Thanksgiving Thoughts And Family

I read a comment not too long ago, perhaps here, perhaps at Stella’s place, about why we spend so much more time with family in the fall. Speculation was that we turn more to each other as we leave warm weather behind and come inside for the cold season to come. Whatever our reasons, we do seem to spend more family time together this time of year.
Thanksgiving will be here soon. It’s our family’s epic culinary adventure. We usually have a gathering of 40-50 people, extended family, some friends, occasionally someone brings an acquaintance who is away from home for the holiday.
We have the dinner at my brother and sister in law’s house out in the country. They have a large lot, and the past few years my SIL has had a bouncy house set up for the kids, which is great fun for them, and great for the adults too, as it really keeps them occupied while we are still in food stupor.
I can honestly say that I have never had better food anywhere than I do on Thanksgiving. I would say we go all out, and we kinda do, but the thing is, most of us just bring what we love to cook, and are good at. We never discuss the menu, we’ve got it down. Things may vary from year to year a little, but each of us knows what we are depended upon for.
We see family we might not have seen since last Thanksgiving. Lots of years we ooh over the newest baby in the clan. Two years ago it was Conner, only a few months after his heart surgery, his ribs still knitting together, and his mama on fierce alert, carefully showing those who wanted to hold him how he had to be held and protected. That’s Conner above, at Thanksgiving with the oldest member of our family, Aunt Ruby, who isn’t with us anymore. This year it will be my youngest grandson, Wyatt, at right, who will just have turned six months old, and is upholding the family cuteness and charisma gene. Also, he is clearly a genius.
This has been a tough year for us. Once again we will draw together and renew our strength, coming away stronger from the sharing. No little part of that comes from the prayer we start with, and the gratitude we express. No matter how tough things are, we each realize how very many blessings we have been given.
And so, I got led down a wandering path this morning, thinking of good times to come, as leaves fall and temperatures cool. Thinking also of family, and how fortunate we are to have those people around us, tied to us, who are always behind us, no matter how tough things get. In good times and bad. If you can’t count on people when the tough times come around, you don’t really have family, which is not always defined by blood.
Family means sharing, caring, easing the burden of someone burdened past their own ability to bear it, and thus, keeping the whole family afloat and healthy. Each and every one.
We don’t pick and choose, the picking to be done is in picking up the burden, sharing and caring. We don’t have to approve or disapprove of circumstances, choices, people, decisions. Sharing the burden doesn’t mean judgement, approval, or decision. It just means family.
This year, as always, we have seen that most worthwhile lesson again. In the end, family gathers. And God blesses them as they do so with hope and strength and faith to face another year, more struggles, more joys.
Together they are stronger.
Now, if this wasn’t what was exactly needed here….I don’t know what is.
Loved this post and topic!
Beautiful post and thoughts…may you always have family, joy, and love.
We all need to count our blessings. My favorite time of year also. Love this story and all your tweets. Conner is a cutie.
I want that baby.👶
TY Menagerie, that was beautiful..
This year our family of choice will come to my house. I do not have it down pat.. but, whether your celebration is large, or humble, it is time to acknowledge the bounty in our lives. I doen’t mean stuffing and pie, I mean the smiling faces and the sweet memories of loved ones moved on.
Great post. I was just getting overwhelmed by all that needs to be done (especially shopping) for Thanksgiving. Thanks for reminding me what it really is about.
What a beautiful baby and a wonderful post Menagerie.
These days it is the love that fills our home as we have a very small gathering. (just my wife and two boys)
Beautiful start to the day.
Thank you, and the picture of the tree on the wall in the background.
A nice touch, a coincidence or a the original CTH?
God bless PDJT.
Thank you for a beautiful post. My thoughts go to families who are in crisis this time of year. May God’s graces be upon one and all this holiday season.
Is there anything more joyful than family?
“For each new morning with its light,
For rest and shelter of the night,
For health and food,
For love and friends,
For everything Thy goodness sends.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882)
Beautiful grandbabies. I have two granddaughters, ages 1 and 4, and my own parents are healthy but steadily aging. Your post is a gentle reminder of joyful things, of what is important in this life. Every year I look at my mom, dad, aunts, and uncles and think to myself that this may be their last Thanksgiving or their last Christmas with us. No one loved me quite like my late grandparents did and the same will be said about my own parents. I remember and try to replicate the special things they did, the wonderful pies and dishes she cooked. I laugh at how my whole family goes crazy over my granddaughters, each of them waiting impatiently for their turn to hold the baby. When we enter Heaven, it’s gonna be a lot like this.
