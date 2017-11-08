President Trump and President Xi Conduct Bilateral Discussions within Beijing’s Grand Hall…

After an hour of scheduled “closed-door” one-on-one “private” discussion between President Trump and President Xi, the leaders of both nations reassemble with their delegations for discussions between the larger groups.
Beijing Schedule: At 10:40am (local) / 9:40pm (U.S. Eastern) President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping lead an expanded bilateral meeting with their respective emissaries of trade, finance and national security. (Video of initial remarks)
.
(Pool Report) The meeting took place in an elaborately adorned room in the Great Hall of the People. The US and Chinese delegations faced each other at a pair of long tables. Trump and Xi sat in the middle of the table. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US ambassador to China Terry Branstad stay on either side of Trump. Trump and Xi both spoke for a few minutes.
i don’t have a comment …yet. Need to catch up on CTH
Technically, you just posted a comment.
“Cooperation”
This word is being used, a lot…by pundits in their media, English-speaking pundits, and now by Xi.
They keep saying this word, but in communist countries, this word often means ‘submission’.
I mean, ‘who’ gets to determine what will be the accepted level of “Cooperation” is that is desired.
All, if you can’t watch this whole thing, you’ve gotta at least watch from @2:00- the end (2:35).
It’s a really great song called “My Good Mother” and the English translation is spot on.
Too funny!
I wonder if she picked the song Madam Xi used to perform.
amazing. truly amazing to see.
Well, that is certainly the age to learn; she’s amazing and beautiful too!
That’s awesome. The Chinese have to be impressed.
Really nice.
But as my Japanese fishing buddy and industrialist says….”We are very flattered that Westerners learn Japanese, it’s great banter around the bar……but please don’t bother to waste too much time learning. We will always be 100 times more competent in English than the West will ever be in Japanese and all our negotiations will always be in English”.
Of course, I say, “if you can’t speak technical/ legal/ scientific/ business English you can’t function internationally”.
He agrees.
Thank you SD. GREAT speech by POTUS! Panda was very happy to hear him speak! They both must have had a very good private conversation!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He said he could be nice and refined when he wants to be…finest Ivy League schools…counter-puncher…
Says what he means, means what he says – integrity!
President Trump is a genius…One man stands up against the world and soon, the world says, he’s right!
LikeLiked by 8 people
And his granddaughter is being prepared to conquer the world! LOL! That was sweet!
All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is recognized as being self-evident.
– Schopenhauer
Basically the same as: first they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
“The hosting of the military parade this morning was magnificent and the world was watching”
Except for the U.S., Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We’re watching…businesses, Congress, our military, many others…one image too can change public perception…
This one is better.
Weird
The U.S. media chose not to cover it.
I sent him a teeet regarding that!
Can’t wait to see the deals that come out of the visit…America is open for business…24/7!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Your wish is my command!
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-11-08/trump-team-said-to-plan-250-billion-in-deals-from-china-visit
From the article linked above:
The White House expects to announce upwards of $250 billion in business deals in China this week, an administration official said — exactly the sort of U.S. jobs-based diplomacy that President Donald Trump likes to deliver when traveling abroad.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross boasted of that number in a meeting with chief executives in China on Wednesday, but offered few details, according to two people who attended the meeting. A U.S. official confirmed the amount.
The deals are expected to focus heavily on the energy sector. One of the biggest deals the Trump administration is currently negotiating is a multibillion-dollar energy investment from Chinese oil and gas giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec, that would bring thousands of new jobs to hurricane-ravaged areas in Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Details of the project in the hurricane zones in Texas and the Virgin Islands are yet to be finalized, but Sinopec is in negotiations to partner with ArcLight Capital, a Boston-based infrastructure investment firm, and Freepoint Commodities LLC, a Connecticut commodity trading firm. The deal is expected to be worth more than $7 billion in investments in the U.S.
The project would include construction of a 700-mile pipeline from the Permian oil field in western Texas to the Gulf Coast, as well as a storage facility there. Separately, Sinopec would expand the existing oil storage facility known as Lime Tree in St. Croix, according to a person familiar with the proposal.
The Sinopec deal alone could reduce the trade deficit between the countries by as much as $10 billion a year, according to one person with knowledge of the negotiations. And the project’s focus on areas impacted by recent hurricanes could also provide a political benefit to the president, who has faced criticism over his handling of storm damage, particularly in Puerto Rico.
The president will likely emphasize U.S. liquefied natural gas and its role in lowering the trade deficit, and negotiate for China to buy more LNG from the U.S. in the future, two people familiar with the matter said.
Mr. President is a natural born leader and was led to his role as our Commander in Chief by the grace of God.
🦁BOOM🦁
Get ‘er done ✅
Media response…
To put the values of these deals in perspective, and considering that under Ozero our deficit with China was speeding toward a trillion –
A million bucks, in $1000 bills, is a stack of about 4 inches in height.
A billion is a stack of about 500 feet in height.
A trillion is a stack of about 10,000 miles in height.
It’s hard to get your mind around. So when SD says trillions are at stake, it’s a tall order. The usual method of retiring debt will not work. That’s why we have Trump. Or rather, thank God we have Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doomberg says, “……And the project’s focus on areas impacted by recent hurricanes could also provide a political benefit to the president, ……
who has faced criticism over his handling of storm damage, particularly in Puerto Rico.
Where did he receive criticism except for the dumbazz media and the corrupt government of PR? I Hate all of the MSM freaking people. (I don’t know how to bold it)
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is all part of the MSM propaganda!
We had a couple of concern trolls here earlier this morning. According to them, Xi is going through all of this unmatched pomp and circumstance to make PDJT look foolish to the Chinese masses on TV. Yeah, right…
LikeLiked by 3 people
How in the world does that make President Trump look foolish?
That makes no sense at all!
Libs live in an alternate reality, think George Costanza 🙂
That wasn’t what was being stated. Go back and read A2’s posts again.
President Trump and President Xi enjoyed sharing a state dinner. Which state did they eat?
They munched on Virginia.
Maybe it was catered …..take out Korean
Could be Korea was the main course while Virginia was just the appetizer.
Ha!
Maybe it is just me but I really sense there can be a great relationship forged between the USA 🇺🇸 and China 🇨🇳! Our President and President Xi have mutual respect for one another. If we back China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, they maybe willing to denuclearize North Korea 🇰🇵 and get the trade deficit cut drastically!
I have seen some positive signs so far!
In it I wrote some of the following:
China just hours ago signed 19 agreements at a ceremony attended by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
http://wishtv.com/2017/11/08/us-chinese-companies-sign-contracts-during-trump-visit/
From the article linked above:
U.S. and Chinese companies have signed business deals the two sides say are valued at $9 billion during a visit by President Donald Trump.
As you can see from the Tweet below, our President’s plan for 2018 is working out extremely well!
The U.S. and China are adversaries.
We will never be “friends”, nor should we – lest we foolishly would be making friends with the man charged with chopping off our heads, while thinking our charm will stop the axe.
It wont…
Think Aesop’s fable: The Frog and the Scorpion.
Your right SD! Thank you for pointing me back in the right direction! The Eagle 🦅 preference is the arrows.
Mutual admiration and respect to avoid mutual destruction?
That’s not to say, go blindly, always watch your back.
Isn’t XI the one that was sitting at the dinner table with Trump when he dropped the MOAB’s?
XI respects Trump and is probably just a little fearful of him!
Wait and see if they can solve the N. Korea nuke problem once for all.
Fle, that Belt & Road initiative is a thinly disguised ploy to reach out and control the natural resources of underdeveloped countries.
It’s trouble…trouble with a capital T.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree! That is why Japan 🇯🇵 and us signed major infrastructure deals a few days ago to combat it. India 🇮🇳 will do the same with us as well.
But those aren’t the countries who are in danger of falling for the scam…it’s all the little underdeveloped countries in Asia and Africa who are at risk.
Thank you, sundance, for posting these videos. They are very hard to find in American media for the time being, which is a shame. I don’t think many people fully grasp the importance of these two men meeting face to face right now, but as a millennial who is growing more (Trump MAGA) conservative by the day, this is easily the most important bilateral summit of my lifetime. Going even further, this is probably the most important bilateral summit of my future children’s lifetimes. You’re doing God’s work here, and I hope that these men choose the peace, harmony, and well-being of the world over what could easily be mutually assured destruction.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reagan and Gorbachev met and it was covered 24/7…Asia trip is being covered by world press but American press wants to talk about Kevin Spacey and Charlie Sheen…
LikeLiked by 3 people
American press will not ever show Trump in a positive light, ever. FLOTUS may be the most obvious example of this. Never in my lifetime has there been a first lady like her. Even Jackie pales in comparison. The immigrant angle alone should thrust her onto every magazine cover. The only press she gets are criticisms of her shoe choice and not wanting to hold POTUS’ hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just announced 43 billion LNG with Alaska among many others
LikeLiked by 3 people
From the article linked above:
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2017/11/08/trumps-china-trip-is-a-test-for-us-natural-gas-exports.html
American LNG shipments to China are rising this year, according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. The U.S. shipped $139 million of LNG to China in the first seven months of this year. That tops last year’s total U.S. LNG exports to China of $137 million.
The opportunity exists because U.S. transport costs to Asia are low right now, and Asian LNG prices have fallen to the weakest level in more than a decade.
That is encouraging China to buy natural gas instead of coal. China’s five-year economic plan calls for the country to use less coal and more natural gas to generate power.
From the article linked above:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/china-buy-another-12-mln-035747355.html
The United States soybean industry has signed two letters of intent with Chinese importers covering the $5 billion purchase by the latter of an additional 12 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2017/18 marketing year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating!
I don’t know whether it’s more exiting to see this actual report or to know that it was carried by Yahoo.
*exciting*
oy
Thankyou ALEX! Finally!
It’s ABC News, the only ones who are showing this. Crazy.
Here’s a live stream that has done a great job of covering events live
“It’s too bad that past administrations have allowed it [trade with China] to get so far out of kilter. But we will make it fair.”
President Trump doesn’t mince words.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mr. President is well versed in diplomacy.
We ❤️ President Trump
FNC is finally broadcasting this on the TV. sheesh.
No other cable news channels, none of the three Cspans.
What a joke our “MSM” is.
FNC cut away the second Trump was done.
There is definitely a news blackout on this in the US.
They did show some of the Military Parade here in Australia, which looked impressive, but then went on to spin that President Trump is talking trade, however most Trade Agreements already are in assistance….Most people here will not know that any new trade deals have been signed, but are led to think President Trump is all talk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thx for the report from Australia. Trump said he was getting calls from all over the world and I was wondering where they had broadcast abroad.
Cuz they sure didn’t show it in the US. Never would’ve known it happened. Disgusting.
its actually criminal negligence.
Thanks for posting this… breaking the blackout.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m bookmarking this link, cuz it seems to be the only place where one can see all the meetings:
Prez Xi just finished speaking. The sound quality’s gone down now but at least it’s still on!
