Keurig Coffee Maker Joins Growing List of Business Idiots on Parade…

Apparently a company that makes fancy coffee urns, Keurig, has made a business decision to enter the corporate graveyard filled with carcasses of the inherently stupid. Starbucks, Macy’s and the NFL examples not withstanding, you just gotta laugh.
When you focus on the economics of enterprise, and see yet another company choosing to enter the foray of social justice virtue signaling as part of their “brand image”, you have to wonder if business schools are no longer teaching common sense.
I cannot imagine sitting down with a T-Chart, brainstorming promotional ideas, and coming to a decision that isolating a massive part of the electorate from your product is anything but abject stupidity. Alas:
Dear Keurig Team Members,
You are likely aware that Keurig became the focus of some media attention over the weekend related to a tweet issued from our official Twitter account on Friday. The tweet announced the withdrawal of advertising from “Hannity” in response to comments made on his program last week that were viewed as controversial by many of our consumers. This is to provide you with full transparency on the situation, our lessons learned and our path forward.
Like most consumer-oriented companies, Keurig’s media purchases are driven by delivery of ratings for our target consumer audience. We also have a defined set of programming guidelines to ensure we deliver our advertising in the right programming environment and protect our brand from objectionable content.
The fact is, our consumer demographics match well with live news programming, which is why we advertise on nearly all cable news channels, ranging from MSNBC to Fox to CNN, all of which will continue. However, given the dynamic nature of news, we always need to evaluate that programming environment on a real-time basis.
The catalyst for the current situation was commentary made by Sean Hannity on his TV and radio programs last week, which sparked a significant number of consumer complaints directed to us as advertisers on his TV program. Hannity himself later apologized for his comments in his own tweet: “As I said on TV tonight, I apologize when I misspoke and was not totally clear earlier today.”
In most situations such as this one, we would “pause” our advertising on that particular program and reevaluate our go-forward strategy at a later date. That represents a prudent “business as usual” decision for us, as the protection of our brand is our foremost concern.
However, the decision to publicly communicate our programming decision via our Twitter account was highly unusual. This gave the appearance of “taking sides” in an emotionally charged debate that escalated on Twitter and beyond over the weekend, which was not our intent.
I want you to know the decision to communicate our short-term media actions on Twitter was done outside of company protocols. Clearly, this is an unacceptable situation that requires an overhaul of our issues response and external communications policies and the introduction of safeguards to ensure this never happens again. Our company and brand reputations are too valuable to be put at risk in this manner.
The nature of social media and the internet news environment is that stories like this explode, and generally do not disappear quickly. Given the circumstances, we wanted to reach out and communicate with you directly so you understood our position and the protocols we have in place.
I apologize for any negativity that you have experienced as a result of this situation and assure you that we will learn and improve going forward. As we all know, the external environment is changing rapidly. We need to dial-up our speed and responsiveness to stay ahead of these developments and we will.
Sincerely,
Bob
BOB GAMGORT
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
I have a simple message for Bob. Trump is POTUS, just get over it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have another message for Bob…You’re a dumb ass loser!
Way to destroy your brand, which will now be known as Not OK Cups.
Who knows Bob, maybe you could get the KKK to endorse you to turn things around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
..and an additional message for Bob…two words, and it ain’t Merry Christmas.
LikeLike
“Like most consumer oriented companies, Keurig”s media purchases are driven by delivery of ratings for our target audience.”
This is manifest BS.
The last two ratings charts I have seen have shown Hannity’s show to be #1 overall !!
Who do these people think they are kidding???
LikeLiked by 4 people
apologize to your employees for a stupid decision. How about apologizing to your conservative customers and to Hannity for swallowing a bunch of false nonsense and believing it?
Until then its back to Mr Coffee for me
LikeLiked by 7 people
but it’s a non apology. And
They never actually fired the idiot for …
“the decision to communicate our short-term media actions on Twitter was done outside of company protocols.”
but um yeah, we’re not advertising on Hannity
LikeLike
Ever notice how boycotts by liberals never work, and boycotts by conservatives do?
LikeLiked by 6 people
It seems that people who live in their parents’ basement do not have that much purchasing power
LikeLiked by 4 people
While we were at Wharton together President Trump and I co-authored a paper that titled “Don’t Kill Your Whole Company Because One Whiny Liberal Complains”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Really? How cool! 💎
LikeLike
You two were right.
LikeLike
Idiots…..
Best to keep your mouth shut and to stay to the right……always.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great Sign, a true SJW intelligence.
LikeLike
I once had a customer stop me at the bottom of the stairs and ask, “Are these the stairs going up?” Here’s Your Sign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The next Podesta Group?
LikeLike
“Given the circumstances, we wanted to reach out and communicate with you directly so you understood our position . . .”
I read that whole thing and it was never made clear what their position is, they just talked around and around the topic of making clear their position … which seems to be that they are unhappy that their advertising decision was made public via a tweet. Hunh. I was already boycotting Starbucks products, now Keurig makes the list.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what I got out of it; not that it was a bad decision, but that decision was made public.
Frankly, I don’t understand why anyone who knows what good coffee tastes like would use a Keurig type machine. I mean, you have to buy these little cups of stuff with no choice of what you want to drink. I like organic, medium roast, decaf…I think that might leave me with one choice with a Keurig??? I don’t have one but have been to friends who have them…I just don’t get it. What’s the point?
LikeLike
You can get refill cups…little cartridges that you can fill yourself, with whatever type of coffee grinds you like.
I have a Keurig that has been gathering dust in our garage, because I don’t like the way it wastes coffee grinds.
It was a gift from my husband.
I tried using it for a while, but gave up on it.
Shooting hot water quickly through those little cup/cartridges does not ‘brew’ the grinds, and doesn’t make for a very good quality of coffee, IMO.
LikeLike
I read the whole thing, too, and thought to myself, “What the hell did he just say?” If ole Bob sent that wonder of a word salad to “clarify” things for his employees, he missed the mark by a bunch.
LikeLike
What he say?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Shut up and:
Play football! (NFL)
Sell coffee!! (Keurig)
Do what department stores do!! (Macy’s, Target)
And along comes another business on a suicide mission:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good bye fresh!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thoughts exactly! My mom gave me a mailer with a decent discount in it, and I was thinking about checking it out. Nice of them to lead with their politics-first model.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Using Hannity to virtue-signal…not cool.
I had to look up what ‘HelloFresh’ is or does.
It’s one of those groceries-in-a-box companies…where they send you the ingredients for a meal, in a box.
LikeLike
Thank you – for saving me the trouble, I thought maybe it was a cat product.
LikeLiked by 1 person
$$$$
LikeLiked by 1 person
apologies were to the employees not to the offended consumers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love my Keurig and was going to buy another for Christmas, not now, or ever. There are other good Pod brewers out there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
also, be advised, Black Rifle Coffee Company sells cups…delivered in a box that looks like an ammo box!
Tip: while their coffee is competitively priced, their shipping is steep. If you can estimate consumption, you can end-run this charge by joining their auto-ship program, which significantly reduces the shipping charge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Smart cat, stupid human.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Yeah ok Bob, were you the brain to pull advertising from one of the most popular network news show whose ratings leave others in the cellar just shy of 7 weeks from Christmas 🙄
Bet Santa and bonuses will be a little sparse this year for the Keurig Team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blah Blah Blah Blah.
Sincerely,
Bob from keurig
Sure sounds like a ‘jake from state farm’ moment to me
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cuisinart make a super 14 cup coffee maker.
Cheaper than Keurig and makes better coffee.
LikeLike
It’s not Hannity’s or our fault the Dems dreamed up the Dirty Dossier on the Judge….what have those people been drinking?
LikeLike
Crappy K cup coffee
LikeLike
It’s funny to me. I use one of those cheap one cup cone holders to make my one cup of coffee in the mornings. I was just recently thinking I would give myself a Keurig for Christmas. Not Now – whew, they saved me money. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the fix..A Company run by VETERANS….
Black Rifle Coffee
LikeLiked by 1 person
hear, hear
LikeLike
It’s too late to apologize. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSM3w1v-A_Y
LikeLike
And then there’s this:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-13/coming-soon-to-washington-an-anti-trump-hotel-for-liberals
LikeLike
They’re just scared. That’s it. They’re scared of the social justice movement and the social justice movement knows it. Like most corporations they’re also most likely run by people with a deficient “liberal education” who don’t understand or cannot imagine the intellectual and moral options they have as Americans and individuals. Their corrupted “liberal” education has both cheated them of this true liberalness of possibility, because actively thoughtful and intellectually capacious individuals are the foremost threat to the spread and dominion of leftism. And Leftism won’t allow that. So it’s really very simple. Fear plus incapacity. So what happens — like robots, they fall back on the gobbledygook of public relations lingo to save them. It could have been so simple. If they’d simply reaffirmed American principles of fairness and actual justice (after all, they owe their existence to the American free market and rule of law), and stood by that, they would have been fine.
LikeLike
The title to this story was bang-on Sundance!
How many times does this need to happen before these foolish executives understand the ‘Trump Curse’ is real? Taking sides with your brand against a yuge and fiercely loyal crowd like the MAGA coalition is going to cost you money… A LOT of money… and a lot of business that you may never recoup. Think long and hard before jumping on the idiot bandwagon.
LikeLike
Well NOW it’s as clear as mud LOL
What is Keurig’s stance now? For or agin Moore (and innocent man). For or agin Hannity? I guess Hannity is OK most of the time.. but not when he says something that some SJW disagrees with.. even just a single complainant?
Regardless…. how MANY Hannity viewers would be inspired to not buy products advertised in the breaks throughout his show?
Has ANYBODY in the Keurig company ever done any market research? Do adds placed during Hannity hour increase or decrease sales.
LikeLike
Two coffee companies down. One excellent replacement right here:
Fyi, super spicy video, copied from facebook.
LikeLike
I hate those stupid little stupid cups.
They’re stupid.
That stuff isn’t coffee.
That reminds me, time to order more real coffee:
http://www.blackriflecoffee.com
LikeLike
Buy a simple glass plunger, spend your money on top quality beans. I guarantee a more satisfying caffeine experience.
LikeLike