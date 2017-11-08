November 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #293

Posted on November 8, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

66 Responses to November 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #293

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. ALEX says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:50 am

    It should get interesting

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:17 am

      Leadership starts at the top. If Trump wants to get rid of all the Obama holdovers he has to start the ball rolling. This is something he should have done long ago. Other presidents moved to put their people in place much faster than he has.

      Like

      Reply
      • keebler AC ovfefe says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:34 am

        Let’s fire more Comeys as an outsider President and see how that works again.

        Like

        Reply
        • keebler AC ovfefe says:
          November 8, 2017 at 1:41 am

          The problem is that you can’t have your cake and eat it too. If AG cannot assist because he necessarily is recused from ALL THINGS CLINTON, HENCE SWAMP RELATED, then President is not protected when he fires SWAMP STAFF like Comey. People will gripe about this fact but if you gripe about swamp still being there and try to blame PDJT then it automatically follows. Trump is single handedly dealing with the swamp and Mueller, and we are seeing the results with U1 and Podesta. Albeit probably with Wray’s help.

          Like

          Reply
      • Wend says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:41 am

        Other presidents had their nominees moved through Congress much faster.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:55 am

    i think we ALL want to KNOW WHAT’S IN THOSE BANKING STATEMENTS?
    but i wonder if some of them were DESTROYED LIKE OLE HILLARY BEAST DID WITH THOSE PHONES AND EMAILS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:01 am

      If destroyed by the bank, there will be a trace and consequences.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • ALEX says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:16 am

        Yes. We are talking a major bank. The law firm working as a pass thru to wash campaign money for Dossier was typical Clinton skating ethics, but a bank record of said payment is the big leagues. They can lose everything and they will not do that…

        Like

        Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Linda says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:02 am

      What a flake! Arizona, you can do much better.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • rds says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:35 am

        One would think we should be able to do better, but consider: last year the choice was between “Repeal & Replace” McCain and some worthless Democrat. Voting for the Democrat was out of the question(!) and I said I’d be damned if I ever voted for McCain again, so I just wrote in a name on the ballot. I knew it wouldn’t matter a hill of beans but at least that bastard wasn’t getting my vote! I felt clean.

        AZ is a Red state but we do need to retire the RINOs.

        Like

        Reply
    • Artist says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:16 am

      yo jeff, it’s ALREADY illegal!!!!!!!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:59 am

    1 Year ago today… Donald J Trump!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. ystathosgmailcom says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:03 am

    While our President is being treated like a rock star overseas, the msm are falling all over themselves that they won elections in blue states.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:04 am

      and they win more in the leftist states which will send their party even further left..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:07 am

      In states POTUS didn’t carry.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Kaiser Roll says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:09 am

        The left has the higher enthusiasm right now, just like we did in ’10.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Artist says:
          November 8, 2017 at 1:21 am

          no they don’t.
          all they have is Trump hate, absolutely no plans moving forward.
          De Blasio will turn NewYork in New Yorkistan, just like Sadiq Kahn…
          Trump won 700K more votes in VA than Gillespie did…if he had stood with Trump, Gillespie would have won.
          Christie blew it for Republicans in NJ.
          The Left has nothing

          Like

          Reply
          • Kaiser Roll says:
            November 8, 2017 at 1:28 am

            Gillespie got more votes than the Republican candidates for Governor in 2009 (win) and 2013 (lose). Virginia’s population increase wasn’t that much, it was the Dem turnout that won it for them.

            The GOP was slaughtered down the rest of the ballot.

            Demography is destiny.

            The Dems have pushed mass immigration onto VA for decades. Now its time we return the favor by slashing .gov spending.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
              November 8, 2017 at 1:50 am

              Slash gov spending and enforce immigration laws, commence deportation of all illegals, and clean up voter registration rolls. Otherwise Dems will continue winning in Ole Virginny.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
        • ALEX says:
          November 8, 2017 at 1:21 am

          We won four straight special elections in red districts and the democrats win two in solid blue states,,,Sorry..I’m not buyin in….

          Like

          Reply
          • Kaiser Roll says:
            November 8, 2017 at 1:30 am

            We underperformed in every special election.

            Price won by 20 points, Handel won by 2 points.
            Zinke won by 16 points, Gianforte won by 5 points

            Dem enthusiasm is higher than it has been since the 2006 anti-war push against GWB in the midst of the Mark Foley scandal.

            Like

            Reply
        • Kaiser Roll says:
          November 8, 2017 at 1:24 am

          Richard Spencer and friends are responsible for at least 1 point of the margin, possibly 2-3. The Charlottesville riot was the low point of year 1 of the Presidency.

          I also wonder about the NFL comments, blacks were almost unanimous in their opposition to the President’s comments. While we certainly enjoyed them, it didn’t boost our enthusiasm, while it certainly spiked theirs.

          Like

          Reply
          • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
            November 8, 2017 at 2:00 am

            Those supporting the NFL kneelers would never vote Republican no matter who was president. Trump’s comments simply put a spotlight on the anti-American leftists.

            Like

            Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:05 am

    This just seems like a big deal to me….the first meeting of its kind…

    Excerpt from article:

    WASHINGTON – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi met on Wednesday with a group of leading evangelical Christian activists from the United States at his office in Cairo, where they discussed the fight against ISIS, the prospects for peace between Israel and the Arab world and the situation of Christians in Egypt and elsewhere in the region.

    The meeting, the first of its kind, lasted for almost three hours and signaled the Egyptian president’s interest in forging a close relationship with one of the largest and most influential religious denominations in the United States.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:13 am

      I am always so sad for Egypt. For a thriving society that worshipped polytheism, they were receptive to Christianity but were hijacked by Islam.

      Maybe el-Sissi can steward his country back to God.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  14. treehouseron says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:07 am

    I’m starting to actually believe that some of these crooks in the democrat party are going to go down. I think it’s going to happen. Maybe not Hillary, but I think it’s about to hit the fan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Imagine that? It is exactly why people are sick of politics as usual.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. ZurichMike says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Losses in special elections resulted from running GOPe has-beens, NeverTrump idiots pretending to be for America, and self-satisfied voters thinking “we don‘t need Trump“ or “Trump’s aura will make up for our lackluster efforts “. Sigh.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:17 am

      Primary, bebe!

      Like

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:24 am

      Whole lot of shaken’ going on

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Heh…I’m not sure that Ed Gillespie can even be called a ‘has-been’…more like a never-was-been.
      But definitely GOPe.

      It’s like, what was the GOPe even thinking, running that goofy guy for governor.
      The fact that he got as many votes as he did, is more of a testament to how awful Northam is, rather than Gillespie being a vote-getter.
      Sheesh.

      And New Jersey. Sigh
      Christie has shot himself in the foot so bad there, it was a long shot to get another R elected.

      Like

      Reply
    • Wend says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:52 am

      I’m sure Gillespie thought that loathsome commercial would push him across. WRONG! He’s the Harold Stassen of VA politics.

      Also the influx of aliens and restoration of voting to felons.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. stats guy says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Good article from VDH. At least good in the sense that he understands (finally) that the RINO party is really not much good in terms of standing against what he calls the New Progressive party. And, yes, it is only Trump that stands between us and a European future.

    https://amgreatness.com/2017/11/06/crossing-the-trump-rubicon/

    Actually I think we’ll be lucky to be European. I see more plutocrats and peasants, with a side of totalitarianism. But the RINO party ( or centrist facing half of the Uniparty) utterly lacks any moral character to try and rescue the Republic. Only Trump, sadly. Meanwhile people like Ed Gillespie run for high office with the blessings of the Bush Family…and the guy is just a lobbyist. Why run anyone? Just forfeit VA

    Like

    Reply
  18. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Melania in her eggplant colored jacket dress was perfect in this setting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. trumpfan1 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Tonite, Dem are caling for impeach of 45. Is that a bit too early?

    Like

    Reply
  20. rds says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Like

    Reply
  21. fedback says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Live: President Trump and the First Lady arrive in China

    Like

    Reply
  23. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:57 am


    This one was conducted Oct. 17, based on high sample of 3000, error rate of 2-3%, compared to the others. This is not a slam dunk for Moore with one month to go, so SD is right.

    http://www.wsfa.com/story/36630948/exclusive-roy-moore-has-11-point-edge-over-doug-jones-in-new-senate-race-poll#.WfjPMzVskQs.twitter

    Like

    Reply
  24. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Like

    Reply
  25. Kaiser Roll says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Soros spooling up the minigun of race-baiting

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/07/latino-victory-fund-doubles-down-on-offensive-ad-strategy-following-northam-win/

    This is a fire lit under the ass of every GOP politician in the country.

    The left is on the march. Either fire us up, or throw a wet blanket on them. Maybe even do both.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s