November 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #298

Who’d of ever thunk that Piers Morgan would become a voice of sanity in the MSM? Nice to see though.
From Gateway Pundit
On Sunday evening, Bloomington police scrabbled to the Mall of America after a man stabbed two people inside Macy’s.
Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman.
This was a botched robbery according to Police.
The trustworthiness of twin cities police spokesman on issues with a PC problem is always in question.
What was he trying to steal…their heads?
Police presser…
This happened a little over one year ago at Mall of America…
Nov 19, 2012 Tweet
“Let young boys wear tutus and high heels if they want to, Church of England says”
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/13/let-young-boys-wear-tutus-high-heels-want-church-england-says/
“Under-18s who say they have been born in a body which does not match their gender are not offered surgery, but are sometimes given hormones which suppress pubertFigureseleased to the Mail on Sunday earlier this year suggest that more than 800 children are receiving this treatment . Critics say that the medical risks are not well-enough understood.”
Yet, PC priorities from the infantile minds running the asylum are winning the day in way too many quadrants.
A quick shot of U.S. carriers USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz, and USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific on their way to carry out joint military exercises with the navies of Japan and South Korea. That’s some serious firepower!
DJT may well one of the most significant presidents in the history of our nation. When the stories are told, and the histories written, however, the treachery of the current senate and its obvious collective decision to work against the Trump presidency will also be remembered. But while President Trump’s desire to make our country great again will be honored, the names of the senators who are working against him will also be remembered—in shame.
The real reason why Brazile wrote her book, to clear the slate of Hillary Clinton once and for all. Probably with the blessing of the rest of the Democratic (what’s left of it) party.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/paper-hillary-clintons-2020-comeback-ruined-forever/
Remember when Trump said he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hillary’s criminal acts?
What if Robert Mueller is doing just that?
