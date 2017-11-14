November 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #299

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The man is unreal.
Jeb Bush has weighed in on the Roger Moore fiasco, now I know Moore will win. Jeb can virtue signal all he want.
Did he advise to wait until the facts are out to convict?
j/k
No, just that Jeb hasn’t been on the winning side in years.
Did he weigh in on the latest stories coming out about his father?
No S***. If I were Jeb, I’d keep my mouth shut about sexual harassment allegations right about now. Might wanna let his own family’s dirty laundry blow over for awhile.
Poor ole Jeb was accused of having an affair with a playboy bunny. Nothing came of it because nobody believed he had the energy for such escapades. Sad!
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/usa/1330351/Bush-brother-Jeb-denies-affair-with-former-bunny-girl.html
Perhaps that story needs to see the light of day again?
Good question, Omega. I’m sure the “reporters ” will be asking Jeb! about that tomorrow.
j/k
They don’t get it..for every action taken, a reverberating sledgehammer will be directed towards them! Read that CALPERS would shift out of stocks…said it was the top??? Really? Since when has a pension fund called the end of a bull market…never…this is all GLOBALONEY…like the advertisers for Extreme Media pulling ads…really shows the power of the various multinationals. Keep it up Fools and watch how Trumpers roll. Moore was never my cup of tea, but Alabamans will elect him going away…don’t much like strangers coming out of the woodwork.
Maybe they have been given the heads up that the market is going to be taken down.
President Trump through the years!
4:07 min clip
Well done. Thanks for posting.
Hurry home, Mr. President! We miss you!!
xxxooo
You can’t make this up:
We’re paying millions of dollars a year for their Senate staff…and they want us to do their work for them?
What’s the matter — they don’t trust their own staff?
What is media matters so powerful?
LikeLike
Soros funded
LikeLike
Cant we do anything about it?
LikeLike
Is David Brock still alive?
LikeLike
Dancing with the Sauds
Steyn on Fox
November 13, 2017
https://www.steynonline.com/8251/dancing-with-the-sauds
The Gateway Pundit and Thomas Wictor say the latest Moore accusation is based on a fake yearbook signature. I think they have a good point: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/fake-analyst-says-judge-roy-moore-signature-inside-gloria-allred-accusers-yearbook-forged/
In addition to some of the letters / numbers looking different, some more recent Roy Moore signatures I have seen look different then what this lady is claiming, although that could be due to this being 40 years ago.
Why would someone have a yearbook signed just before Christmas when yearbooks don’t come out until the end of the school year? Who would think to bring a yearbook from the previous school year to have signed anyway? I need suspicious cat for this one.
President has not stopped for a minute since he was elected. It has been go go go go go. He is just blazing all over the globe making the case for America. I do not think I have ever felt this kind of admiration and respect for any President in my lifetime. I have never listened to every speech a President has give, but I listen to his. I listened to every campaign speech he gave– I have never done that before. Plus- I think he is very very funny….He is a happy Warrior !
He is an Enigma. I’ve never seen someone accelerate at life as they get older. He’s doing more now, and seemingly with the same energy, than he did 30 years ago. He’s in his 70’s and one of the most visibly hard working men on the Planet. On top of that, all the stuff he’s doing MATTERS. He’s not just digging ditches or cooking hamburgers, he’s making decisions and doing work that helps the entire world, as the USA succeeds so will the rest of the world by example.
It’s amazing to watch.
He is 1 million times more hard working than those in the hill.
I wish OAN had better coverage, I’m seeing all these fine folks on the board getting let down by Fox again and it’s a shame. I stopped watching Fox a year ago and haven’t looked back but I can see where people want to watch something and don’t have many choices.
Lombard’s Body Language on the latest “victim”:
As a woman who has – like many women- been harrassed/assaulted/intimidated by men thruout my lifetime, starting at age TWELVE for God’s sake, I take no pleasure in throwing these women and their allegations under the bus.
But this seems like, excuse me, a SET UP, from MULTIPLE directions.
