Thursday November 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A brief word about all the recent tragedies in view of the light of Eternity.
Every one of those people meeting a sudden end believed they would be sleeping in their beds that night.
Instead they met God; either to their everlasting joy or to their everlasting sorrow.
Like them, none of us knows the day or hour our sovereign Creator God will point and say: “Time’s Up.” When He does, this is the only thing will matter.
Please don’t leave your Eternity to chance ‘hoping for the best’!
Love, Dan
“God’s Simple Plan of Salvation”
“The seven minutes it will take you to
read this message could be the most
valuable time you will ever spend.”
Tomorrow is here! I can’t wait for the continuing saga of the Amazing Trump Cavalcade and Stampede
AMEN AND AMEN
It’s Cursday, Treepers. Be sure and pet a puppy!
Excellent, thanks Garrison.
Either stunningly stupid, or common core education. In any case, this juror should be removed!
Unless they really want to know what the word ‘is’ is.
( I Thessalonians 5:16-18 KJV ) “Rejoice Evermore. Pray Without Ceasing. In every thing Give Thanks: for this is the Will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”!!
( Psalms Chapter 117 KJV ) “O Praise the LORD, all ye Nations: Praise Him, all ye people. For His Merciful Kindness is Great Toward us: and the Truth of the LORD Endureth For ever. Praise ye the LORD.”!! Praise the LORD HIS HOLY NAME!!
Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ), YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
Chili Just Became the First-Ever Dog Certified to Save Our Crops From Pests
Chili is the world’s first dog certified to sniff out the pesky insect. Since she was hired by Nature Fresh Farms in July, the greenhouse has had little to no interference from the pepper weevil.
The pup is able to sniff out where there is an outbreak of pepper weevils so quarantine specialists can close off the area and eradicate the pest.
“Chili is actually really, really good ” says Chili’s dog handler Tina Heide. “She’ll usually hit on [the smell] right away. It’s actually really cool to watch her, because sometimes as soon as she picks it up … she’ll whip around and head straight for it.”
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/chili-just-became-first-ever-dog-certified-save-bell-peppers/
I’m crying with these people!
They need to have these at every National Park in the country.
Park Installs Device For the Colorblind so They Can Enjoy Dazzling Fall Colors – Watch the Emotional Reactions
According to the National Park Service, the Great Smoky Mountain range in Tennesse is the most visited national park in America. When October and November roll around, the mountain ranges transform into a breathtaking collage of red, orange, and yellow colors.
For 13 million Americans who suffer from colorblindness, however, the scenery remains a bland shade of greenish-brown.
This is why the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development installed several special viewing devices for colorblind visitors across the park.
“It’s how I imagine the difference is between here and heaven,” said one of the visitors. “I feel like now I know why people come from miles and states around just to see this.”
Lord, you are like a shield that keeps me safe.
You bring me honor. You help me win the battle.
(Psalm 3:3)
