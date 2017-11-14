Tuesday November 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
AMEN.
and GOD BLESS ALL HERE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glorious. Thanks, citizen817.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bath time! And a me too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aida Nikolaychuk – Rolling In The Deep
LikeLike