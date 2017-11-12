Live Broadcast President Trump Speech To ASEAN Summit – Manila Philippines 11:30pm EST

President Donald J. Trump will begin to wrap up his extended 11-day visit to Asia with a speech during the ASEAN Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.

The President’s remarks are scheduled to take place at 11:55pm (U.S. EST). However, live-streams should activate at approximately 11:30pm (or earlier)

White House Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

NOTE: President Trump has also added *dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to his remaining schedule:

•3:30pm (local) / 2:30am (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines

•5:00pm / 4:00am THE PRESIDENT participates in an embassy meet and greet – Manila, Philippines

•6:30pm / 5:30am THE PRESIDENT has *dinner with Prime Minister Turnbull – Manila, Philippines

