keep the weapons in his suite. Paddock was a highly desirable customer: big money slot player. And he knew it. A request to keep the weapons inside would not likely have been refused, because the hotel would not have wanted to risk losing Paddock as a customer. This way Paddock would not have had to worry about being duscovered. It may be that Campos was assigned to keep an eye on things to avoid the theft/liability.
So, I expect to see Mandalay try to settle this without disclosing things like this. As for Paddock, the man who sent from near poverty as an IRS criminal investigator (likely GS9 at $20,000 a year) to multimillionaire, it appears likely that he went from IRS to CIA (common to hire from Federal law enforcement then), and in any case it is almost certain that he got involved in a lucrative criminal enterprise. My guess would be child trafficking.
Secretary Zinke Retweet
Zinke 2024, Teddy redux
My go-to headline site now makes me puke.
First it was my go-to radio show, now it’s my website news aggregator.
When Drudge and Rush become your opponents, the political space becomes very small.
Try citizenfreepress. https://www.citizenfreepress.com/. Also Ace of Spades has a good list of sites/headlines every morning. ace.mu.nu
I have had CFP on my scan for some time now, but kept going to the betrayal site for reference.
I’m ready now to divest myself of that place. Like a divorce (which I haven’t experienced in real life), I am sad, angry and resolved to move on.
Matt, go f%*& yourself.
May you live long enough to find your way.
I like to think of it as cozy . Breitbart lives here.
we the DEPLORABLES ARE WITH YOU ALL THE WAY MR PRESIDENT.
and it FEELS REALLY GREAT TO HAVE A REAL PRESIDENT, AND NOT A MUSLIM PHONEY ILLEGAL FRAUD.
that will come out IN THE END.
The Press in India,
but not here…
Has anyone read the responses to the Trump tweets? A dozen to one anti Trump. Ugly, vicious–unhinged. Like listening to demons screeching. And so many of them, all of them so hateful and vile.
I don’t think there has been this much open, diabolical hate since the Dems were fighting to preserve slavery 160 years ago. The main difference is that slavers had strong, outspoken opponents in Congress.
Today, NONE–NOT ONE–of the almost 300 Republicans in Congress is willing to back up the President who is trying to implement the platform these treacherous scum have run on for years.
The responses to POTUS tweets or his family members are usually all very vicious. The reason you see them first is because Twitter pushes them to the top ahead of any positive comments. I don’t look at them
They ran two polls, most responders voted “Approve”, so they took both down.
