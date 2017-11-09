A Powerful Message – President Trump Delivers Remarks in Beijing’s Great Hall…

President Trump and President Xi delivered remarks to the international audience in The Great Hall in Beijing China, and suddenly the word “remarks” seems inappropriate.
President Xi Jinping delivered the customary speech, albeit with nuance specific to the guest and audience, with a carefully worded assembly familiar to almost anyone who has read speeches and messaging approved by Beijing. As customary within the cunning assembly of those words; the state media apparatus then tells the consuming audience what they mean. Or at least that’s the familiar pattern.
However, then came Trump…
President Trump followed President Xi’s remarks with a speech as deliberate and unambiguous as the internal audience would ever fathom hearing. President Trump respectfully pulled no punches in his direct and emphatic style; stating that China needed to engage in, well, to use China’s familiar wording, “correct thinking” on a variety of issues – including trade and their necessary responsibility toward North Korea.
No-one else could pull this off, except Trump. Not that way. The best part is always the emphatic part at the end. President Trump gives the look saying: well, that’s that then; that’s all I’ve got to say about that... smiles bigly, and the diplomatic opponent tries not to look smaller than they were ten minutes earlier. [key word, ‘tries‘] WATCH:
Pictures are indeed worth a thousand words…
One of the Alpha Male characteristics, a very important one, is that he displays confidence and dominance. He leads others and is ahead of the game all the time. He doesn’t ask, he tells.
An Alpha Male doesn’t care about what other people think and doesn’t need other’s approval. An Alpha Male takes care of the close people around him. He leads them in the right direction but at the same time listens to them to find out where they’re at and what moves them.
He has confidence and is mature enough to know when to put his ego aside and knows that only insecure men need to protect their ego at the expense of learning and growing.
…and look at the handshake in the photo above. Clearly, POTUS literally has the Upper Hand.
They mentioned this on Fox and said that AF1 is equipped with it’s own way of getting around China’s ‘ban’ on twitter.
🙂 ……. you expected what else?
🙂
I wish I had that ability. They shut me down all during the NPC. It was bloody hell to undue the ban and calling in political cards. I watched Hitchcock movies for entertainment. 😀
That has got to be frustrating.
😦
If things get too bad there, perhaps you will move back to the free world?
You know Wheatietoo, I am seriously considering this. Only the election of President Trump has given me hope that the madness in the US is coming to an end. China under Xi is becoming an Orwellian state. My work here is mostly over.You and other Treepers have been my small life-line of hope.
That should never be underestimated.
That is good to hear.
Lots of beautiful places to live here in the States…with good internet connections and all kinds of modern conveniences.
Heheh.
Come on home!
Xi wasn’t smiling after our President delivered his fearless ‘remarks’.
But…our President was.
I will reserve my amusement about this until our President is away from there and safely back home.
It’s accurate to say the Chinese have never been talked to so directly to their faces in their modern history.
PTrump has briefed China on what he expects.
This speech will have the Chinese elites spinning.
PTrump is the first US President to understand that he doesn’t ‘have’ to stroke China.
Why, is for another time.
Methinks his respectful but “doesn’t ‘have’ to stroke” approach was established privately, before we heard it publically.
I wonder who scripts President Trump’s speeches. I say “scripts” because I don’t believe there’s any “recitation” involved when PJDT speaks. China is another culture where circumlution is normal business tactic . Unsurprising POTUS Trump’s speech would be perceived by many in Chinese government as “confrontational ” – and perhaps that was our President’s intent !
Panda looks like albino Panda…all the color drained out of his face 💖🇺🇸💖 heh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The panda by recent archeological evidence may have been originally in western Europe.LOL. Also to those of you who think you wish to cuddle the panda (they are cute) better wear gloves. It’s like stoking a porcupine or steel wool. 😀
Would it be accurate to call President Trump’s speech his “Magnanimous Panda” speech?
(I just corrected a typo where I had t spelled “magnanimous” as magananimous.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like MAGAnanimous.
President Trump= 100, President Xi= O.
Why do I say this? Because Pres Xi has not said anything he has not agreed to at their meeting in Mar-a-Lago. Just regurgitated talking points. Except for his comment on increasing the exchange of ‘fugitives’ from justice meaning Guo Wengui a major thorn in his side. Also AG Sessions has been rounding up illegal Chinese nationals involved in the drug trade by the hundreds (that China has refused to repatriate)
I am so proud of the President’s comments. No punches pulled whilst praising the Chinese people and Xi. The master of negotiations. Well done.
That’s what he does best. 😉
Few understand or even have interest in the geopolitical. The impact however could not be greater on everyday lives – just on trade alone, but also on rocketmans nuclear threats, er al.
With the passing of November 8th, I went to bed watching a video I hadn’t seen before – the TRT or something, 28 minutes of snowflakes before and after Trump’s landslide victory. I watched in horror as Inside of 12 passing hours these snowflakes transformed from happy useful idiots into violent progressive thugs threatening violence and war against democrats and republicans. It was antifa born on television – just appalling to watch.
But my point was how insulting they were to trump. What I saw was these useful idiots were not threatened by trump, the alpha male, they were threatened by their exaggerated characture of some monster that represents all their fears, all of their hate, the consumption of all of their anger at the USA. These thugs have no capacity to understand nor watch and learn the geopolitical – sadly their are millions of them and many/most are inside the USA media.
Why so much violence in Trumps first year? These useful idiots have been unleashed and almost given permission by the media and political class to stop this man – this characture of all that is evil in the world. Sad.
WH.gov has released a higher quality video
