Friday November 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Thank you, Treepers, for your comments here at CTH. From A2 to Ziiggii and others that may not fall in that range, I appreciate your salient contributions.
When I haven’t seen someone for a long time, I pray you’re doing well and just surfing other sites. Your comments are a joy for me to read although I do confess that some days are shorter than others.
For Treepers in crisis, you’re always in my prayers. Sometimes, I’m unable to wrap my head around the problems you face. Thank you for letting your friends here pray for you and your loved ones. You are never a burden. I respect you a great deal.
Lurkers, new Treepers, welcome. This is a very special place. It’s always nice to see new faces here so don’t be shy about commenting.
God Bless all of my fellow Treepers and The Conservative Treehouse.
GOD BLESS ALL HERE.
and Tomorrow is our 242 year BIRTHDAY OF OUR MARINE CORPS.
SO SEMPER FI MY FELLOW MARINES.
AND GOD BLESS AMERICA AND OUR PRESIDENT.
Happy Birthday, Jim and Semper Fi to you my brother. (1970-1972).
Well folks, it appears to me anyway that the Washington Compost has sunk to a new low that even they had not previously reached with this accusation against Roy Moore. Of course, it’s impossible to know for sure whenever an accusation is first made about almost anything, but this looks just like the women coming out of the woodwork at the last momemt accusing Trump of misbehavior weeks before the election. And why does this BS continue to happen? Because none of the false accusers ever pay a price legally or finacially for making the allegations! In fact, many are paid well to make the accusations.
Notice the pattern of the attacks: it’s always mutliple women who for decades have all been silent about the alleged incidents. Makes it harder for the accused to defend themselves and gets many to think “gee, if it were just one person saying this maybe it’s not true, but 3 or 4 people?”. And bringing legal action against multiple people while running a political campaign isn’t an easy task.
If this story ends up having any merit to it I’ll eat crow, but I find it unfathomable that a man who has been in some of the most highly covered media stories and has run for and held numerous high profile public offices could go on for this long and never have these allegations come up prior to just a month before his election and just when the name on the ballot can’t be changed. If you’re a conservative of consequence who actually stands for something, whether Trump or any other potential office holder, be prepared for this kind of BS ‘cuz the left has no level they won’t stoop to. None.
