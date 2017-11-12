November 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #297

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 8 people
Chinese people on the street comment on President Trump’s visit.
“Trump is more honest than Obama.”
“I believe his policy will be more constructive.”
“I wish President Trump a successful trip to China.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
..reset, resist yeah I can see how she might get those two mixed up..
LikeLike
She probably did mean to say ‘overcharged’. You know dang well she was already wheeling-N-dealing to steal something. Doesn’t matter what, she just likes stealing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
That’s the funniest damn thing ever. I LOVE OUR PRESIDENT!
And Libtard heads are exploding!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And the whole world saw it, LOL!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is pissed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bannon is fired up and we deplorables are full up to the gills
with treacherous swamp monsters and media demons.
LikeLike
Brass & Class!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Let’s not forget about building the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Charlie Kirk can’t shake the right/left paradigm. Republican politicians owe their seats to a donor class that feasts off tax money. A revenue neutral tax cut isn’t a cut at all. Republicans hope and pray they get drubbed next year. They want off the hot seat in the worst way. They aren’t ‘afraid of big bold reforms.’ They are trying to prevent them in the worst way. Total uniparty scumbags. Trump seems to targeting the money. It’s the only way to topple this system.
LikeLiked by 6 people
>Republicans hope and pray they get drubbed next year. They want off the hot seat in the worst way.<
And we can grant them their wish come the primaries.
That is when the real fight starts people! Primary these bums!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as the Repubs hold both Houses of Congress, they can’t “blame it on the Dems”. They need to lose fast to save their hides!
Too late, suckers, we already know who you are!
LikeLike
This it’s time for a list of who’s behind the President and who is not.
Then start targeting them. Write or call even if your out of State.
Look at what President Trump has done with not only very little help, but with people fighting him behind his back for the last year.
Enough is enough.
Look just at China. None of this would have been remotely thinkable to get done in the last 12 years.
Look at the ME. Countries not just backing us but helping to fight terrorist and stabilize the region.
Look at this country. GDP estimates are at 4.5 for the last quarter.
It’s time to clean house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why would they want reelection when all their avenues for wealth (above their $177K salary) have been shut down? The Republicans want what the Democrats want; return to the corrupt system that made them all billionaires.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reminder – Honor Our Military Veterans and
Boycott The Anti-American NFL, Games and Players Today, November 12th, Veterans Day Weekend
National total boycott of the NFL is planned for Today – Sunday, November 12th, Veterans Day Weekend.
The NFL and All of their players have proven to be completely Anti-American by disrespecting our Flag and Veterans.
Boycott all football telecasts. All fans, all ticket holders, are asked to stay away from attending or viewing any NFL games on Sunday, November 12th; let the NFL play to empty stadiums.
Pass this post along and remind all your friends and family. Honor our military, some of whom came home with the American Flag draped over their coffin. And honor, respect and appreciate Our Law Enforcement Police.!
And, Continue with the weekly boycott of televised games, but let’s make this a day the owners, coaches, players, sponsors and advertisers will notice.
Help Trump MAGA – Make America Great Again.!
This Military Wife Tells It Like It Is – NFL You’re Boycotted.!
Video 03:46 Minutes Sep-2017;
Boycott all NFL football telecasts. All fans, all ticket holders, are asked to stay away from attending or viewing any NFL games on Sunday, November 12th 2017; let the NFL play to empty stadiums. And, Continue with the weekly NFL, ESPN, CNN, Sponsors and Advertisers, boycott of televised games, but let’s make this Veteran’s day a day the owners, coaches, players, sponsors and advertisers will notice. NFL Boycott
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m just sad I can’t boycott what I’m already not watching.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good Take Geraldo
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, and the media will never say so… They are too busy lying about him dumping his fish food
LikeLiked by 6 people
And then, when they saw how GREAT it was going, they decided not to show it at all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
*****
He gets it.
LikeLike
We have the best POTUS dont we?
Sending us tweets from above for Saturday meme day!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fresh Trump clips
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mitt Romney says that Roy Moore should be considered guilty until proven innocent.
Mittens: Remember during your 2012 campaign when cowardly Sen. Harry Reid LIED when he proclaimed on the Senate floor that you hadn’t paid your taxes ?? (A Senator is immune from libel laws when speaking in the Senate, so he can LIE without liability). Did you think you should be considered guilty until proven innocent??
Mittens, you are a traitorous SCUMBAG.
NOTE: After the campaign, when asked by a reporter if he regretted lying about Romney’s taxes, Reid replied, “It worked, didn’t it?”
LikeLiked by 11 people
If I had a son, he would look like Mitt Romney.
– Maximilien Robespierre
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of all the things I’ve done politically, I’m most ashamed that I helped in anyway with the Romney campaign, however late and begrudgingly I eventually did help out. I swore I’d leave the Republican party if Mittens ever became the nominee (I was a Huckabee supporter in 2008, so my disdain for Mittens runs deep) but trying to keep Obama from a second term warped my sense of right and wrong. I’m convinced that under Mittens skin lives a reptillian creature waiting to crawl out and attack America. Go away Mittens!!!
LikeLike
If you are in the mood to see just exactly who Mitt Romney is, go to his Facebook page and read the most self-righteous, sanctimonious and arrogant writing ever! HE is the moral authority of the world, in his view.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a big LOSER and is in the history books as a LOSER.
He knows it, we all know it and that’s why he pretends to be wise.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Closing out Veterans Day. Love to all:
LikeLiked by 14 people
Wow Sundance! That was VERY moving!! Thanks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow is right. Made me cry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was late posting this & want to re-post for anyone who lost someone in the Vietnam War.
WALL OF FACES
The Wall of Faces connects a face and a story to each of the more than 58,300 names on The Wall. Collected photos are displayed online at VVMF’s Wall of Faces which features a page for each person whose name is on the Memorial. These pages allow family and friends to share memories, post pictures and connect with each other. The photos will also be displayed in the future Education Center at The Wall.
To see the Wall of Faces, go to: http://www.vvmf.org/thewall
For information on how to submit a photo, go to: http://www.vvmf.org/how-to-submit
LikeLiked by 8 people
*****
LikeLike
Sending a great big THANK YOU and many hugs to all our Veterans. Thank you for your service and for all the sacrifices you all have made for our freedom. 🇺🇸👍👍👍😘
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Most laudable comments and rigorous appreciation for our” man for all seasons * of the people by the people always for the people President Don Trump was lamented by The Republic of south Korea adoration of Leader of the world. The defense calls no further witnesses motion to modify #MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most laudable comments and rigorous appreciation for our” man for all seasons * of the people by the people always for the people President Don Trump was lamented by The Republic of south Korea adoration of Leader of the world. The defense calls no further witnesses motion to modify #MAGA
LikeLike
Man how stupid are these left leaning companies? To pull ads from the most popular news anchor a month before Christmas? Has Keurig not been watching what has happened to NFL, CNN, etc, etc?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/keurig-caves-media-matters-faces-boycott-backlash-outraged-sean-hannity-fans-dropping-ads/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I buy my coffee on sale in a can. The price difference is amazing from pods to making your own.
I do have both. Sometimes I’ll use a refillable pod and make one cup.
But since coffee is my staple drink. 50 to 65 cents a cup is out.
All sold in store brands go on sales every week.
1.99 to 2.99 a can. Good for a week of coffee.
LikeLike
Jeanine Pirro
Opening Statement
LikeLiked by 1 person
This actually was and “explosive” opening statement from Judge Jeanine.
She nails it, about what the Organized Left is really doing right now.
It’s well worth watching.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Let’s see….something REALLY big is going to happen tonight….Did I get that right?
LikeLike