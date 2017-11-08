President Xi Jinping Welcome Ceremony for President Trump at Great Hall in Beijing, China – 8:30pm Livestream…

Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting a welcoming for U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. For the first time in history this event will be broadcast live on Chinese State TV.  Anticipated start time 8:30pm (U.S. Eastern Time)

For additional perspective, the first livestream below is the actual livestream the Chinese People will be permitted to watch:

UPDATE: Video Added**NOTE** This was a historic first-ever live broadcast of a Chinese President welcoming a U.S. President at the official ceremony.  The pageantry was the highest level China presents in public display honoring any visiting head of state; and U.S. Media never carried it.  Let that sink in.

New China TV LivestreamAlternate Livestream #1Alternate Livestream #2

  1. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

  2. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:27 pm

  3. sunnydaze says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Welp, Chinese TV is carrying it live, but US TV is not. Not even the 3 Cspans.

  4. Minnie says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Thank you!

  6. Curry Worsham says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    If you’re feeling depressed about anything, just imagine this ceremony with Hillary.
    Thank God for PDJT!

  7. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

      The RESPECT that is being paid to our President by President Xi is absolutely breathtaking! I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of that tribute. I had no doubt in our President’s ability to lead our country domestically and when it came to trade negotiations. I anticipated a learning curve when it came to foreign policy.

      Boy was I ever wrong! Our President is literally transforming the world based on his ability to shape foreign policy. It is absolutely incredible! He was born to be in the position he is in today!

  8. trumpfan1 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    omg omg omg omg omg melania look great in the chinese cheong sam!!!!!

  9. Steve in Titusville FL says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Trump pausing (Grabbing Xi’s arm) to watch those over-enthusiastic jumping commie kids

  10. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:33 pm

  11. sunnydaze says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Male announcer on the first vid gets it all wrong, as usual. Says Trump had harsh words about China in the beginning, but now seems to like Xi.

    Trump called the Chinese SMART and the Americans too stupid when dealing with China re. trade. He never berated the Chinese, he berated our imbecile American negotiators who allowed the Chinese to take advantage of us. That’s on us, not China.

    duh.

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      I caught that too!

      And yes…PDJT has always said that we can’t hold it against the Chinese for trying to get every advantage for their country.
      He’s said that we have been stupid in not doing that too.

  12. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:35 pm

  13. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

  14. sunnydaze says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Is it over? Vid stopped abruptly.

  15. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

  16. shiningfields says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    FLOTUS’ dress is spot on! She is paying homage to traditional Chinese fashion with a modern spin. Love it!
    The whole ceremony was very reminiscent of the pageantry of the days of Imperial China (complete with no crowds). Xi may really believe he has the Mandate of Heaven.

  17. marblenecltr says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    If it weren’t for the Russians, that could have been Hillary and Bill there.

  18. codasouthtexas says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Oh man! ITs awesome! Panda going all the way. So much red carpet!
    Melania as always gorgeous.

  19. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:49 pm

  20. Uncle Max says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    I love how President Trump returned the salute to the Chinese General on that line… I cannot imagine either Hillary being put in this position to do this, and no way President Obama EVER had the chance. I judge China by their respect for our new President… and they are showing great respect…. to him… and to us. Outstanding.

  21. ALEX says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Very nice. I doubt 99% of country even know this happened in prime time…What a mess our country has become.

  22. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:55 pm

  23. Beenthere says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I like Sousa’s Stars & Stripes Forever & the Chinese military band played it quite well.

  24. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:05 pm

  25. daughnworks247 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Loved every minute of it.
    Thank GOD Trump is President. Can’t imagine anyone else working so hard. Proud of our delegation, swallowing my disdain for Dina Powell.
    Polite nod to the Chinese. Well done!

  26. blakeney says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Trump – STRAC at all times.

  27. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      They even fired off canons!
      Twenty-one times, by my count…a 21 gun salute.

      I thought it was remarkable how the heights of those soldiers were identical.
      There didn’t seem to be even the tiniest bit of difference in their heights.
      It was quite the visual.

  28. emet says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Amazing how far China has come. Four years after the end of the Cultural Revolution, I landed at Shanghai Airport. They didn’t turn the runway lights on until the aircraft prepared to land. There were Russian-made biplanes parked along the runway. The Customs/Immigration was all Peoples Liberation Army. Few cars, except for Shanghai brand taxis, generally broken down at the side of the road, and some Russion-made sedans for officials. Cotton and other products still rationed.

  29. Bob Thoms says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Fox didn’t cover it. Oann no, cspan nope!

  30. Ditch Mitch says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    SD, thanks for posting. This has to be one of the greatest foriegn trips by a President in my lifetime. Sets the table for all future negotiations. Love that Xi shook Wilburne’s hand.

    Would be great if Hope brings back a video copy of the event.

  31. Bob Thoms says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Wonder pomp and circumstance….

  32. wheatietoo says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    This is interesting…I hadn’t seen this yet.

  33. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Noting the details in the orchestration. Notice how specifically at 01:25 Chinese President Xi Jinping selects the place for a FEMALE ACTOR to stand, complete with a pink scarf to draw attention…. because the entire Chinese focal delegation was male and against the diversity of the U.S. delegation Xi needed to quickly address the optics.

    He, via the control people who scour every detail, is responding to the final positioning of the U.S. delegation knowing this is a live broadcast. Chinese political control agents are super-granular in detail.

    Watch closely at the beginning – around 1:25 mark

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      Hah. Good catch, Sundance.

      And yeah, the attention to detail in this was stunning.
      Even down to the height of the soldiers in the lineup!
      Pretty amazing.

      I noticed yesterday at the airport that the soldiers were very tall, by Asian standards.
      They must have scoured the country for the tallest guys they could find.

  34. Dorothy Marcum says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Not ONE American broadcast network covered this HISTORIC event
    Folks that TELLS you that POTUS is #WINNING
    They do not want to tell the public that he is doing great work for America
    That being said it is SHAMEFUL that not ONE network covered this … was there some reason like in China that they were not able to broadcast????

  35. Patriot1783 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    The acceptance of POTUS & Flotus over and over again by other countries leaders is not only a tribute to his behavior and actions currently as leader of the free world but also his business reputation that preceded Jan 2017.

  36. magagirl says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Love FLOTUS dress. I can’t wait to hear the results of this visit.

  37. LKA in LA says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I have cold anger regarding the media. Their behavior is criminal. They refuse to give the american people anything to be proud of. They only elevate freakish behavior anymore. They pretend this USA is bad and everyone is a victim. I am glad there is this treehouse to hang on because I would have no where to get real news.

  38. Lion2017 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Thank you CTH for posting this! The media in this country is beyond criminal for their bias against President Trump.

  39. Gov Jay says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Evidently… the Chinese know the difference between a real leader and a POS Marxist community organizer…

    • wheatietoo says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:45 pm

      It’s hard to have respect for a traitor to his own country.

      I think the Chinese could see how he was selling us out and doing things to hurt us.
      There is no honor in that.

  40. fred5678 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Observations:

    Nobody kneeled.

    Children mind their elders — started and stopped cheering on a dime.

    Communist female military uniforms are hot.

    Drum major with the drawn sword has a rather large stomach for a relatively young military officer.

    John Philip Souza is popular with the Chinese — best song in ceremony — here or there.

    Don’t trust the Commies as far as you can throw the drum major.

  41. Cupcake says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Damn. I wish I could share this with the caption “the world has no respect for the US and Trump”… people need to see this!

  42. Indimex says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    At the opening shot, I had a Tienamin Square flashback and couldn’t help but shudder. I love the courage of that brave young man!
    Thank you President Trump for Making Us Legit Again!
    The lovely Melania is beautiful, poised and gracious. Thank you Madame First Lady for Making Us Classy Again!
    😘😘😘

  43. sundance says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:47 pm

  44. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    “And the media never carried it”

    It’s a complete reversal. The Chinese media is broadcasting it & the American “media” is hiding it

    Communist “media” is notorious for hiding the truth & spewing propaganda

    How is that different from the American MS “media”?

  45. In Az says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Why did Mrs. Trump not wear a coat?

    I was cold seeing her with no coat or any warm covering.

  46. sunnydaze says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Think they’re watching another performance now? split screen on Hannity while a bunch of fools argue about the DNC.

    As usual we don’t get to see what’s going on in China. Hopefully, this is being taped in full for YouTube.

    grrrrrr……..

  47. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:52 pm

  48. Pam says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:56 pm

