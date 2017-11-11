First Lady Melania Visits Alaska Military Families Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson…

First Lady Melania Trump left China and headed to Alaska. She visited military families and children at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and spent time with the kids talking about their activities. The entire base was abuzz with smiling faces:
our FIRST LADY IS A REAL CLASS ACT.
and one can tell SHE REALLY RELATES TO CHILDREN, JUST LIKE THE PRESIDENT DOES.
GOD BLESS HER AND THE PRESIDENT.
Best First Lady ever! 🙂
She even makes a pair of thick boots look graceful and feminine. Sigh.
Three snaps, indeed!
Those boots are totally cool-love the coat too (I used to have a similar one but grey-blue and did NOT rock it like FLOTUS!).
Love the outfit!
She even makes boots and a down coat look elegant.
Children always seem to immediately warm to her.
Really nice to see Melania so relaxed and happy after
all the formalities of the last few days , she’s a treasure !
