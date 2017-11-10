November 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #295

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

52 Responses to November 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #295

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • WSB says:
      November 10, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Very interesting that when the number of characters increases, PT beautifully knows how to fill. And his comments are closer to his normal speech pattern.

      Much better for the press, but I like the sharp tongue of the compressed version.

      Don’t stop tweeting, Mr. President!

  3. Sentient says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

    How are the deportations going?

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

  5. trumpfan1 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    this roy moore is getting alot of fire!!!!

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I drew this cartoon to help support and create awareness for the American Freedom Summit in March, 2018, Washington DC.

    Popular speakers are being lined up and they include Roger Stone, Jack Posobiec and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai(who will run for the US Senate against Elizabeth Warren).

    The American Freedom Summit is about inspiring everyday Americans to become more involved in building the MAGA vision. My cartoon shows them actively helping the president build a mountain of success.

  7. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:23 am

    This has been an outstanding and historic trip so far, but I’ll feel better when the President is back in DC to oversee the tax issue.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    We are becoming a “hoax nation”. False accusations is becoming a common occurrence.

    ———

    Air Force Academy discovers racial slurs were hoax, months after superintendent lauded for tough speech
    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/11/08/air-force-academy-discovers-racial-slurs-were-hoax-months-after-superintendent-lauded-for-tough-speech.html

    Excerpt:

    A racist message posted outside an Air Force Academy dorm in September was written by one of the alleged victims, the school confirmed Tuesday, casting blaring initial coverage of the incident — which lauded the school superintendent’s forceful reaction in an apparent bid to ding President Trump — in a new light.

    In a written statement Tuesday, the academy said: “We can confirm that one of the cadet candidates who was allegedly targeted by racist remarks written outside of their dorm room was actually responsible for the act. The individual admitted responsibility and this was validated by the investigation.”

  10. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:30 am

    the president is doing a GRAND JOB.
    it’s those two cabinet picks i’m NOT SATISFIED WITH going through confirmation right now.
    one for the VA, THE OTHER FOR HLC. BOTH ARE FOR OPEN BORDERS AND ONE SAYS WE OWE THOSE ILLEGALS.
    WHY CAN’T TRUMP PICK SOME REAL PATRIOTS INSTEAD OF THESE MORONS.

  11. joeknuckles says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I sure hope Hillary runs in 2020, if she’s not in jail. She can pull all the crap she wants to control the Democrat Party, but there is no way she will ever be elected in a general. Just think of how much fun it would be seeing her lose again.

  13. Patriot1783 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Ridiculous, dismissed juror calling the dentist that paid for menendez trips & perks just his friend? Yeah let’s just forget all the perks and favorable deals he received from a sitting US Senator 🙄

    http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new-jersey/2017/11/09/verdict-watch-anticipation-builds-menendez-trial/843829001/

  14. mot2grls says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Wow I just watched Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s interview on Shannon Bream’s program. If you get a chance, watch it. He didn’t pull punches. Quite excellent! Swoon.

  15. Pam says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:33 am

  16. Pam says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:34 am

  17. joeknuckles says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Joe Biden has admitted he doesn’t have the courage Trump has. Biden says he was afraid of running against Hillary. Her camp would have ratted him out on all his corrupt activity and that of his son.

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:36 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:38 am

    The Ingraham Angle 5min

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:42 am

  22. Garrison Hall says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Judge Moore is the victim of a Uniparty hit job. He has vowed to fight the “sexual harassment” accusations that have been made against him. Coming as they do just before the election, these charges have all the earmarks of exactly the kinds of dirty tricks both the establishment Democrats AND the establishment Republicans are known to practice. Personally, I strongly suspect that Mitch McConnell and the Uniparty establishment Republicans are behind this. They obviously did not want Judge Moore in the race to replace Sessions and, having been defeated in the primary by the new conservative insurgency, what is now happening to Judge Moore is very similar to how doddering Thad Cochran got elected in Mississippi. We should not be fooled by the Uniparty propaganda. I seriously doubt any of the accusations against Judge Moore at true. Judge Moore is right to fight against these all-to-obvious “Big Lies”.

    • blakeney says:
      November 10, 2017 at 12:44 am

      This is one of the oldest and most effective tricks in politics. Every hack in the business has used it in times of trouble, and it has even been elevated to the level of political mythology in a story about one of Lyndon Johnson’s early campaigns in Texas. The race was close and Johnson was getting worried. Finally he told his campaign manager to start a massive rumor campaign about his opponent’s life-long habit of enjoying carnal knowledge of his own barnyard sows.

      “Christ, we can’t get a way calling him a pig-#ucker,” the campaign manager protested. “Nobody’s going to believe a thing like that.”

      “I know,” Johnson replied. “But let’s make the sonofabitch deny it.”

      – From Hunter S. Thompson’s “Fear & Loathing: On The Campaign Trail ’72”

  23. citizen817 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:44 am

  24. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

    It’s getting worse in Germany…

