Summit Leadership – ASEAN Opening Ceremony (Video)…

The opening ceremony of the ASEAN summit is always a little goofy with the cross-handed handshake and group photograph:
The bilateral one-on-one meetings between the leaders, and upper tier delegations, of nations are where the consequential stuff happens. Most of the rest of the summits are relationship building, networking and information for public broadcast.
10:15am / 9:15pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull of Australia – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines. [Duration 1 hr]
11:50am / 10:50pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines (Host of ASEAN) [Duration 1 hr]
12:55pm / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT attends the 5th U.S.-ASEAN Summit – Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.
3:30pm / 2:30pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines.
Well the “Quad” met (US, Japan, India and Australia) first time since 2007 (because of Chinese objections and Zero caving) in Manila
Here are the readouts:
US: https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2017/11/275464.htm
India: http://mea.gov.in/press-releases.htm?dtl/29110/IndiaAustraliaJapanUS+Consultations+on+IndoPacific+November+12+2017
Japan: http://www.mofa.go.jp/press/release/press4e_001789.html
Australia: http://dfat.gov.au/news/media/Pages/aus-india-japan-us-consultations-on-the-indo-pacific.aspx
Mouthpiece in Beijing had this to say:
“Many in Beijing believe Trump will be an unreliable partner for India. “I see nothing coming from Trump’s Indo-Pacific strategy,” says leading strategist Shen Dingli. “The Indo-Pacific has always been free and open. Oceans can’t be divided. China is an Indian Ocean player, and the Indian Ocean doesn’t belong to anyone-to China, India or the US. Obama’s work will be undone by Trump, and all Trump is doing will be undone by his successor. By wasting American time, energy and resources, they are successfully bringing China to the top of the world.”
Having a laugh at Mr Shen.
http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/east-asia-india-asean-summit-act-east-policy-pm-modi/1/1085613.html
A2, China has to sound offended as well as illogical because they know India has progressed a lot over the past few decades. Yes, we are changing from the Obama garbage, Shen, and moving on to protecting America just as you are protecting China. Frankly, Xi is far better in understanding and working with America, while you rant and rave. Many Asian countries today are at the point of good to great industries, so a lot of competition between them and us. Wake up and smell the green tea, Shen, because you are now on a moving ship!
I think our President hit a nerve, with his “you should do what is best for your country” statements to all those countries.
China’s Belt & Road program could hit some snags if countries take that advice to heart, and turn down China’s fake ‘benevolence’ to come into their countries and take over their natural resources.
And yeah, Shen’s comment is laughable.
Our President really stands out in that lineup, doesn’t he.
He’s hard to miss.
Rainbow Socks looked a little…awkward…didn’t he.
Lol😄, Rainbow Socks looked like a school kid standing there waiting for his class photo to be taken.
The Shrimp Club meets the President of the United States.
Justin from Canada…oh boy, is he out of place or what? love his stance > photo…this guy probably has a mirror in his pocket. Just waiting until the flashes stop to move. YUCK.
If we had not had ozero in the past, we would not be able top properly sympathize with our Canadian friends.
How embarrassing.
A lot of small hands and feet in that bunch.😄
That crisscross arms thing is a goofy thing to do.
I wonder whose idea that was.
Good thing Pres Trump has long arms…and is such a good sport.
Pres Trump announces he’ll make big announcement on trade back at the White House on Wednesday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t wait to read the part of his schedule that says “the President boards Airforce 1 to return home”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
