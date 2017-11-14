20,295 Miles Later – President Trump Arrives Back At White House…

Air-Force-One had to be flying super fast to arrive at Joint Base Andrews at 8:17pm EST.
.
I added video of the previous presser at the bottom:
Here’s the presser video from earlier:
so is there anything to the fact trump left early and they flew a bit faster than normal? just curious why Trump seemed to want to get back a little early besides being exhausted … but the man never seems to rest. Either way welcome home POTUS 45
We always fly faster on the go-home leg. Plus traveling east means a nice push from the jet stream this time of year.
Yep.. one particular time we did it back in 9 1/2 hours from Norita to LAX…. but the way there was a looong 12 1/2 hours… courtesy of a real strong Jet Stream that dipped low towards SoCal.
Ha! OMG! Loved going TO Norita from NY…the first class lounge used to have this incredible self serve Sapporo Beer tap, with a fabulous frozen beer glass fridge. I remember planning business trips with colleagues coming in from other places
to ‘Meet at Norita for Sapporos’. Fabulous days!!
Big Jake, as Dorothy said, “There’s no place like home.” (Wiz. of Oz)
More than likely so he can get back to D.C. and get to bed and get back on a normal schedule. He packs his schedule to the brim unlike a certain predecessor and so he needs to be up and at ’em at 5:30am or whatever insane time of the day he wakes up.
Trump bids the sun good morning when it rises and wishes it good night when it sets.
🦁❤️🦁
What a tremendous relief to see Trump waling across the WH lawn!
Have been waiting for this video foe an hour.
I’m sure I had lots of company.
Saw where there were numerous jihadi threats on Trump in the Phillipines. It could be he left early just to throw things off…a head fake.
He didn’t leave early, he left on time. Something caused the meetings to run several hours late.
He left TRex to finish up.
He stayed an extra day from what I read.
Yup. “made it back in about 18 hours” He missed his lovely bride 😉
No dilly-dally. Time is money.
The speed of sound is 767 mph. AF1 did 600+. Is there a speed limit up there?
Just the news I was anxiously awaiting; our President Trump is back home!
It’s calming to know he’s back…
Look out DC—–Daddy is home !!
I was just thinking of that expression from mom, “Just WAIT until your father gets home”.
Dabig…indeed…we can relax a bit.
I love this man! One of a kind!
He is a force of nature. May God keep President Trump and his family safe today and every day🙏🏼
AMEN MISS KITTY.
JIM YOU MAKE ME SMILE😀
(I love your enthusiasm)
Thank you!
God bless President Trump 🙏
God bless America 🇺🇸
I can sleep well tonight knowing our beloved President is back at the WH! Thank you 🙏 God for taking care of our President while in Asia.
LikeLiked by 20 people
It will be a better night sleep knowing our Leader is back to lead the charge.
I hope you have some good econ news to report soon too.
Thank you Lord for answering all our prayers for this trip. Safety and success , among others.
Atlanta Fed will revise their forecast tomorrow! Currently have 4th Quarter at 3.3%.
I always love when something comes out in the numbers that they can’t quite explain.
LOL!
fleporeblog, I had no fear for him in Asia but always a lot of fear for him here because of those who hate America and Trump and want to overthrow our country. I pray every night that he and the whole family be safe and we win and MAGA sooner than later because we are facing a somewhat formidable enemy but they also don’t realize how formidable we are to save our country from them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well said!
Carrie, rest assured, God is still sovereign… Never fear.
If not, I have one less excuse.
Thank God President Trump is back safely.
Pray you sleep well every night…
… you are such a gift to all of us!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
Thank you God for taking care of him and thank you Secret Service.
I bet they are exhausted!!!!!
I have to admit I was a bit nervous when he was in the Philippines. Just my jitters there…
YAY! hope we get a tweetstorm in the morning 🙂
⭐️⭐️⭐️
❤️❤️
Who is this Jennifer Jacobs?
That’s PRESIDENT TRUMP!
Remember it!
That was my first thought too, Minnie! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Jacobs is part of Mockingbird…………………..
Geez, yes, ur right, Minnie.
She’s obviously a ‘dopey loser’.
Geez.
What I find funny is that Sundance posted a tweet from Acosta whining because their plane was refueling in HI when POTUS landed – LOL
guess he didn’t make the cut to ride with the big kids
Jennifer Jacobs is the reporter attached to WH from Bloomberg.
Sometimes she is good but of course, she is a hack.
She does post terrific pics though.
Welcome Home, Mr. President!
Thank God you are back home, safe and sound.
It’s called the jet stream. It’s good for more than 100 knots on the tail when headed eastbound this time of year.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I hate these leftist operatives in the media.
And I wish they would kick them off of AF1.
LikeLiked by 12 people
From 35,000 feet without a parachute!
flepore…you know, since they are all in free fall anyway
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Big Jake, I’m really just curious……. Why do you suppose they didn’t factor the jet steam when they made the ETA announcement early this morning?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s nice when you can slip into it for a while, but you can’t really count on where it will be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was just curious because he was a couple hours early and my flights are never even a couple minutes early. 😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fighting a headwind can be a real bummer.
But getting a tailwind is usually a good thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never expected to get home one or two hours before you thought you would crawl in!!!!! Made for wonderful weekends!
Well, in the airline world of old we used to over-block our times so we were not late. It allowed us to make up time if we got behind due to some delay.
Also as mentioned, winds are not constant. There is variation. We use “85% Boeing Winds” for planning but they’re only an average. Today I made it to Bermuda from Houston about 20 mins ahead of schedule on a planned 3:40 flight. Hawaii to D.C. is much longer, hence more chance to shave time off the total.
Thank you both for the info.
Much appreciated!!
And then were you punished and kept from deplaning? I have had that happen a few times, too. It is frustrating!
Commercial flights slow down as long as the schedule is intact.
He, he…
You bet. Always so glad to get home early from a long haul!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I’ll join the choir. I’m beyond relieved President Trump is finally safely back home. It’s time to put the take the swamp to task like the unruly children they really are.
LikeLiked by 10 people
So what.
He’s been in the spotlight for the last 12 days…isn’t that enough?
Sheesh.
Like a BOSS!!!!! He rips his tie off, runs down the stairs of AF1, slips into the Beast, pecks on the cheek to Barron, hugs and kisses to Melania, a slip of a Diet Coke, a comfy lounge chair and….TWITTER!!!!!!!
Welcome home, President Trump!!!!!!!
Why did he need to be home so fast?
Hmmmm?????
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
We shall see – the anticipation is delicious!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
To answer the MSM current burning question of course. “Mr. President do you think Judge Moore should step out of the race”? “Mr. President, do you think Judge Moore should be denied his Senate seat if he Does win”? “Mr. President, do you think Judge Moore ………. ……..
Nope not buying that….
Okay, then help an old lady out and give me a link to real Q so I can find out.
I’m n good at snooping around /pol I gets lost. 😬
Only concern yourself with the first 3 posts in this thread
http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/149485163
Lots of info linked in just those 3
TY Ziiggii
Awesome, Mr. President !!!!!!!!! Welcome HOME!!!!!!!!!!!! We missed you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Why do some see a conspiracy in everything?
Because sometimes there is!
What a relief. Thank you God 🙂
Yes, donna. Thank you Lord.
What a relief! Thank you God 🙂
YES, double-post worthy!
👍😁
Welcome Home!
God Bless you and your team on all your hard work.
Good night all.
Can a guy just come home? Glad you are home President Trump! Job well done.
Yes but GEOTUS seemed more like
then say someone who is homesick….
Huh?
Hmm how to answer…
Firstly, sorry I forgot where I was (not /pol/)
Secondly, GEOTUS =POTUS
Finally
Rabbit = https://youtu.be/d79Kn_te3cs
lol ziig (forgot where I was) – I thought this was a Q reference 😉
It is
😉 drop pills wherever the opportunity allows
LikeLiked by 1 person
meme on!
You see the latest crumbs (9:30ish)?
Them are hard pills to swallow for many a true Patriot!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉see my reply below😉
Glad to see some have decided to take the plunge into the rabbit hole!
Still just lurking in the bullpen. Wonder though, if the White Wizard (JA) is White Rabbit.
Nah… but he is one of the “Wizards and Warlocks” IMHO!
Has anyone seen Q’s latest breadcrumbs? (posted at 9:30ish)
If not, that is why /pol/ was chosen – to many would say “Horse pucky! To much conspiracy theory…”. The masses aren’t ready for everything that has been brought into the faint light, but one day very soon all things will be brought out into the full sunlight and most will either fold under the strain or will finally stop bucking against that gut feeling they’ve had for years….
Maybe “Big announcement” next week will shed much light.
Or tomorrow?
Rabbit is glowing, they say!
Well if you were stuck on a jet with these losers called “reporters” wouldn’t you turn up the burners and get home fast? I emailed the loser Jennifer Jacobs and blistered her. With her snarky comments about getting along with dictators. She needs to be replaced.
Welcome home – the swamp still stinks..in fact, it’s worse than ever. RINOs and Demons are feeling the heat. We have certainly missed your presence. Congratulations on representing us so well in Asia, and showing America’s true and honest face to the world. Everyone’s ready for the truth, and nothing but the truth.
Update: after McTurtle’s instructions to the Uniparty to condemn Roy Moore over a forty year old, unsubstantiated allegation of misconduct, we find out that Congress has paid out $15.2M dollars, secretly, over Congressional representatives’ sexual misconduct. Their rules require that any misconduct be reported WITHIN 180 days.
THE HYPROCRISY is sickening, and ICYMI, McConnell has offered up Roy Moore’s seat to General Sessions – he says General Kelly has been updated. This is a dangerous situation of Feds meddling in State affairs, against the will of the people. A bad deal.
Since when did Sessions become a general? Is there another person called Sessions?
LikeLike
The Atty General is typically referred to as General – as was General Holder (urp)
Well in all fairness, he is the ATTORNEY GENERAL!
It’s a common misnomer which some of the media have been using a lot more lately I’ve noticed. The “General” appellation refers to the general nature of the top federal attorney’s powers. It means that the Attorney General is vested with general, all-encompassing power to act on behalf of his/her client, as opposed to specific, narrow powers. So, the word “General” in “Attorney General Sessions” is actually supposed to be an adjective, instead of a noun. It’s an attribute, not a rank, if that helps…. 🙂
You state:
“Congress has paid out $15.2M dollars, secretly, over Congressional representatives’ sexual misconduct. Their rules require that any misconduct be reported WITHIN 180 days.”
Would you expound on this?
look up ‘speier congress harassment’ – she gave testimony to congress on this
What I want to know is WHY is this just now being made public? Funny how we never heard this money mentioned in the appropriation hearings, eh?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will do. You’re right, this is quite disturbing, to say the least. Not surprising, also a great tool for coaxing (blackmailing) those who show a reluctance to play the game. Thank you Regina
Yeah, our money…and our kids.
Was just watching this. And just remember, Speier has some dirt on her own skin, so I assume she is attempting to throw shade on another swamp vermin.
Jackie attempted to meddle in the unmasking with Schiff last year, so she has slime on her hands.
She was also in Guyana – she goes waaaay back. Also hired the Awans…there’s something afoot with her blabbing all of a sudden.
Apparently Senate and House are implementing required sex-ed (anti harassment training) – another bill we get to pay. Maybe this sort of thing could be sorted out during their campaigns, and then we wouldn’t waste the money of sending senseless idiots to be “our voice” in Congress.
Just awful!!
Thought I’d also pass this along. Don’t want to post the video, it’s off topic. On YouTube released today: ‘Congress Grants Itself Immunity From Paying Sexual Harassment Claims! Dick Morris TV: Lunch ALERT!’
you know about this?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franklin_child_prostitution_ring_allegations
Just curious. Where would congress get 15.2 million dollars for defending congressmen? The taxpayers? Yes, the taxpayers.
Our president is in such good shape. His brisk walk after all that travel is amazing, to me.
Welcome home, Mr. President. Greatly relieved to see you back on U.S. soil. So proud and grateful for your outstanding representation of our country on this trip! 🙂
⭐️⭐️⭐️
I’d also like to thank his staff that were with him. They’re 24/7 too. Well done and gals!
Is it just me, or do the Marines who have duty for Air Force One and Marine One seem to perform a crisper salute, make a tighter pivot and turn, stand taller? Ditto the military guards at the White House? They MUST know that our POTUS totally respects them. And knows how to salute!
Nope not just you…. them’s are the cream of our crop!
Ziiggii…yes, just magnificent men. Love to watch them.
Indeed!
They know they are respected and return, in kind.
🇺🇸GratItude❤️Respect🇺🇸 for ALL military, active, retired, MIA and deceased.
President Trump has the most correct, prescise, and, dare I say, sincere, salute of any leader I’ve observed.
When I was in the Navy, I sensed that neither Johnson nor Nixon gave a rip-flip about the military. When I got out, Navy reenlistment was at 6%.
I was thinking the same thing about how fast he got back. Normally, Hawaii to East coast is almost 10 hours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
And of course, God bless America!
Obama would have stopped over in Hawaii for a week of R&R after such a trip, and his sycophants in Congress and the media would have patted him on the back and said he deserved it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
cheaper – always watching the bottom line
Maybe…. maybe security issues?
yeah- just read the crumbs you pointed out (thank you!)…rethinking my thought
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it is…but maybe there was someone in HI that PDJT wanted to have a word with?
I dunno.
Those mid-air refuelings are not without risk, so I have heard that they are used only when absolutely necessary.
When did BO ever “stop over to refuel”?
I honestly don’t know…the media covered for him all the time, so I really didn’t follow his travels all that closely.
Refueling in the air is dangerous. It’s much safer to refuel on the ground.
AF1 is ran by seasoned Chair Force peeps…. mid-air refuels are like a walk in the park.
I may be wrong on this, but my instinct tells me that in-flight refueling of Air Force One (or of any aircraft, for that matter) probably carries a higher (though still low) risk factor, as opposed to landing to refuel, and so is treated as a reserve capability instead of SOP. I’m sure that the AF1 pilots keep current on their practice, but the procedure is likely there as a contingency only, and not used unless necessary.
Even on 9/11 AF1 landed at Barksdale AFB in Louisiana to fuel up.
There’s a fascinating article on Politico that details the day of 9/11 on board Air Force One:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/were-the-only-plane-in-the-sky-214230
“Col. Mark Tillman (AF1 captain): I went down to the tarmac to see about having the plane refueled. We could carry 14 hours of fuel. I wanted 14 hours of fuel. I was worried that they weren’t going to have enough fuel trucks, but it turned out we’d happened to park over a hot refueling tank they used for bombers. This civilian is arguing with our crew, “The fuel pits are only authorized for use in time of war.” This Air Force master sergeant—God bless him—overhears this and roars, “We are at war!” He whips out his knife and starts cutting open the cover. That defines to me what the day was like.”
Air Force One is almost never refueled in mid-air. One exception was when GW visited Iraq in 2003.
Interestingly. there is some controversy because supposedly to save $$ the White House cut the in-flight refueling capability from the planned new Air Force One!
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2017/09/26/dunford-white-house-cut-in-flight-refueling-on-next-air-force-one/
Keeping that capability is important. Sometimes it’s safest up there.
As for refueling mid-air, large birds like AF1 create a substantial bow-wind that pushes up the tail of the tanker, it’s very awkward to fly that way.
I see what you did there. +++
+++To whom was this in reference to?+++
waiting with baited breathe…
Was meant to be a reply to you above friend.
EXCELLENT News!!
TY, Sundance 👍
Zzzzzz
Welcome home, Mr. President! We missed you. Get some rest and God Bless you and your family.
Niagara, somehow I think he got a lot of work done on the planes but just needs time to go over the work and make any changes he feels are necessary. The man’s mind never stops!
Oh, I wasn’t talking about the President’s work not getting done. I was talking about all the time that Congress p!ssed away not doing the work they should have been doing on the budget, taxes, immigration, etc.
Welcome home, Mr. President. We are impressed and grateful for the tremendous progress made on this trip, but we’re so very glad you’re home. You are surrounded by prayers and love 24/7, no matter where you are.
“… wings as eagles…”
Isaiah 40:31
But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.
Isaiah 45:1
This says the LORD [Jehovah] to His Anointed…”
Praise be to Adonai…
Amen and Amen!
Amen.
Have a peaceful night’s sleep and Pleasant Dreams, Mr. President.
Glad to have you back.
Welcome home Mr. President. Thank you for your great service to humanity.
I also want to thank Sundance very much for all of the great analysis and information that was shared with us while POTUS was traveling. I hope you can catch up on your sleep soon.
I am very glad he is home. Somehow I think he will look very chipper in the morning. That’s just our Prez. I hope Sundance gets some well deserved rest, too, but I look for new posts when I wake up tomorrow. Our two energizer bunnies. Thanks again, Sundance, for the taking us on the orient express!
Awwww…. What a man, what an incredible manly man! Bounding down AF1 stairs, sans usual tie, headed home to lavish your love and company on your son and wife. How happy you all must be tonight. 😊🌷
Mr President, your loyal American Deplorables are happy & relieved to have you back home, back on the blessed soil of the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. 🇺🇸
We are overwhelmed with all you accomplished on this trip for this great country and all its people. Thanks to Sundance here at the Treehouse, we were able to follow you around on your extended visit abroad. We saw, heard and beamed at all that took place with you representing the USA as our incredible President. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
We followed along and beamed with pride at your beautiful wife’s elegance and grace. Our stunning FLOTUS is more than anyone could ever hope for. You are an electrifying couple, full of concern, sincerity and class. ❤️❤️❤️
We are ever grateful to God for you, your wife, your family and your team as you work to Make America Great Again. 🙏🏼🦁👠
Congratulations on a job done exceedingly well. 👍🏼
Thank you, Sir. God bless you, and God bless America. 🙏🏼🇺🇸
We are grateful also to America’s littlest Ambassador, Arabella!
If they were flying at Military altitude, 50k” or so, they could catch quite a tailwind coming this way across the Pacific.
Thank you Lord Jesus for keeping our beloved President safe and sound. Whew, I’m so glad he’s back home.
Pres Trump is like a good dad who goes out and works super hard for his family to bring home the bacon. He’s doing it all for us!!!
I’m so proud of him!!!
Thank You God for blessing us with him and thank You for keeping him safe.
Glad he is home too–they just had a 5.4 earthquake in South Korea!
