In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

51 Responses to November 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #297

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:20 am

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      November 12, 2017 at 1:39 am

      Chinese people on the street comment on President Trump’s visit.

      “Trump is more honest than Obama.”
      “I believe his policy will be more constructive.”
      “I wish President Trump a successful trip to China.”

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. cycle1 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Brass & Class!

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:25 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

    • starfcker says:
      November 12, 2017 at 12:45 am

      Charlie Kirk can’t shake the right/left paradigm. Republican politicians owe their seats to a donor class that feasts off tax money. A revenue neutral tax cut isn’t a cut at all. Republicans hope and pray they get drubbed next year. They want off the hot seat in the worst way. They aren’t ‘afraid of big bold reforms.’ They are trying to prevent them in the worst way. Total uniparty scumbags. Trump seems to targeting the money. It’s the only way to topple this system.

      • Tejas Rob says:
        November 12, 2017 at 12:50 am

        >Republicans hope and pray they get drubbed next year. They want off the hot seat in the worst way.<

        And we can grant them their wish come the primaries.

        That is when the real fight starts people! Primary these bums!

      • sunnydaze says:
        November 12, 2017 at 12:54 am

        As long as the Repubs hold both Houses of Congress, they can’t “blame it on the Dems”. They need to lose fast to save their hides!

        Too late, suckers, we already know who you are!

    • areyoustillalive says:
      November 12, 2017 at 12:52 am

      This it’s time for a list of who’s behind the President and who is not.
      Then start targeting them. Write or call even if your out of State.

      Look at what President Trump has done with not only very little help, but with people fighting him behind his back for the last year.
      Enough is enough.

      Look just at China. None of this would have been remotely thinkable to get done in the last 12 years.
      Look at the ME. Countries not just backing us but helping to fight terrorist and stabilize the region.
      Look at this country. GDP estimates are at 4.5 for the last quarter.

      It’s time to clean house.

    • brh82 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Why would they want reelection when all their avenues for wealth (above their $177K salary) have been shut down? The Republicans want what the Democrats want; return to the corrupt system that made them all billionaires.

  9. TexasRanger says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Reminder – Honor Our Military Veterans and

    Boycott The Anti-American NFL, Games and Players Today, November 12th, Veterans Day Weekend

    National total boycott of the NFL is planned for Today – Sunday, November 12th, Veterans Day Weekend.

    The NFL and All of their players have proven to be completely Anti-American by disrespecting our Flag and Veterans.

    Boycott all football telecasts. All fans, all ticket holders, are asked to stay away from attending or viewing any NFL games on Sunday, November 12th; let the NFL play to empty stadiums.

    Pass this post along and remind all your friends and family. Honor our military, some of whom came home with the American Flag draped over their coffin. And honor, respect and appreciate Our Law Enforcement Police.!

    And, Continue with the weekly boycott of televised games, but let’s make this a day the owners, coaches, players, sponsors and advertisers will notice.

    Help Trump MAGA – Make America Great Again.!

    This Military Wife Tells It Like It Is – NFL You’re Boycotted.!

    Video 03:46 Minutes Sep-2017;

    Boycott all NFL football telecasts. All fans, all ticket holders, are asked to stay away from attending or viewing any NFL games on Sunday, November 12th 2017; let the NFL play to empty stadiums. And, Continue with the weekly NFL, ESPN, CNN, Sponsors and Advertisers, boycott of televised games, but let’s make this Veteran’s day a day the owners, coaches, players, sponsors and advertisers will notice. NFL Boycott

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Good Take Geraldo

  11. Gil says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:31 am

    We have the best POTUS dont we?
    Sending us tweets from above for Saturday meme day!

  12. TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Fresh Trump clips

  13. fred5678 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Mitt Romney says that Roy Moore should be considered guilty until proven innocent.

    Mittens: Remember during your 2012 campaign when cowardly Sen. Harry Reid LIED when he proclaimed on the Senate floor that you hadn’t paid your taxes ?? (A Senator is immune from libel laws when speaking in the Senate, so he can LIE without liability). Did you think you should be considered guilty until proven innocent??

    Mittens, you are a traitorous SCUMBAG.

    NOTE: After the campaign, when asked by a reporter if he regretted lying about Romney’s taxes, Reid replied, “It worked, didn’t it?”

    • blakeney says:
      November 12, 2017 at 1:23 am

      If I had a son, he would look like Mitt Romney.
      – Maximilien Robespierre

    • MAGAbear says:
      November 12, 2017 at 1:42 am

      Of all the things I’ve done politically, I’m most ashamed that I helped in anyway with the Romney campaign, however late and begrudgingly I eventually did help out. I swore I’d leave the Republican party if Mittens ever became the nominee (I was a Huckabee supporter in 2008, so my disdain for Mittens runs deep) but trying to keep Obama from a second term warped my sense of right and wrong. I’m convinced that under Mittens skin lives a reptillian creature waiting to crawl out and attack America. Go away Mittens!!!

    • brh82 says:
      November 12, 2017 at 1:44 am

      If you are in the mood to see just exactly who Mitt Romney is, go to his Facebook page and read the most self-righteous, sanctimonious and arrogant writing ever! HE is the moral authority of the world, in his view.

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        November 12, 2017 at 1:53 am

        He is a big LOSER and is in the history books as a LOSER.
        He knows it, we all know it and that’s why he pretends to be wise.

  14. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:45 am

  15. sundance says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Closing out Veterans Day. Love to all:

  16. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:56 am

  17. horns1313 S M says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Most laudable comments and rigorous appreciation for our” man for all seasons * of the people by the people always for the people President Don Trump was lamented by The Republic of south Korea adoration of Leader of the world. The defense calls no further witnesses motion to modify #MAGA

  19. Patriot1783 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Man how stupid are these left leaning companies? To pull ads from the most popular news anchor a month before Christmas? Has Keurig not been watching what has happened to NFL, CNN, etc, etc?

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/keurig-caves-media-matters-faces-boycott-backlash-outraged-sean-hannity-fans-dropping-ads/

    • areyoustillalive says:
      November 12, 2017 at 1:52 am

      I buy my coffee on sale in a can. The price difference is amazing from pods to making your own.

      I do have both. Sometimes I’ll use a refillable pod and make one cup.
      But since coffee is my staple drink. 50 to 65 cents a cup is out.
      All sold in store brands go on sales every week.
      1.99 to 2.99 a can. Good for a week of coffee.

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Jeanine Pirro
    Opening Statement

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 12, 2017 at 1:36 am

      This actually was and “explosive” opening statement from Judge Jeanine.

      She nails it, about what the Organized Left is really doing right now.
      It’s well worth watching.

  21. citizen817 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:48 am

  22. Remington..... says:
    November 12, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Let’s see….something REALLY big is going to happen tonight….Did I get that right?

