President Trump White House Announcement – 3:30pm EST Livestream…

Posted on November 15, 2017 by

The White House has announced President Trump will be delivering remarks today from the White House at 3:30pm EST following his 12 day visit to Asia.  Media outlets are rushing to prepare for the broadcast. [4 live-streams] Topics: Trade, North Korea and overall results from trip to Asia.

RSBN Livestream – PBS Livestream LinkNBC Livestream LinkUSA Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Live Streaming, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

49 Responses to President Trump White House Announcement – 3:30pm EST Livestream…

  1. sundance says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Abbott Rock Monastery says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I hope it’s truly a MAJOR announcement. The news of late has been boring if not depressing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    this is sooo exciting. who would have thought politics could be so much fun 3 years ago?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Welcome Home and we’ve missed you.

    We’re praying for you, President Trump….no matter what.
    MAGA!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Jazcox says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Smart move by the POTUS – Some, not all, FAKE News trying to diminished his obvious successful Asian Trip! I heard that a NeverTrumper ex-CIA guy on CNN actually complementing the POTUS trip! Go figure!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. bulwarker says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Take no questions Mister President. Dont let the hostile media derail the good news and accomplishments you achieved overseas.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      November 15, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      You beat me to it. I was just going to say that. They will try to undercut and overshadow everything that he just said with their hostile questions. He should smile and walk off and have none of it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Regina says:
      November 15, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      The pool had access for questions throughout the entire trip – I hope he takes questions, but Only from independent/alt-media (and that doesn’t include the dork from Playboy)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Is this the “major statement” he alluded to?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Eks Mann says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    >>>Topics: Trade, North Korea and overall results from trip to Asia.<<<

    Perhaps President Trump uses this occasion to drop a MOARP – the Mother of all Red Pills…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    White House is up

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Old George watching over his shoulder is purposely placed symbolism

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. G3 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    A+ President Trump
    Thank you
    God Bless You

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    It’s 3:30 AM for him right now. Crazy. I’d be passed out in bed, probably feeling nauseous.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. maggiemoowho says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Can someone give the guy a glass for the water. I’d fire the person who screwed this up😄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Regina says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    This is beautiful – they’ll all go into factcheck mode to prove him wrong, and finally have to report how screwed up things have been the past 8+ years

    Thank you for setting the tone, Mr. President – we love hearing your truth

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Tonawanda says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Trolling with the water! I love it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Daniel says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Huge wins over and over and over. He’s making this enormous set of statements because twitter has its limitations. According to former president Obama, president Trump has done the impossible many times within his first year in office. I’d love it if president Trump said it specifically that way — “According to president Obama, what I have done is impossible, because he said it was impossible. And I have no magic wand.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Everything he’s saying is above the heads of the #PressTots.

    They don’t have the intellectual capacity, or even the curiosity to understand *any* of this.

    They are gossips and that is all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. rumpole2 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Unfortunately… I predict the FakeNews media will make a big deal out of Trump drinking water.

    I could tell he needed water (dry mouth).. glad he got some. I imagine the travel (jet lag) contributed to the dry mouth

    What’s a guy supposed to do? We all have to drink water at times.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Taking a torch to the legacy’s of HWB, Bill Clinton, GWB, & Obama in one speech

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. duchess01 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    “No one owns the ocean!” – President Trump

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    November 15, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Presstitutes immediately harp on “should moore drop out” …… ignorant

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s