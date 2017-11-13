November 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #298

Posted on November 13, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to November 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #298

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Harry Lime says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

    From Gateway Pundit

    On Sunday evening, Bloomington police scrabbled to the Mall of America after a man stabbed two people inside Macy’s.

    Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman.

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Nov 19, 2012 Tweet

    Like

    Reply
  6. Tmonroe says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:33 am

    “Let young boys wear tutus and high heels if they want to, Church of England says”

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/13/let-young-boys-wear-tutus-high-heels-want-church-england-says/

    “Under-18s who say they have been born in a body which does not match their gender are not offered surgery, but are sometimes given hormones which suppress pubertFigureseleased to the Mail on Sunday earlier this year suggest that more than 800 children are receiving this treatment . Critics say that the medical risks are not well-enough understood.”

    Yet, PC priorities from the infantile minds running the asylum are winning the day in way too many quadrants.

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Like

    Reply
    • Harry Lime says:
      November 13, 2017 at 12:40 am

      A quick shot of U.S. carriers USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz, and USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific on their way to carry out joint military exercises with the navies of Japan and South Korea. That’s some serious firepower!

      Like

      Reply
  8. Garrison Hall says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:34 am

    DJT may well one of the most significant presidents in the history of our nation. When the stories are told, and the histories written, however, the treachery of the current senate and its obvious collective decision to work against the Trump presidency will also be remembered. But while President Trump’s desire to make our country great again will be honored, the names of the senators who are working against him will also be remembered—in shame.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Like

    Reply
  10. Patriot1783 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:40 am

    The real reason why Brazile wrote her book, to clear the slate of Hillary Clinton once and for all. Probably with the blessing of the rest of the Democratic (what’s left of it) party.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/paper-hillary-clintons-2020-comeback-ruined-forever/

    Like

    Reply
  11. The Popcorn Tape says:
    November 13, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Remember when Trump said he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hillary’s criminal acts?

    What if Robert Mueller is doing just that?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s