Asia Trip Day #9 – Vietnam Concludes Then The Philippines For ASEAN Conference…

Posted on November 11, 2017 by

President Trump ends the final day of an official state visit in Vietnam prior to heading to Manila Philippines later tonight where the ASEAN conference will begin tomorrow.

On Sunday morning (Vietnam local time / Saturday Night U.S. Eastern), President Trump will participate in an official state welcome ceremony and official photo followed by a bilateral meeting with President Tran Dai Quang of Vietnam. The President will then participate in a business event.

Later in the morning, the President will deliver a joint press statement with President Quang of Vietnam (10:20pm U.S. EST). The President will then participate in a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam. The President will then participate in an embassy meet and greet.

The President will then depart Hanoi, Vietnam en route to Manila, Philippines. In the evening, the President will attend a special gala celebration dinner for the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

SCHEDULE BELOW:

9:05am (local) / 9:05pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT participates in a welcome ceremony and official photo – Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

9:20am /  9:20pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Tran Dai Quang of Vietnam – Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

9:50am / 9:50pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a business event. Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

10:20am / 10:20pm THE PRESIDENT participates a joint press conference with President Quang of Vietnam – Presidential Palace, Hanoi, Vietnam

11:00am / 11:00pm THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam – Communist Party of Vietnam Headquarters, Hanoi, Vietnam.

11:55am / 11:55pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam – Office of Government, Hanoi, Vietnam.

12:40pm / 12:40am THE PRESIDENT participates in an embassy meet and greet – Hilton Hanoi Opera Hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam.

1:50pm / 1:50am THE PRESIDENT departs Hanoi, Vietnam en route to Manila, Philippines – Noi Bai International Airport.

6:00pm / 5:00am THE PRESIDENT arrives in Manila, Philippines. – Ninoy-Aquino International Airport.

7:30pm / 6:30am THE PRESIDENT attends a special gala celebration dinner for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – SMX Convention Center.

10 Responses to Asia Trip Day #9 – Vietnam Concludes Then The Philippines For ASEAN Conference…

  1. fedback says:
    November 11, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    It’s all about chemistry

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. James W Crawford says:
    November 11, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Did we not expend blood and treasure to fight the communists in Vietnam?
    Did our leaders not squander that he’ll fought victory by abandoning South Vietnam?
    Why are we now aligning ourselves with them against China.
    US out if ASEAN!

    Like

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    November 11, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    God bless our President and the stamina he has to fight for all of us back home! It is absolutely amazing to watch him in action.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. FL_GUY says:
    November 11, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    It feels good to have a President and First Lady that we can be proud of. President Trump and First Lady Melania represent the Best of the USA and the Spirit of the USA. It aggravates me that President Trump has to go to foreign lands to get the respect and appreciation that he deserves and beautiful and kind First Lady Melania only gets coverage in the foreign press. I despise the toxic waste dump that is called the MSM.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. emet says:
    November 11, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I hope POTUS asks Pres. Duterte what paddock and his gf were up to in the Philippines

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    November 11, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    The Presser Mentioned is 10:20pm EST

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

