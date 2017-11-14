November 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #299

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

41 Responses to November 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #299

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Wend says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:23 am

    The man is unreal.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Jeb Bush has weighed in on the Roger Moore fiasco, now I know Moore will win. Jeb can virtue signal all he want.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:28 am

    They don’t get it..for every action taken, a reverberating sledgehammer will be directed towards them! Read that CALPERS would shift out of stocks…said it was the top??? Really? Since when has a pension fund called the end of a bull market…never…this is all GLOBALONEY…like the advertisers for Extreme Media pulling ads…really shows the power of the various multinationals. Keep it up Fools and watch how Trumpers roll. Moore was never my cup of tea, but Alabamans will elect him going away…don’t much like strangers coming out of the woodwork.

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:29 am

    President Trump through the years!

    4:07 min clip

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. dogsmaw says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:34 am

    You can’t make this up:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      November 14, 2017 at 12:57 am

      We’re paying millions of dollars a year for their Senate staff…and they want us to do their work for them?

      What’s the matter — they don’t trust their own staff?

      Like

      Reply
  13. AmSa/Mx says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Trumpfan1 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:43 am

    What is media matters so powerful?

    Like

    Reply
  17. datagooroo says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:47 am

    The Gateway Pundit and Thomas Wictor say the latest Moore accusation is based on a fake yearbook signature. I think they have a good point: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/fake-analyst-says-judge-roy-moore-signature-inside-gloria-allred-accusers-yearbook-forged/

    In addition to some of the letters / numbers looking different, some more recent Roy Moore signatures I have seen look different then what this lady is claiming, although that could be due to this being 40 years ago.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MAGAbear says:
      November 14, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Why would someone have a yearbook signed just before Christmas when yearbooks don’t come out until the end of the school year? Who would think to bring a yearbook from the previous school year to have signed anyway? I need suspicious cat for this one.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Sayit2016 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:48 am

    President has not stopped for a minute since he was elected. It has been go go go go go. He is just blazing all over the globe making the case for America. I do not think I have ever felt this kind of admiration and respect for any President in my lifetime. I have never listened to every speech a President has give, but I listen to his. I listened to every campaign speech he gave– I have never done that before. Plus- I think he is very very funny….He is a happy Warrior !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      November 14, 2017 at 12:51 am

      He is an Enigma. I’ve never seen someone accelerate at life as they get older. He’s doing more now, and seemingly with the same energy, than he did 30 years ago. He’s in his 70’s and one of the most visibly hard working men on the Planet. On top of that, all the stuff he’s doing MATTERS. He’s not just digging ditches or cooking hamburgers, he’s making decisions and doing work that helps the entire world, as the USA succeeds so will the rest of the world by example.

      It’s amazing to watch.

      Like

      Reply
  19. treehouseron says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:48 am

    I wish OAN had better coverage, I’m seeing all these fine folks on the board getting let down by Fox again and it’s a shame. I stopped watching Fox a year ago and haven’t looked back but I can see where people want to watch something and don’t have many choices.

    Like

    Reply
  21. sunnydaze says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Lombard’s Body Language on the latest “victim”:

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 14, 2017 at 1:00 am

      As a woman who has – like many women- been harrassed/assaulted/intimidated by men thruout my lifetime, starting at age TWELVE for God’s sake, I take no pleasure in throwing these women and their allegations under the bus.

      But this seems like, excuse me, a SET UP, from MULTIPLE directions.

      Like

      Reply
  22. budmc says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. budmc says:
    November 14, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Like

    Reply

