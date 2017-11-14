20,295 Miles Later – President Trump Arrives Back At White House…

Posted on November 14, 2017 by

Air-Force-One had to be flying super fast to arrive at Joint Base Andrews at 8:17pm EST.

.

I added video of the previous presser at the bottom:

Here’s the presser video from earlier:

159 Responses to 20,295 Miles Later – President Trump Arrives Back At White House…

  1. Doug says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    so is there anything to the fact trump left early and they flew a bit faster than normal? just curious why Trump seemed to want to get back a little early besides being exhausted … but the man never seems to rest. Either way welcome home POTUS 45

    Reply
  2. FL_GUY says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Just the news I was anxiously awaiting; our President Trump is back home!

    Reply
  3. dianeax says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    I love this man! One of a kind!

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Thank you!

    God bless President Trump 🙏
    God bless America 🇺🇸

    Reply
  5. Regina says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    YAY! hope we get a tweetstorm in the morning 🙂

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Who is this Jennifer Jacobs?

    That’s PRESIDENT TRUMP!

    Remember it!

    Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Welcome Home, Mr. President!

    Thank God you are back home, safe and sound.

    Reply
  8. Big Jake says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    It’s called the jet stream. It’s good for more than 100 knots on the tail when headed eastbound this time of year.

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I’ll join the choir. I’m beyond relieved President Trump is finally safely back home. It’s time to put the take the swamp to task like the unruly children they really are.

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Reply
  11. Ziiggii says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Why did he need to be home so fast?

    Hmmmm?????

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Awesome, Mr. President !!!!!!!!! Welcome HOME!!!!!!!!!!!! We missed you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  13. mot2grls says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Why do some see a conspiracy in everything?

    Reply
  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    What a relief. Thank you God 🙂

    Reply
  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    What a relief! Thank you God 🙂

    Reply
  16. G3 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Welcome Home!
    God Bless you and your team on all your hard work.
    Good night all.

    Reply
  17. mot2grls says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Can a guy just come home? Glad you are home President Trump! Job well done.

    Reply
  18. filia.aurea says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Welcome home – the swamp still stinks..in fact, it’s worse than ever. RINOs and Demons are feeling the heat. We have certainly missed your presence. Congratulations on representing us so well in Asia, and showing America’s true and honest face to the world. Everyone’s ready for the truth, and nothing but the truth.

    Update: after McTurtle’s instructions to the Uniparty to condemn Roy Moore over a forty year old, unsubstantiated allegation of misconduct, we find out that Congress has paid out $15.2M dollars, secretly, over Congressional representatives’ sexual misconduct. Their rules require that any misconduct be reported WITHIN 180 days.

    THE HYPROCRISY is sickening, and ICYMI, McConnell has offered up Roy Moore’s seat to General Sessions – he says General Kelly has been updated. This is a dangerous situation of Feds meddling in State affairs, against the will of the people. A bad deal.

    Reply
  19. CoffeeBreak says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Our president is in such good shape. His brisk walk after all that travel is amazing, to me.

    Reply
  20. jahealy says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Welcome home, Mr. President. Greatly relieved to see you back on U.S. soil. So proud and grateful for your outstanding representation of our country on this trip! 🙂

    Reply
  21. Concerned Virginian says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Is it just me, or do the Marines who have duty for Air Force One and Marine One seem to perform a crisper salute, make a tighter pivot and turn, stand taller? Ditto the military guards at the White House? They MUST know that our POTUS totally respects them. And knows how to salute!

    Reply
  22. Joe S says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I was thinking the same thing about how fast he got back. Normally, Hawaii to East coast is almost 10 hours.

    Reply
  23. Regina says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    I hope he rips the GOPe a new one for meddling in the election

    Reply
  24. Deb says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Thank you God for protecting our President and helping him have a save and successful trip. God bless everyone who worked so hard to make this trip such a success. And God bless the President and his family as they all carry the burdens that must be carried to MAGA!

    And of course, God bless America!

    Reply
  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Obama would have stopped over in Hawaii for a week of R&R after such a trip, and his sycophants in Congress and the media would have patted him on the back and said he deserved it.

    I’m sure the President is well aware of all the work that did NOT get done while he was away. It should be an interesting week indeed as he starts to kick some butts and clean up the mess Congress has made of his agenda.

    Reply
  26. WonkoTheSane says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I see what you did there. +++

    Reply
  27. LafnH2O says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    EXCELLENT News!!
    TY, Sundance 👍
    Zzzzzz

    Reply
  28. Ghostrider says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Welcome home, Mr. President! We missed you. Get some rest and God Bless you and your family.

    Reply
  29. Carrie2 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Niagara, somehow I think he got a lot of work done on the planes but just needs time to go over the work and make any changes he feels are necessary. The man’s mind never stops!

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 14, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      Oh, I wasn’t talking about the President’s work not getting done. I was talking about all the time that Congress p!ssed away not doing the work they should have been doing on the budget, taxes, immigration, etc.

      Reply
  30. JC says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Welcome home, Mr. President. We are impressed and grateful for the tremendous progress made on this trip, but we’re so very glad you’re home. You are surrounded by prayers and love 24/7, no matter where you are.

    Reply
  31. mj_inOC says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    “… wings as eagles…”

    Isaiah 40:31
    But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

    Isaiah 45:1
    This says the LORD [Jehovah] to His Anointed…”

    Praise be to Adonai…
    Amen and Amen!

    Reply
  32. sunnydaze says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Have a peaceful night’s sleep and Pleasant Dreams, Mr. President.

    Glad to have you back.

    Reply
  33. B Woodward says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Welcome home Mr. President. Thank you for your great service to humanity.

    I also want to thank Sundance very much for all of the great analysis and information that was shared with us while POTUS was traveling. I hope you can catch up on your sleep soon.

    Reply
  34. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I am very glad he is home. Somehow I think he will look very chipper in the morning. That’s just our Prez. I hope Sundance gets some well deserved rest, too, but I look for new posts when I wake up tomorrow. Our two energizer bunnies. Thanks again, Sundance, for the taking us on the orient express!

    Reply
  35. NewNonna!!! says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Awwww…. What a man, what an incredible manly man! Bounding down AF1 stairs, sans usual tie, headed home to lavish your love and company on your son and wife. How happy you all must be tonight. 😊🌷

    Mr President, your loyal American Deplorables are happy & relieved to have you back home, back on the blessed soil of the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. 🇺🇸

    We are overwhelmed with all you accomplished on this trip for this great country and all its people. Thanks to Sundance here at the Treehouse, we were able to follow you around on your extended visit abroad. We saw, heard and beamed at all that took place with you representing the USA as our incredible President. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    We followed along and beamed with pride at your beautiful wife’s elegance and grace. Our stunning FLOTUS is more than anyone could ever hope for. You are an electrifying couple, full of concern, sincerity and class. ❤️❤️❤️

    We are ever grateful to God for you, your wife, your family and your team as you work to Make America Great Again. 🙏🏼🦁👠

    Congratulations on a job done exceedingly well. 👍🏼

    Thank you, Sir. God bless you, and God bless America. 🙏🏼🇺🇸

    Reply
  36. Maquis says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    If they were flying at Military altitude, 50k” or so, they could catch quite a tailwind coming this way across the Pacific.

    Reply
  37. Snow White says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Thank you Lord Jesus for keeping our beloved President safe and sound. Whew, I’m so glad he’s back home.

    Reply
  38. EncouragingWords says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Pres Trump is like a good dad who goes out and works super hard for his family to bring home the bacon. He’s doing it all for us!!!
    I’m so proud of him!!!
    Thank You God for blessing us with him and thank You for keeping him safe.

    Reply
  39. Cathie says:
    November 15, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Glad he is home too–they just had a 5.4 earthquake in South Korea!

    Reply

