First Lady Melania Trump Visits Beijing Zoo – Panda Meng’er Approves Bigly…

As President Trump heads off to the APEC CEO summit, First Lady Melania Trump took time to visit the Beijing Zoo and see Panda Meng’er. Upon arrival to the Zoo a group of Chinese students were present to welcome Melania and introduce her to Mr. Panda.
At first, Meng’er decided to play coy – but once he saw the First Lady, he appeared to become quite smitten. Apparently, Melania has that impact on boy Pandas mostly.
LOL, the Panda photobombed the First Lady!
You can tell that she genuinely loves children, BTW.
