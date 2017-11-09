First Lady Melania Trump Visits Beijing Zoo – Panda Meng’er Approves Bigly…

Posted on November 9, 2017 by

As President Trump heads off to the APEC CEO summit, First Lady Melania Trump took time to visit the Beijing Zoo and see Panda Meng’er.   Upon arrival to the Zoo a group of Chinese students were present to welcome Melania and introduce her to Mr. Panda.

At first, Meng’er decided to play coy – but once he saw the First Lady, he appeared to become quite smitten.  Apparently, Melania has that impact on boy Pandas mostly.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, POTUS November '17 Asia Trip, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to First Lady Melania Trump Visits Beijing Zoo – Panda Meng’er Approves Bigly…

  1. Joe S says:
    November 9, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    LOL, the Panda photobombed the First Lady!

    You can tell that she genuinely loves children, BTW.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s