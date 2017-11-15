President Trump White House Announcement – 3:30pm EST Livestream…

The White House has announced President Trump will be delivering remarks today from the White House at 3:30pm EST following his 12 day visit to Asia. Media outlets are rushing to prepare for the broadcast. [4 live-streams] Topics: Trade, North Korea and overall results from trip to Asia.
RSBN Livestream – PBS Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – USA Livestream Link
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
OK, confirmed. Time changed to 3:30pm
http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-updated-daily-guidance-and-press-schedule-for-1820479615
LikeLiked by 4 people
Timed perfectly to cut out half of Shep Smith’s hour… talk about 3D chess 😉
LikeLiked by 18 people
Force US Media to cover POTUS and his accomplishments of real news rather than allowing them continue to provide/force fake news on the public.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We wish.
All the questions will be about the Judge in Alabama and about Trump grabbing…
LikeLike
Exactly. #PressTots could care less about Asia. They made that obvious the past couple weeks.
Hopefully, when he gets asked about Moore, he’ll just say: It’s up to the People of Alabama now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ho Hum.
LikeLike
“Jen” never refers to PDJT as “President Trump”…………………
LikeLiked by 3 people
and he picks her out of the crowd everytime to make her the visual fool she is
LikeLiked by 6 people
I always love to watch POTUS’ face and listen to his tone whenever he talks to ‘Jen’; it’s at the 6 yr old level….”are you feeling okay, today”, ‘everything okay today’…..love it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know. I’ve called her out on that two days in a row now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope it’s truly a MAJOR announcement. The news of late has been boring if not depressing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
please give us the BIG UGLY
Im beyond sick of the seditious unitparty, MSM, hollywood, TBTF banking system, Silicon Valley, etc.. The time is now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
this is sooo exciting. who would have thought politics could be so much fun 3 years ago?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yup, eyes and ears wide open.
Thank you, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah… the main attraction is great… but even as a child I loved the CLOWNS … the FakeNews media work well as clowns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was fun for libs, now it’s our turn! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Welcome Home and we’ve missed you.
We’re praying for you, President Trump….no matter what.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Smart move by the POTUS – Some, not all, FAKE News trying to diminished his obvious successful Asian Trip! I heard that a NeverTrumper ex-CIA guy on CNN actually complementing the POTUS trip! Go figure!
LikeLiked by 2 people
McMuffin?
LikeLike
Hayden
LikeLike
If it were McMuffin you’d know because the sky would have fallen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Take no questions Mister President. Dont let the hostile media derail the good news and accomplishments you achieved overseas.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You beat me to it. I was just going to say that. They will try to undercut and overshadow everything that he just said with their hostile questions. He should smile and walk off and have none of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pool had access for questions throughout the entire trip – I hope he takes questions, but Only from independent/alt-media (and that doesn’t include the dork from Playboy)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this the “major statement” he alluded to?
LikeLike
>>>Topics: Trade, North Korea and overall results from trip to Asia.<<<
Perhaps President Trump uses this occasion to drop a MOARP – the Mother of all Red Pills…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could he make our dreams come true!? Bringing truth into our world built on lies?
Bring us the destruction of the treasonous factions w/in the CIA, FBI, Congress and throughout our banking system and corporate america.
LikeLiked by 1 person
White House is up
LikeLiked by 2 people
Old George watching over his shoulder is purposely placed symbolism
LikeLiked by 4 people
“OMG, Drumpf has a portrait of a SLAVEOWNER behind him! INPEACH!!!!!111!!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
A+ President Trump
Thank you
God Bless You
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s 3:30 AM for him right now. Crazy. I’d be passed out in bed, probably feeling nauseous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LoL – he is just getting ready to tweet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone give the guy a glass for the water. I’d fire the person who screwed this up😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he is trolling based on the Rubio incident.
He is making sure his speech gets covered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol, 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is beautiful – they’ll all go into factcheck mode to prove him wrong, and finally have to report how screwed up things have been the past 8+ years
Thank you for setting the tone, Mr. President – we love hearing your truth
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trolling with the water! I love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Huge wins over and over and over. He’s making this enormous set of statements because twitter has its limitations. According to former president Obama, president Trump has done the impossible many times within his first year in office. I’d love it if president Trump said it specifically that way — “According to president Obama, what I have done is impossible, because he said it was impossible. And I have no magic wand.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… what I have a is a particular set of skills… skills which make me a nightmare for people like you…” Heh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
Perfect.
LikeLike
Everything he’s saying is above the heads of the #PressTots.
They don’t have the intellectual capacity, or even the curiosity to understand *any* of this.
They are gossips and that is all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately… I predict the FakeNews media will make a big deal out of Trump drinking water.
I could tell he needed water (dry mouth).. glad he got some. I imagine the travel (jet lag) contributed to the dry mouth
What’s a guy supposed to do? We all have to drink water at times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes they will. He wants them to. Otherwise they will not mention his speech (IMO).
LikeLike
Taking a torch to the legacy’s of HWB, Bill Clinton, GWB, & Obama in one speech
LikeLiked by 2 people
“No one owns the ocean!” – President Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
Presstitutes immediately harp on “should moore drop out” …… ignorant
LikeLike