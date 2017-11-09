First Lady Melania Trump Visits Beijing Zoo – Panda Meng’er Approves Bigly…

As President Trump heads off to the APEC CEO summit, First Lady Melania Trump took time to visit the Beijing Zoo and see Panda Meng’er. Upon arrival to the Zoo a group of Chinese students were present to welcome Melania and introduce her to Mr. Panda.

At first, Meng’er decided to play coy – but once he saw the First Lady, he appeared to become quite smitten. Apparently, Melania has that impact on boy Pandas mostly.

I am leaving China for #APEC2017 in Vietnam. @FLOTUS Melania is staying behind to see the zoo, and of course, the Great WALL of China before going to Alaska to greet our AMAZING troops. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2017

Chinese children serenade First Lady Melania Trump at the Beijing Zoo. #TrumpChina #TrumpInChina pic.twitter.com/Zkz1kxi5sD — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) November 10, 2017

“Thank you to the Beijing Zoo! Wonderful to meet GuGu!” Melania Trump. #FLOTUSinAsia pic.twitter.com/SaDbLDzKhX — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 10, 2017

