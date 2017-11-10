Asia Trip DAY #8 Schedule: President Trump in Vietnam – Da Nang and Hanoi…

On Saturday morning, President Donald J. Trump will attend an APEC economic leaders meeting retreat. Later in the morning, the President will participate in a family photo. The President will then attend a working luncheon. In the afternoon, the President will attend a second APEC economic leaders meeting.

The President will then depart Da Nang, Vietnam en route to Hanoi, Vietnam. In the evening, the President will attend a state banquet.

.

SCHEDULE (*NOTE* The President is now exactly 12hrs ahead of U.S. EST)

9:00am (local) / 9:00pm (U.S. EST) THE PRESIDENT attends an APEC economic leaders meeting retreat, Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Da Nang, Vietnam.

11:35am / 11:35pm THE PRESIDENT participates in a family photo, Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Da Nang, Vietnam.

11:50am / 11:50pm THE PRESIDENT attends a working leaders luncheon, Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Da Nang, Vietnam.

1:45pm / 1:45am THE PRESIDENT attends a second APEC economic leaders meeting retreat, Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Da Nang, Vietnam.

4:10pm / 4:10am THE PRESIDENT departs Da Nang, Vietnam en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, Da Nang International Airport.

5:45pm / 5:45am THE PRESIDENT arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam, Noi Bai International Airport

8:05pm / 8:05am THE PRESIDENT attends a state banquet, International Convention Center, Hanoi, Vietnam.

