November 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #296

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Robert Mueller’s Coup D’etat.?
Mueller’s sealed indictments in Washington DC now number 34, with and additional 50 in eastern Virginia.
It seems like something BIG is brewing.
However, if Robert Mueller sells us out and those indictments don’t bring down the DNC-Clinton-Podesta crime cartel it will be time to march in the streets.
Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him
Full Story:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/deep-state-and-democrat-nightmare-far-left-groups-flocking-to-trump-as-assaults-to-his-presidency-continue/
https://www.larouchepac.com/20170927/robert-mueller-amoral-legal-assassin-he-will-do-his-job-if-you-let-him
Fox News & SGTreport Video 05:20 Minutes Published 9-Nov-2017;
New World Order NWO Corrupt Deep State Shadow Government Democrat Complex MSM Hillary Clinton Foundation and Crime Machine Pay-For-Play MSM Main Stream Media Propaganda Barack Obama James Comey Uranium-One John and Tony Podesta Group DNC Debbie Wasserman Schultz Imran Awan Brothers Spy Ring Special Council Robert Mueller Rod Rosenstein Andrew McCabe Eric Holder Loretta Lynch Susan Rice Samantha Powers Glenn Simpson Fusion GPS Donna Brazile Trump Russia Dossier Bernie Sanders Michael Flynn
LikeLike
“Economic Security Is
National Security”
-Donald J Trump-
President of the United States
11/10/2017
LikeLiked by 4 people
Folks this entire Roy Moore setup tells me a few things! The Senate Rhinos 🦏 are absolutely frightened that when Roy wins, it will embolden our President’s base as well as Bannon to take out even more Rhinos 🦏 not only in 2018 but in 2020 and 2022. I still believe Dean Heller, Republican from NV, will walk away in early March. He maybe hanging on with the hope Roy loses which crushes the Bannon movement. If McDaniel announces he is running in MS, Incumbent Rhino 🦏 Wicker may also step down or get primaried.
They are also petrified that Moore joins the Big Club with his guns cocked and loaded. The secrets may just start getting out.
They see this opportunity to lay traps anytime they want to take someone out that is a threat to their way of life. It ALSO sets our President up in 2020 to have another group of women come out with every type of lie in the book. That is their ultimate target 🎯!
They also want to neutralize our President from going out and campaigning for Roy Moore. If he does, they will paint him with a similar brush. I think our President will see how it plays out in the polls to determine what should he do.
I am so grateful Roy isn’t going anywhere! I know our Alabama Treepers have warned us about Moore and there may come a time I might have to eat crow but this is so much bigger than eating crow. This is in many ways the ultimate fork in the road for our country.
Roy Moore will win the Great State of Alabama by double digits! It won’t even be close!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Moore wouldn’t be the first religious hypocrite.
LikeLike
I hope you’re right, Flep…
We sure don’t need another Democrat Senator.
BTW, it’s RINO – Republicans In Name Only.
LikeLike
Fle, I suspect something else is at play. The repugs desperately want to lose one house of Congress. They are allergic to the sunlight MAGA and President Trump has shining on them. Easiest way to squirm out of this predicament is to become the minority party again, in either house. Failure theatre is much harder when you hold all the cards. Look at all the repugs screaming for Moore’s head. Over what? You can disqualify a man with THIS?
LikeLike
I sure hope you’re wrong, star. Trump needs both houses to push his agendas through.
LikeLike
it’s a shame that our President could not be in DC for his first Veteran’s Day remembrance, but it would be great if he could squeeze in a visit to the American Military Cemetery in Manila instead:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Omama Paid Fusion GPS $972,000 – Judicial Watch
OFA – Obama For America (now OFA “Organizing for Action.”)
Paid $972,000 Cash To
The Law Firm Perkins – Coie to Pay
Fusion GPS.?
Full Story;
http://thefederalist.com/2017/10/29/obamas-campaign-gave-972000-law-firm-funneled-money-fusion-gps/
Fox News 02:50 Minutes Oct-30-2017;
Obama Pays Fusion GPS Glenn Simpson, Christopher Steele Trump Russia Dossier, JW – Judicial Watch Tom Fitton, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and OFA – Obama For America (is now OFA “Organizing for Action.”).
Obama’s Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Secretly Paid Fusion GPS In 2016
Since April of 2016, Obama’s campaign organization has paid nearly a million dollars to the law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS to compile a dossier of unverified allegations against Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Glad to see some group following the money trail.
LikeLike
“They call him ‘Donald the Strong.’ They heap praise on his family. They fawn over his rapid-fire tweets. They have even created an online fan club.
“In America, President Trump faces a feisty press corps, damaging investigations into associates and sagging approval ratings.
“But in China, where Mr. Trump arrived Wednesday, he has acquired a legion of admirers who hail him as a straight-talking politician and business mogul with a knack for deal-making.
“They refer to him as ‘Uncle Trump,’ ‘Grand Commander’ and ‘Donald the Strong.’ After Mr. Trump’s visit to the Forbidden City on Wednesday with President Xi Jinping, one fan wrote on social media, ‘Long live Emperor Trump!’
“Mr. Trump’s Chinese fans praise his irrepressible style, his skill as an entertainer and his willingness to say what he thinks. Many also like the fact that he seems less inhibited than previous American presidents about recognizing China as a superpower and as an equal on the global stage.
“And after years of American presidents lecturing China on issues like political prisoners and democracy, many also say they are relieved to see a leader who seems to care more about making deals than idealism.”
https://constitution.com/trump-ends-new-nickname-china-trip/
LikeLiked by 4 people
With everything that is going on right now, Hannity has chosen to devote most of his last 2 shows to digging a deeper hole for Roy Moore and then jumping into it with him. Hey Sean, stop digging! You are walking right into the trap. For God’s sake, give it the 90 seconds it deserves, then get on to the real issues that affect our lives.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s a wind up doll. It’s nice to have people on our side, but I can only take so much of right media anyways. It’s as if I turn on radio or tv some days and it’s a repeat of the same show,same people and same issues of twenty years ago…I just tune the majority of it out..
I did read the answer by Moore a few minutes ago about dating younger women. It was bizarre and all of the questions should have been a simple NO or clear explanation…I don’t play along with the games and whatever happens with this or Congress happens..I’ve been done with the useless drama for a long time..I do appreciate Sundance though…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sean Hannity seeks the truth. Even about Republicans.
LikeLike
Regarding the Las Vegas video Tucker showed tonight, can anybody identify the exact location of that shot? Also, can anybody tell me how high a helicopter could be to produce that kind of wind on the ground?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is Tucker’s show:
And I found some interesting new news from the UK:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4946740/Bodycam-footage-shows-cops-advancing-Las-Vegas-killer.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
In honor of Veteran’s Day I remember family members, friends, and acquaintances who served our country in the most courageous way possible. Those who were and are Marines that I have known were always patriots and always duty bound for the goodness of America. If Robert Mueller turns out to be a protector of people against the best of interests of America’s people he will be the first EX Marine I have ever encountered and it will make me sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Truer words were never spoken.
Blessings to all this Veterans’ Day.
LikeLike
Boycott The NFL Sunday, November 12th, Veterans Day Weekend
National total boycott of the NFL is planned for Sunday, November 12th, Veterans Day Weekend.
Boycott all football telecasts. All fans, all ticket holders, are asked to stay away from attending or viewing any NFL games on Sunday, November 12th; let the NFL play to empty stadiums.
Pass this post along to all your friends and family. Honor our military, some of whom came home with the American Flag draped over their coffin. And honor, respect and appreciate Our Law Enforcement Police.!
Continue with the weekly boycott of televised games, but let’s make this a day the owners, coaches, players, sponsors and advertisers will notice.
Help MAGA – Make America Great Again.!
This Woman Tells It Like It Is – NFL You’re Boycotted.!
Video 03:46 Minutes Sep-2017;
Boycott all NFL football telecasts. All fans, all ticket holders, are asked to stay away from attending or viewing any NFL games on Sunday, November 12th 2017; let the NFL play to empty stadiums. And, Continue with the weekly NFL, ESPN, CNN, Sponsors and Advertisers, boycott of televised games, but let’s make this Veteran’s day a day the owners, coaches, players, sponsors and advertisers will notice. NFL Boycott
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is progress I like. We can’t keep recycling….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really believe the President took the book he was reading on Andrew Jackson to heart, but who am I kidding, he’s always been the type..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hollywood is literally imploding.
Equity markets are non-stop exuberant, albeit oversold. Unexpected GDP cancels out technical oversold. Like no major analyst predicted the crash in ’07, none of them are predicting this melt-up.
Chinese press is heaping praise on POTUS.
Melania never ever ceases to make me smile when I see her.
Good start, but on my wish list:
Finish off CNN. It’s hard watching a fish flail on the floor of the boat. Kill it off already, for the sake of everyone’s sanity.
Jail Lucifer. (we all know who I mean)
Force the Turtle to tender his resignation from the Senate for cause of incompetence.
Force Ryan to also tender his resignation. Don’t care the reason for this one.
You see? I’m not tired of winning. It’s addictive.
LikeLike