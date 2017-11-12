Summit Leadership – ASEAN Opening Ceremony (Video)…

The opening ceremony of the ASEAN summit is always a little goofy with the cross-handed handshake and group photograph:

The bilateral one-on-one meetings between the leaders, and upper tier delegations, of nations are where the consequential stuff happens. Most of the rest of the summits are relationship building, networking and information for public broadcast.

.

10:15am / 9:15pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull of Australia – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines. [Duration 1 hr]

11:50am / 10:50pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines (Host of ASEAN) [Duration 1 hr]

12:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT attends the 5th U.S.-ASEAN Summit – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.

3:30pm / 2:30pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines.

Advertisements