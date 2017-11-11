First Lady Melania Visits Alaska Military Families Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson…

Posted on November 11, 2017 by

First Lady Melania Trump left China and headed to Alaska. She visited military families and children at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and spent time with the kids talking about their activities. The entire base was abuzz with smiling faces:

7 Responses to First Lady Melania Visits Alaska Military Families Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson…

  1. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 11, 2017 at 1:32 am

    our FIRST LADY IS A REAL CLASS ACT.
    and one can tell SHE REALLY RELATES TO CHILDREN, JUST LIKE THE PRESIDENT DOES.
    GOD BLESS HER AND THE PRESIDENT.

  2. USA loves Melania says:
    November 11, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Best First Lady ever! 🙂

  3. ZurichMike says:
    November 11, 2017 at 1:38 am

    She even makes a pair of thick boots look graceful and feminine. Sigh.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    November 11, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Love the outfit!
    She even makes boots and a down coat look elegant.

    Children always seem to immediately warm to her.

  5. RyderLee says:
    November 11, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Really nice to see Melania so relaxed and happy after
    all the formalities of the last few days , she’s a treasure !

