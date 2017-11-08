President Xi Jinping Welcome Ceremony for President Trump at Great Hall in Beijing, China – 8:30pm Livestream…

Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting a welcoming for U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. For the first time in history this event will be broadcast live on Chinese State TV. Anticipated start time 8:30pm (U.S. Eastern Time)
For additional perspective, the first livestream below is the actual livestream the Chinese People will be permitted to watch:
UPDATE: Video Added – **NOTE** This was a historic first-ever live broadcast of a Chinese President welcoming a U.S. President at the official ceremony. The pageantry was the highest level China presents in public display honoring any visiting head of state; and U.S. Media never carried it. Let that sink in.
New China TV Livestream – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
The Wolverine, the Lion and the Panda.
And the T-Rex…Toy Story MAGA!
Who is that between Secretary Tillerson and the President? She looks like Theresa May, lol.
It think that’s Ambassador Branstads wife.
That makes sense. I think I can see the top of the Ambassador’s head poking up over the President’s shoulder. Poor Theresa, she was unceremoniously shoved out of this spot when Beijing learned of Trump’s itinerary. She has to stay home and sack ministers instead.
So upsetting. I went to C-Span, and even Fox has not covered any of this…when you feel like a foreigner in your own country.
Sean just had a split screen of a theater performance. OMG, a little tiny boy just showed up on stage in front of Melania and other audience members with a crooked bow tie. I hope he is not taken out!
Look at Lighthizer’s face. Do you think he’s growling?
I am SOOOO proud right now. This ceremony affirms what PDJT is – for our nation and the world. The Chinese dragon has welcomed our Lion with the deference and dignity he holds as the Leader of the Free World. This is a moment that needs to be celebrated across our nation as a validation of what one MAN can do and be in our American experience.
I was keeping my eyes on that fellow with the sword walking behind Trump!
LOL! I was too. 😉
Me too. Don’t like that.
That made my stomach do a flip flop, too.
Welp, Chinese TV is carrying it live, but US TV is not. Not even the 3 Cspans.
I know. I channel changed too. Tucker had a short period of time with a insert (picture in picture)
I found it being carried on Bloomberg Asia. They scrolled news to the right and bottom, but the audio wasn’t great. Sooo,,,I came over here knowing well I’d find the whole thing. VERY impressive welcome. I can see why the US(eless) MSM would hate to show this.
Thank you!
That photo makes my heart skip- like the way Reagan’s summits did.
Wow, Malania is absolutely beautiful and that dress is gorgeous.
At last. A National Anthem with no sports people kneeling.
Maybe NFL needs to put some guys with bayonets behind the players.
Could you imagine an “undersecretary of something “ holdover taking a knee there? 😉
I hope our First Lady was warm enough.
If you’re feeling depressed about anything, just imagine this ceremony with Hillary.
Thank God for PDJT!
Never happen! She’d prefer to have any money spent on preparations donated instead to the Clinton Foundation.
Ms. Hillary probably would’ve tripped down the steps.
Actually, they would have to help Hillary up the steps. Drag her.
Ahhhhh… now I understand why they have those inflatable slides on all aircraft: it’s the ‘Hillary Rule.”
The RESPECT that is being paid to our President by President Xi is absolutely breathtaking! I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of that tribute. I had no doubt in our President’s ability to lead our country domestically and when it came to trade negotiations. I anticipated a learning curve when it came to foreign policy.
Boy was I ever wrong! Our President is literally transforming the world based on his ability to shape foreign policy. It is absolutely incredible! He was born to be in the position he is in today!
Right Man at the Right time at just the Right Moment in History.
omg omg omg omg omg melania look great in the chinese cheong sam!!!!!
Melania would like great in a burlap sack.
I’ve noticed in many still photos, where there are several people in the shot at varying distances……. the cameraman always seems to be focusing on Melania.
Imagine that!
We’re so proud of our First Lady.
of course. It is great to have beautiful first lady!
Trump pausing (Grabbing Xi’s arm) to watch those over-enthusiastic jumping commie kids
Saw that on Tucker insert (no audio). On The SD live feed (first one) The announcer says American Children? I may have a mea culpa coming…
Yes, that first link is something like Voice of America only for China…they said Chinese and American children????? Pretty funny. The announcers must be American born Chinese or something because absolutely no accent or inflections language indicating they are anything other than American…They really stressed how this was a very powerful welcome for POTUS…..well, it was very informative in many ways.
I saw a couple of blond children and wondered who they were.
There are actually American children there.
Freedom of the (fake) press?
WOW, I did not know this was the first time a US President was ever publicly welcomed in China. What a milestone!
Note the first publicly welcome ceremony. But the first live national televised.
Male announcer on the first vid gets it all wrong, as usual. Says Trump had harsh words about China in the beginning, but now seems to like Xi.
Trump called the Chinese SMART and the Americans too stupid when dealing with China re. trade. He never berated the Chinese, he berated our imbecile American negotiators who allowed the Chinese to take advantage of us. That’s on us, not China.
duh.
I caught that too!
He’s said that we have been stupid in not doing that too.
Just another great example of how these #IdiotNewsPeeps either don’t listen before reporting, or twist the heck out of what they hear for their agenda.
This was amazing. And U.S. television did not carry this historic event live? With so much on the line, including the real potential of a devastating war with millions of casualties? Talk about bias. Over the top.
And it’s happening in PrimeTime! What jerks!
Such joy everyone seems to be projecting!
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
2nd video never played at all. Just swirled. I even opened it directly in youtube. nothing.
I was just getting into it! Dang!
Thank God for the internet or we wouldn’t have a *clue* about what’s going on.
Yes, the internet has changed everything!
Just imagine how many who really need to see this……………will never.
That is a sad ,sad comment.
I watched the Chinese version and then a replay at I think the third link; Channel 90….well, there was slightly more, longer, on the third link….sorry, know this is trivial, but when Melania turned around the back of the dress was all black on the top and down past her waist. The Chinese video cut out when the guys went up to the wives, and smiles, etc..
LikeLiked by 17 people
I’m in trouble.
Sometimes it just comes out.
We’re just human…..
Commies just have no sense of humor.
FLOTUS’ dress is spot on! She is paying homage to traditional Chinese fashion with a modern spin. Love it!
The whole ceremony was very reminiscent of the pageantry of the days of Imperial China (complete with no crowds). Xi may really believe he has the Mandate of Heaven.
That is the odd thing for me…The large spaces and no crowds, but I’m not familiar with China..
And she is wearing…flats.
That’s why she wasn’t towering over Mrs. Xi.
If it weren’t for the Russians, that could have been Hillary and Bill there.
If it weren’t for Soros, you wouldn’t have a job…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully, sarc. tag not needed, absurdity obvious.
haha.
Oh man! ITs awesome! Panda going all the way. So much red carpet!
Melania as always gorgeous.
POTUS looks happy! Worldwide broadcast! Amazing!
It came up on the YT recommended this morning. Amazing talent she has and adorable personality. 🙂
Excellent Chinese pronunciation, too.
I love how President Trump returned the salute to the Chinese General on that line… I cannot imagine either Hillary being put in this position to do this, and no way President Obama EVER had the chance. I judge China by their respect for our new President… and they are showing great respect…. to him… and to us. Outstanding.
Very nice. I doubt 99% of country even know this happened in prime time…What a mess our country has become.
I am sure what is happening on prime time is a discussion about how the Dems are the winners now and the GOP is going to lose…etc etc….so sad for the USA.
I like Sousa’s Stars & Stripes Forever & the Chinese military band played it quite well.
Wasn’t the Marine band there playing that?
Stephen Miller’s there. And Sarah Sanders.
Loved every minute of it.
Thank GOD Trump is President. Can’t imagine anyone else working so hard. Proud of our delegation, swallowing my disdain for Dina Powell.
Polite nod to the Chinese. Well done!
Trump – STRAC at all times.
They even fired off canons!
Twenty-one times, by my count…a 21 gun salute.
I thought it was remarkable how the heights of those soldiers were identical.
There didn’t seem to be even the tiniest bit of difference in their heights.
It was quite the visual.
Amazing how far China has come. Four years after the end of the Cultural Revolution, I landed at Shanghai Airport. They didn’t turn the runway lights on until the aircraft prepared to land. There were Russian-made biplanes parked along the runway. The Customs/Immigration was all Peoples Liberation Army. Few cars, except for Shanghai brand taxis, generally broken down at the side of the road, and some Russion-made sedans for officials. Cotton and other products still rationed.
Fox didn’t cover it. Oann no, cspan nope!
fox cover it for a short while. they leave it to a small square at the corner.
SD, thanks for posting. This has to be one of the greatest foriegn trips by a President in my lifetime. Sets the table for all future negotiations. Love that Xi shook Wilburne’s hand.
Would be great if Hope brings back a video copy of the event.
Wonder pomp and circumstance….
This is interesting…I hadn’t seen this yet.
Noting the details in the orchestration. Notice how specifically at 01:25 Chinese President Xi Jinping selects the place for a FEMALE ACTOR to stand, complete with a pink scarf to draw attention…. because the entire Chinese focal delegation was male and against the diversity of the U.S. delegation Xi needed to quickly address the optics.
He, via the control people who scour every detail, is responding to the final positioning of the U.S. delegation knowing this is a live broadcast. Chinese political control agents are super-granular in detail.
Watch closely at the beginning – around 1:25 mark
Good one SD!
Hah. Good catch, Sundance.
Even down to the height of the soldiers in the lineup!
Pretty amazing.
I noticed yesterday at the airport that the soldiers were very tall, by Asian standards.
They must have scoured the country for the tallest guys they could find.
Not ONE American broadcast network covered this HISTORIC event
Folks that TELLS you that POTUS is #WINNING
They do not want to tell the public that he is doing great work for America
That being said it is SHAMEFUL that not ONE network covered this … was there some reason like in China that they were not able to broadcast????
The acceptance of POTUS & Flotus over and over again by other countries leaders is not only a tribute to his behavior and actions currently as leader of the free world but also his business reputation that preceded Jan 2017.
Love FLOTUS dress. I can’t wait to hear the results of this visit.
I have cold anger regarding the media. Their behavior is criminal. They refuse to give the american people anything to be proud of. They only elevate freakish behavior anymore. They pretend this USA is bad and everyone is a victim. I am glad there is this treehouse to hang on because I would have no where to get real news.
Thank you CTH for posting this! The media in this country is beyond criminal for their bias against President Trump.
Evidently… the Chinese know the difference between a real leader and a POS Marxist community organizer…
It’s hard to have respect for a traitor to his own country.
I think the Chinese could see how he was selling us out and doing things to hurt us.
There is no honor in that.
Observations:
Nobody kneeled.
Children mind their elders — started and stopped cheering on a dime.
Communist female military uniforms are hot.
Drum major with the drawn sword has a rather large stomach for a relatively young military officer.
John Philip Souza is popular with the Chinese — best song in ceremony — here or there.
Don’t trust the Commies as far as you can throw the drum major.
Damn. I wish I could share this with the caption “the world has no respect for the US and Trump”… people need to see this!
At the opening shot, I had a Tienamin Square flashback and couldn’t help but shudder. I love the courage of that brave young man!
The lovely Melania is beautiful, poised and gracious. Thank you Madame First Lady for Making Us Classy Again!
😘😘😘
“And the media never carried it”
It’s a complete reversal. The Chinese media is broadcasting it & the American “media” is hiding it
Communist “media” is notorious for hiding the truth & spewing propaganda
How is that different from the American MS “media”?
Why did Mrs. Trump not wear a coat?
I was cold seeing her with no coat or any warm covering.
She sacrificed so the whole world could see beautiful FLOTUS in her beautiful long dress.
Think they’re watching another performance now? split screen on Hannity while a bunch of fools argue about the DNC.
As usual we don’t get to see what’s going on in China. Hopefully, this is being taped in full for YouTube.
grrrrrr……..
