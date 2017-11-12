Live Broadcast President Trump Speech To ASEAN Summit – Manila Philippines 11:30pm EST

President Donald J. Trump will begin to wrap up his extended 11-day visit to Asia with a speech during the ASEAN Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.
The President’s remarks are scheduled to take place at 11:55pm (U.S. EST). However, live-streams should activate at approximately 11:30pm (or earlier)
NOTE: President Trump has also added *dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to his remaining schedule:
•3:30pm (local) / 2:30am (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India – Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Manila, Philippines
•5:00pm / 4:00am THE PRESIDENT participates in an embassy meet and greet – Manila, Philippines
•6:30pm / 5:30am THE PRESIDENT has *dinner with Prime Minister Turnbull – Manila, Philippines
The next summit that the USA hosts, all attendies should have to wear a Make America Great Again hat.
Except for Justine. Let him have his pink pussy hat. He can match pink socks to it.
I want to see McConnell, Ryan and McCain wear a MAGA hat too 🙂
i like your thought here lol.
Look at the pic… Trump really is heads above them ; ) Except for maybe Canucklehead.
The things President Trump has to do to be diplomatic .Those shirts are ghastly. Ill fitting and they need a good iron. Cant imagine Trump wearing anything that creased in private.
Oh I agree, but much better than some photos I have been looking at from past summits.
H/T Rumpole2
The custom was established in 1993 when former US President Bill Clinton handed out bomber jackets to his counterparts. It has since become a tradition in the following years and a highlight of the often serious meetings.
Yeah…. I remember now… but had to google to remind myself that BILL CLINTON started it
And what a plonker George W (and the rest) was back in 2006
Trump got off lightly… he needs to QUIT these dangone daft meetings now….
Agreed. Bomber jackets look pretty good on people, but these other items? Not so much.
Ya Bill actually did good. Ha
Snarc…
LMAO at your add-ins. Oh my.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is wearing a Barong- it is actually a fine linen shirt that is embroidered and lose fitting for comfort– it is so dang hot in the Philippines your clothes literally stick to you. Wearing a suit and tie or tight fitting clothes makes you want to off yourself. It is considered the national dress of the Philippines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The pageantry of this whole trip has been amazing… they have really rolled out the red carpet for President Trump. Sadly, it seems like President Trump is treated with a deeper respect and admiration than he is treated in the US by people that I shall not even bother to name.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The president, now running more than an hour late, departed his hotel at 12:55 for a second time today, to travel the short distance to the Philippine International Convention Center.
He is scheduled to meet Rodrigo Duterte and take part in the US-ASEAN summit.
http://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-wh-travel-pool-report-4-1820383917
Why two tries? No report about it in the link.
Oh…two meetings and back to the hotel in between? Sounds a bit much. Hmm.
He must be exhausted I hope he caught a nap!
I was wonderig about that… would not be surprised. I have done the same under those circumstances.
And wondering…
Thank you for posting this; have been going back and forth between the different ‘live’ links.
The Trilateral meeting between Trump, Abe and Turnbull went long… that’s why the ASEAN remarks are late starting:
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s great to be with Prime Minister Turnbull and Prime Minister Abe of Australia and of Japan. You know them well; I know them well.
We’ve had many meetings. We’re having another one right now, primarily focused on trade, North Korea, other subjects. But we’re very far along. The dialogue has been very good, I think, for all countries. And we look forward to the continuation of that dialogue.
Mr. Prime Minister, would you like to say something?
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Thank you, Mr. President. It is great to be with you and Prime Minister Abe. We’re working very closely together. We’ve got the same values and the same focus on ensuring that the North Korean regime comes to its senses and stops its reckless provocation and threats of conflict in our region.
Peace and stability have underpinned the prosperity of billions of people over many decades, and we’re going to work together to ensure we maintain it.
PRIME MINISTER ABE: (As interpreted.) So for three of us, the immediate challenge is the issue of North Korea. And also, three very close partners with each other — Japan, the United States, and Australia — share fundamental values, as well as strategic interest.
So I do hope that we are going to have a meaningful discussion, particularly on the issue of North Korea so as to ensure regional peace and stability.
And also, I think the key for us is to ensure very close trilateral cooperation so as to bring peace and stability on the ground. So I do look forward to having a very productive discussion with the two leaders.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: In addition, a lot of things are happening on trade. And I’ll be announcing pretty much what happened here, and also with other meetings, including China and South Korea and lots of other places. We’ll be announcing that, for the most part, in a statement. I’ll make it from the White House, as opposed to from here. We’ll probably do that on Wednesday. We’ll give you a chance to sleep. Because the press, I have to tell you, I’m very impressed — you’ve stayed with us. You were able to hang in there. I’m very proud of you. (Laughter.) But it’s not finished. Steve, it’s not finished. You have one day left.
Q (Inaudible.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: But see, we care for you. So we’ll be making —
Q Mr. President —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Excuse me, we’ll be making a statement when we get back from the White House sometime during Wednesday. And it will be a very complete statement as to trade, as to North Korea, as to a lot of other things.
We’ve made some very big steps with respect to trade, far bigger than anything you know, in addition to about $300 billion in sales to various companies, including China — that was $250 billion and going up very substantially from that.
But we’ve made a lot of big progress on trade. We have deficits with almost everybody. Those deficits are going to be cut very quickly and very substantially.
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Except us. (Laughter.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Except with you. You’re the only one. (Laughter.) And if I check it, I’ll probably find out that was —
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Oh, no. It’s real.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So we’ll be making a major statement on Wednesday. And this has been a very fruitful trip for us and, also, in all fairness, for a lot of other nations. The way they’ve treated us, the respect that Japan and China and South Korea, in particular — because we went there — have treated us has been really a great respect for the people of our country, the people of the United States.
And we very much appreciate it, I will say that. It was red carpet like nobody, I think, has probably ever received. And that really is a sign of respect, perhaps, for me a little bit, but really for our country. And I’m very proud that.
So we’ll be making a statement on Wednesday. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you very much.
END 11:15 A.M. PHT
I will be grateful when it’s wheels up back to the USA. I don’t like like him in the Philippines. Too dangerous. May God bless you President Trump and bring you home safe.
Reports in Australian political blogs is that President Trump cancelled his meeting with ‘aussie’ P.M. Malcolm Turnbull (We can’t stand the UN Installed self serving turd!), so it who knows what’s really going on.
Also, the Parliament Turnbull is heading is crumbling under a great many M.P.’s being found to be ineligible to have even run for election due to having Dual Citizenship!
Australia’s Traitors to the West are in desperate need of a thorough Trumpening!
