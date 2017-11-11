Asia Trip Day #9 – Vietnam Concludes Then The Philippines For ASEAN Conference…

President Trump ends the final day of an official state visit in Vietnam prior to heading to Manila Philippines later tonight where the ASEAN conference will begin tomorrow.

On Sunday morning (Vietnam local time / Saturday Night U.S. Eastern), President Trump will participate in an official state welcome ceremony and official photo followed by a bilateral meeting with President Tran Dai Quang of Vietnam. The President will then participate in a business event.

Later in the morning, the President will deliver a joint press statement with President Quang of Vietnam (10:20pm U.S. EST). The President will then participate in a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam. The President will then participate in an embassy meet and greet.

The President will then depart Hanoi, Vietnam en route to Manila, Philippines. In the evening, the President will attend a special gala celebration dinner for the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

SCHEDULE BELOW:

9:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in a welcome ceremony and official photo – Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

9:20am / 9:20pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Tran Dai Quang of Vietnam – Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

9:50am / 9:50pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a business event. Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

10:20am / 10:20pm THE PRESIDENT participates a joint press conference with President Quang of Vietnam – Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

11:00am / 11:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam – Communist Party of Vietnam Headquarters, Hanoi, Vietnam.

11:55am / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam – Office of Government, Hanoi, Vietnam.

12:40pm / 12:40am THE PRESIDENT participates in an embassy meet and greet – Hilton Hanoi Opera Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam.

1:50pm / 1:50am THE PRESIDENT departs Hanoi, Vietnam en route to Manila, Philippines – Noi Bai International Airport.

6:00pm / 5:00am THE PRESIDENT arrives in Manila, Philippines. – Ninoy-Aquino International Airport.

7:30pm / 6:30am THE PRESIDENT attends a special gala celebration dinner for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – SMX Convention Center.

