November 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #293

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
It should get interesting
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is real news… Forget tonight’s Dem.”victories” they will be short lived
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you, Nigella. I thought the same thing earlier. If the rumors become reality about the KSA sting, I now understand why my Governor Cuomo has rejected five studies green-lighting fracking, and we may see a lot of nefarious financial activity between the newly elected Virginia Governor and SA.
We’ll see.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Goodlatte and Gowdy Re-Open Email Investigation of 2016
https://judiciary.house.gov/press-release/goodlatte-gowdy-open-investigation-decisions-made-doj-2016/
LikeLiked by 3 people
That press release dated | October 24, 2017
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Leadership starts at the top. If Trump wants to get rid of all the Obama holdovers he has to start the ball rolling. This is something he should have done long ago. Other presidents moved to put their people in place much faster than he has.
LikeLike
Let’s fire more Comeys as an outsider President and see how that works again.
LikeLike
The problem is that you can’t have your cake and eat it too. If AG cannot assist because he necessarily is recused from ALL THINGS CLINTON, HENCE SWAMP RELATED, then President is not protected when he fires SWAMP STAFF like Comey. People will gripe about this fact but if you gripe about swamp still being there and try to blame PDJT then it automatically follows. Trump is single handedly dealing with the swamp and Mueller, and we are seeing the results with U1 and Podesta. Albeit probably with Wray’s help.
LikeLike
Other presidents had their nominees moved through Congress much faster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i think we ALL want to KNOW WHAT’S IN THOSE BANKING STATEMENTS?
but i wonder if some of them were DESTROYED LIKE OLE HILLARY BEAST DID WITH THOSE PHONES AND EMAILS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If destroyed by the bank, there will be a trace and consequences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. We are talking a major bank. The law firm working as a pass thru to wash campaign money for Dossier was typical Clinton skating ethics, but a bank record of said payment is the big leagues. They can lose everything and they will not do that…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
What a flake! Arizona, you can do much better.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One would think we should be able to do better, but consider: last year the choice was between “Repeal & Replace” McCain and some worthless Democrat. Voting for the Democrat was out of the question(!) and I said I’d be damned if I ever voted for McCain again, so I just wrote in a name on the ballot. I knew it wouldn’t matter a hill of beans but at least that bastard wasn’t getting my vote! I felt clean.
AZ is a Red state but we do need to retire the RINOs.
LikeLike
yo jeff, it’s ALREADY illegal!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah, he just validated our opinion of the IQs of these dummies.
They are not only corrupt, they are stupid.
LikeLike
1 Year ago today… Donald J Trump!
LikeLiked by 8 people
100 years ago today, Communist Revolution in Russia
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, did that have grave consequences for all of us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prescott Bush?
LikeLike
Prescott was 22 at the time, before his rise to power. He went into Wall Street during his 40s.
LikeLike
Boycott Netflix.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES! THAT!
Our frikin ballot in N Va was in at least four languages, maybe 8.
WTF?
LikeLike
All ballots include English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean languages
. https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/elections/sample_ballot/35_hod_sampleballot_nov2017.pdf
LikeLike
While our President is being treated like a rock star overseas, the msm are falling all over themselves that they won elections in blue states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and they win more in the leftist states which will send their party even further left..
LikeLiked by 1 person
In states POTUS didn’t carry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The left has the higher enthusiasm right now, just like we did in ’10.
LikeLiked by 2 people
no they don’t.
all they have is Trump hate, absolutely no plans moving forward.
De Blasio will turn NewYork in New Yorkistan, just like Sadiq Kahn…
Trump won 700K more votes in VA than Gillespie did…if he had stood with Trump, Gillespie would have won.
Christie blew it for Republicans in NJ.
The Left has nothing
LikeLike
Gillespie got more votes than the Republican candidates for Governor in 2009 (win) and 2013 (lose). Virginia’s population increase wasn’t that much, it was the Dem turnout that won it for them.
The GOP was slaughtered down the rest of the ballot.
Demography is destiny.
The Dems have pushed mass immigration onto VA for decades. Now its time we return the favor by slashing .gov spending.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slash gov spending and enforce immigration laws, commence deportation of all illegals, and clean up voter registration rolls. Otherwise Dems will continue winning in Ole Virginny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We won four straight special elections in red districts and the democrats win two in solid blue states,,,Sorry..I’m not buyin in….
LikeLike
We underperformed in every special election.
Price won by 20 points, Handel won by 2 points.
Zinke won by 16 points, Gianforte won by 5 points
Dem enthusiasm is higher than it has been since the 2006 anti-war push against GWB in the midst of the Mark Foley scandal.
LikeLike
Richard Spencer and friends are responsible for at least 1 point of the margin, possibly 2-3. The Charlottesville riot was the low point of year 1 of the Presidency.
I also wonder about the NFL comments, blacks were almost unanimous in their opposition to the President’s comments. While we certainly enjoyed them, it didn’t boost our enthusiasm, while it certainly spiked theirs.
LikeLike
Those supporting the NFL kneelers would never vote Republican no matter who was president. Trump’s comments simply put a spotlight on the anti-American leftists.
LikeLike
This just seems like a big deal to me….the first meeting of its kind…
Excerpt from article:
WASHINGTON – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi met on Wednesday with a group of leading evangelical Christian activists from the United States at his office in Cairo, where they discussed the fight against ISIS, the prospects for peace between Israel and the Arab world and the situation of Christians in Egypt and elsewhere in the region.
The meeting, the first of its kind, lasted for almost three hours and signaled the Egyptian president’s interest in forging a close relationship with one of the largest and most influential religious denominations in the United States.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I am always so sad for Egypt. For a thriving society that worshipped polytheism, they were receptive to Christianity but were hijacked by Islam.
Maybe el-Sissi can steward his country back to God.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m starting to actually believe that some of these crooks in the democrat party are going to go down. I think it’s going to happen. Maybe not Hillary, but I think it’s about to hit the fan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine that? It is exactly why people are sick of politics as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops…wrong link. Here it is….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Losses in special elections resulted from running GOPe has-beens, NeverTrump idiots pretending to be for America, and self-satisfied voters thinking “we don‘t need Trump“ or “Trump’s aura will make up for our lackluster efforts “. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Primary, bebe!
LikeLike
Whole lot of shaken’ going on
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heh…I’m not sure that Ed Gillespie can even be called a ‘has-been’…more like a never-was-been.
But definitely GOPe.
It’s like, what was the GOPe even thinking, running that goofy guy for governor.
The fact that he got as many votes as he did, is more of a testament to how awful Northam is, rather than Gillespie being a vote-getter.
Sheesh.
And New Jersey. Sigh
Christie has shot himself in the foot so bad there, it was a long shot to get another R elected.
LikeLike
I’m sure Gillespie thought that loathsome commercial would push him across. WRONG! He’s the Harold Stassen of VA politics.
Also the influx of aliens and restoration of voting to felons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good article from VDH. At least good in the sense that he understands (finally) that the RINO party is really not much good in terms of standing against what he calls the New Progressive party. And, yes, it is only Trump that stands between us and a European future.
https://amgreatness.com/2017/11/06/crossing-the-trump-rubicon/
Actually I think we’ll be lucky to be European. I see more plutocrats and peasants, with a side of totalitarianism. But the RINO party ( or centrist facing half of the Uniparty) utterly lacks any moral character to try and rescue the Republic. Only Trump, sadly. Meanwhile people like Ed Gillespie run for high office with the blessings of the Bush Family…and the guy is just a lobbyist. Why run anyone? Just forfeit VA
LikeLike
Melania in her eggplant colored jacket dress was perfect in this setting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tonite, Dem are caling for impeach of 45. Is that a bit too early?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Live: President Trump and the First Lady arrive in China
LikeLike
55 Days at Peking?
LikeLike
It was a nice welcome…what we could see of it.
Not a very good view of it.
I don’t remember Obama getting anything like that. Hah.
Kinda weird how there were Chinese security guys running along side the Beast for a while, till it sped up and left them.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This one was conducted Oct. 17, based on high sample of 3000, error rate of 2-3%, compared to the others. This is not a slam dunk for Moore with one month to go, so SD is right.
http://www.wsfa.com/story/36630948/exclusive-roy-moore-has-11-point-edge-over-doug-jones-in-new-senate-race-poll#.WfjPMzVskQs.twitter
LikeLike
LikeLike
Soros spooling up the minigun of race-baiting
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/07/latino-victory-fund-doubles-down-on-offensive-ad-strategy-following-northam-win/
This is a fire lit under the ass of every GOP politician in the country.
The left is on the march. Either fire us up, or throw a wet blanket on them. Maybe even do both.
LikeLike
LikeLike