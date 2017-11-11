Saturday November 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

16 Responses to Saturday November 11th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Caturday!

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:17 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:18 am

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers!

  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:34 am

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    November 11, 2017 at 12:39 am

  8. ZurichMike says:
    November 11, 2017 at 1:04 am

    For Veterans’ Day (Remembrance Day in the UK), I offer this stirring traditional hymn “I Vow to Thee My Country”. The text and music soar to the heavens:

