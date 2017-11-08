President Xi Jinping Welcome Ceremony for President Trump at Great Hall in Beijing, China – 8:30pm Livestream…

Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting a welcoming for U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. For the first time in history this event will be broadcast live on Chinese State TV. Anticipated start time 8:30pm (U.S. Eastern Time)

For additional perspective, the first livestream below is the actual livestream the Chinese People will be permitted to watch:

UPDATE: Video Added – **NOTE** This was a historic first-ever live broadcast of a Chinese President welcoming a U.S. President at the official ceremony. The pageantry was the highest level China presents in public display honoring any visiting head of state; and U.S. Media never carried it. Let that sink in.

New China TV Livestream – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2

